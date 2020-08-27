Mother Pence got a makeover which included highlights, homophobia & no bangs

I was so focused on all of the other stuff happening yesterday, I didn’t even realize that Mother Pence spoke on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention. I barely recognized her, for a start. Karen Pence is… I mean, there’s no reason to be mean about it, but she looks like a Karen. She looks like a lot of middle-aged white women. I’m sure that’s her appeal to a lot of Republican voters too: she’s truly one of them, and those Republican wives demand that their husbands call them Mother too. I guess. Well, anyway, as you can see, Mother Pence has gotten a makeover. Out with the middle-America bangs trauma and in with the Mar-a-Lago highlights. This is part of a strategy which gave me chills, honestly:

On Wednesday night, Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, gave a speech at the Republican National Convention where she stuck to the issues that hit close to home. She discussed the plights and successes of a handful of military spouses and, as an art teacher herself, advocated for art therapy as a treatment for PTSD in returning veterans. Delivered from the Mellon Auditorium in D.C., the speech highlighted some of her achievements as second lady, avoided venturing into any of her family’s controversies, and stressed the parts of Donald Trump’s record that the campaign wants you to remember. And, of course, she showed off a glossy set of highlights and a sleek navy and white dress. A fresh dye job is rare in the pandemic era, but for viewers who haven’t seen much of Pence for the last few years, it might just be shocking. Around the time of Trump’s inauguration, Karen Pence was one of the few women connected to the administration who didn’t have flowing Fox News-esque locks. Once campaigning for 2020 began in earnest, however, she showed up at Women for Trump events with a brand new hairstyle, eschewing her harsh bob with straight bangs for a shoulder-skimming look with a side part. “She really has had a total makeover, she looks great,” a Pence family friend told Vanity Fair at the time. “She looks like she’s happy, she radiates confidence.” Another source said that Mike Pence plans to essentially start his 2024 campaign on November 4, regardless of who wins.

Considering Mother and her Husband are so anti-gay and anti-glamour, it’s a wonder any stylist would even agree to help a makeover. Perhaps Mother was able to find a rare straight, MAGA-leaning hairdresser, and honestly, it shows? While her current hair is an improvement from the Fascism Bangs Trauma, let’s not pretend that her highlights are well done? It is a good bob cut though, I’ll give her that. It also looks like she’s lost weight, but not dramatically. Still couldn’t find any lipstick for her big speech last night though. I guess lipstick is for harlots. Anyway, just in case you thought Mike Pence might go away quietly… he and Mother are already looking at 2024. Gross.