How long have Brad Pitt & model Nicole Poturalski been happening?

As I said, I’m suspicious of how quickly Brad Pitt’s romance with Nicole Poturalski was confirmed. Nicole certainly was not identified from the blurry, long-range photos of their arrival in France. It would have been impossible. The only scenario I can imagine which does not involve Brad Pitt’s team strategically rolling out a new girlfriend would be this: her name was listed on some kind of private flight data, but even then… ? No, this is an official Girlfriend Rollout. And if you needed that point underlined, one of Brad’s favorite outlets has the confirmation:

Brad Pitt is dating German model Nicole Poturalski as his divorce from Angelina Jolie rumbles on, Page Six can confirm. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor, 56, was spotted in France with the 27-year-old brunette on Wednesday, as the pair arrived at Le Bourget airport outside Paris. A source confirmed to us: “They are seeing each other, they’re enjoying a vacation together.” Oscar winner Pitt kept his head down upon arrival, wearing sunglasses and a newsboy hat. The pair later made their way to the actor’s chateau in the South of France. Poturalski arrived at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport from Berlin, while Pitt came from LAX. “They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight,” an eyewitness told “Entertainment Tonight.” “They took the one-hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France.” While Pitt is a father of six kids with ex-wife Jolie — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — Poturalski is also a parent, mom to a young son, Emil. There may be a few hidden clues suggesting they’ve been secretly dating for months. Poturalski has posted several shots referencing her “love” and “better half” on her Instagram over the last couple months, although she hasn’t directly specified whether she’s writing about Pitt or a previous partner. Back on March 28, the model captioned a post of herself in a sweatsuit, holding a drink, “Saturdays these days for me is self-reflection, reading books spending time with my better half.” “Missing my strolls with my Love 🌙💥” she captioned a Feb. 26 post of herself walking down the streets of Los Angeles.

[From Page Six]

Huh. I think it’s perfectly possible that Brad and Nicole have been dating for months in secret, but the idea that it could have been happening since the beginning of the year?? Damn. If that’s true, then I do have to give it to Brad and his team, they had the information on lockdown and they only rolled out the new girlfriend when they needed to change the headlines from “Brad defrauds NOLA homeowners” and “Brad’s lawyers are liars.” Does Nicole know she’s being used? I mean, he might actually care about her, but he’s definitely using her. And… she has a son. Whew.

