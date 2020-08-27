Katie Nicholl: The Sussexes have put their paid public speeches ‘on hold’

As we’ve seen, the Duchess of Sussex twirls on her haters by calmly talking about voting rights and the need to get young women out to vote in this election cycle. Meghan has done several interviews and Zoom videos about that subject in the past month, much to the chagrin of racist white British peeps. As an American woman watching another American woman do these interviews and videos, I feel like Meghan is merely engaging in the civil discourse as a public figure, doing what she can as someone who knows that whatever she says or doesn’t say will be picked up and widely disseminated by the media. But did you know that there might be a nefarious reason for Meghan’s get-out-the-vote work? Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair comes thisclose to saying that Meghan is just doing GOTV work because she and Harry don’t have any paid speaking engagements:

Last week Meghan urged American women to use their vote to make a difference. While she’s faced some criticism for getting into politics, even from a non-partisan stance, sources close to the former actress say she intends to continue speaking publicly about the election in order to raise awareness while remaining politically neutral. The Duchess has never named the political candidate she plans to vote for, but her disdain for Donald Trump is well known. The importance of voting and women’s rights has become a key theme of the Duchess’s work, along with her and Harry’s focus on civil rights and the Black Lives Matter movement. In addition to their commitment to mental health awareness, the couple are said to be pitching ideas for TV shows around these issues. “The focus is on projects and campaigns that mean something to them and are in line with their views, so that includes civil rights, women empowerment and movements like BLM,” said a source close to the couple. While there has been anticipation that the couple will take on public speaking engagements in order to make money Harry and Meghan are currently focused on their campaign work, and working out how to monetize some of their projects. “They have to earn a living and clearly there isn’t a market for after-dinner talking right now, so the public speaking is on hold for the moment and they are exploring other avenues,” added the source. It has been reported that the Sussexes have been pitching TV projects to numerous networks and VF.com has learned they are being pitched to “on a regular basis.” But Meghan is not exactly angling to get back in front of the camera. “The focus is on production at the moment and I can see them making a series rather than Meghan starring in front of the camera,” adds the source. Book projects as well as TV shows are also said to be on the couple’s agenda as they seek to launch successful careers outside of the royal family.

[From Vanity Fair]

The Brits are obsessed with the “after-dinner talking” aka paid speeches, but I always felt like the paid speeches were never going to be their main source of income anyway. They can demand a high price for speeches but only if they keep their allure of exclusivity, meaning no one will want to pay them a million dollars to speak at an important Billionaire’s Club if they’re also making $20K-a-night speeches to dentists’ conventions. Nicholl is actually slyly insinuating – via this source who sounds quite British – that Meghan is only making these free appearances with GOTV campaigns because no one will pay her to make a speech. When really, Meghan is just a socially and civil-minded American who wants people to vote. By doing all of these free appearances on GOTV videos, she’s actually driving down her own allure of exclusivity and driving down her price for paid speeches. That’s how patriotic she is.