How long have Brad Pitt & model Nicole Poturalski been happening?

As I said, I’m suspicious of how quickly Brad Pitt’s romance with Nicole Poturalski was confirmed. Nicole certainly was not identified from the blurry, long-range photos of their arrival in France. It would have been impossible. The only scenario I can imagine which does not involve Brad Pitt’s team strategically rolling out a new girlfriend would be this: her name was listed on some kind of private flight data, but even then… ? No, this is an official Girlfriend Rollout. And if you needed that point underlined, one of Brad’s favorite outlets has the confirmation:
Brad Pitt is dating German model Nicole Poturalski as his divorce from Angelina Jolie rumbles on, Page Six can confirm. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor, 56, was spotted in France with the 27-year-old brunette on Wednesday, as the pair arrived at Le Bourget airport outside Paris. A source confirmed to us: “They are seeing each other, they’re enjoying a vacation together.”
Oscar winner Pitt kept his head down upon arrival, wearing sunglasses and a newsboy hat. The pair later made their way to the actor’s chateau in the South of France.
Poturalski arrived at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport from Berlin, while Pitt came from LAX. “They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight,” an eyewitness told “Entertainment Tonight.” “They took the one-hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France.”
While Pitt is a father of six kids with ex-wife Jolie — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — Poturalski is also a parent, mom to a young son, Emil.
There may be a few hidden clues suggesting they’ve been secretly dating for months. Poturalski has posted several shots referencing her “love” and “better half” on her Instagram over the last couple months, although she hasn’t directly specified whether she’s writing about Pitt or a previous partner. Back on March 28, the model captioned a post of herself in a sweatsuit, holding a drink, “Saturdays these days for me is self-reflection, reading books spending time with my better half.”
“Missing my strolls with my Love 🌙💥” she captioned a Feb. 26 post of herself walking down the streets of Los Angeles.
Huh. I think it’s perfectly possible that Brad and Nicole have been dating for months in secret, but the idea that it could have been happening since the beginning of the year?? Damn. If that’s true, then I do have to give it to Brad and his team, they had the information on lockdown and they only rolled out the new girlfriend when they needed to change the headlines from “Brad defrauds NOLA homeowners” and “Brad’s lawyers are liars.” Does Nicole know she’s being used? I mean, he might actually care about her, but he’s definitely using her. And… she has a son. Whew.
Also, this young woman needs to liven up her bedroom if she’s just going to take endless selfies in the same room for months on end.
27? Ugh. Such a cliche.
Those selfies are awful!
They were at the Kanye thing back in november 2019 together. I think they have been seeing each other for longer, but the focus was on Alia Shawkat for some reason.
If you scroll down on this link and see the other pictures, they look into each other. There’s one where they look at each other and I knew at that point something was up. I think they already were dating at this point. So I don’t think it’s started this year.
Holy crap, he does like the impossible beauties, doesn’t he? She’s in the Angelina range, to boot, type-wise. Just more tanned…
More pictures of them flirting in 2019:
And at the time when everyone was focused on Alia Shawkat, the media even wrote: “the pair were joined by friends including a mystery woman who was pictured giggling as she chatted to the Oscar winner, while Alia sat behind Brad and next to Val Kilmer.”
YUP THAT’S HIS GIRLFRIEND. And they did not just start dating.
I am not sure what to feel about his new gf. She seems to have an age type and is all rather sad imo.
From Der Spiegel:
Nicole Poturalski, who is believed to be 26 or 27, was caught jetting to the South of France with Brad Pitt, 56 going 57. Nicole has a child with restauranteur and gastronomer Roland Mary, 68, whom she has also taken his last name (Nico Mary) for business purposes as reported by the German media. According to Nicole’s Instagram, the child was born in 2013 when she was 20 and Roland Mary 61.
A bit of a Jessica Biel look.
Wtf does a 52 year old divorced dad of 6 have in common with a 27 year old. Gross.
Also she kind of looks like if Jennifer and Angelina had a baby. Weird.
Dear Brad Pitt,
Uh huh. Sure. You and this ‘model’ have been exclusively dating for over six months. During the same time you were seen doing walks of shame with Alia Shawkat. During the same time paparazzi caught you visiting Shawkat’s home and she visiting yours. In the middle of quarantine. Paparazzi caught you and Alia, but not you and your ‘model’ girlfriend of several months. Sure, Brad.
With so much skepticism and shade,
Queen Meghan’s Hand
She looks somewhat different in every picture. I see Angelina, Irina S., Jessica Biel, Christy Turlington. And yes, Brad, evidently you can still get a twentysomething 🙄.
Very Instagram model. They are all pretty but tend to blur together for me.
A 27yo model who has never had a print ad or runway picture taken? Surely one paper could dig one up? I know she’s at 3 agencies but still very odd.