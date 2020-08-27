Katie Nicholl: The Sussexes have put their paid public speeches ‘on hold’

As we’ve seen, the Duchess of Sussex twirls on her haters by calmly talking about voting rights and the need to get young women out to vote in this election cycle. Meghan has done several interviews and Zoom videos about that subject in the past month, much to the chagrin of racist white British peeps. As an American woman watching another American woman do these interviews and videos, I feel like Meghan is merely engaging in the civil discourse as a public figure, doing what she can as someone who knows that whatever she says or doesn’t say will be picked up and widely disseminated by the media. But did you know that there might be a nefarious reason for Meghan’s get-out-the-vote work? Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair comes thisclose to saying that Meghan is just doing GOTV work because she and Harry don’t have any paid speaking engagements:
Last week Meghan urged American women to use their vote to make a difference. While she’s faced some criticism for getting into politics, even from a non-partisan stance, sources close to the former actress say she intends to continue speaking publicly about the election in order to raise awareness while remaining politically neutral. The Duchess has never named the political candidate she plans to vote for, but her disdain for Donald Trump is well known.
The importance of voting and women’s rights has become a key theme of the Duchess’s work, along with her and Harry’s focus on civil rights and the Black Lives Matter movement. In addition to their commitment to mental health awareness, the couple are said to be pitching ideas for TV shows around these issues.
“The focus is on projects and campaigns that mean something to them and are in line with their views, so that includes civil rights, women empowerment and movements like BLM,” said a source close to the couple. While there has been anticipation that the couple will take on public speaking engagements in order to make money Harry and Meghan are currently focused on their campaign work, and working out how to monetize some of their projects.
“They have to earn a living and clearly there isn’t a market for after-dinner talking right now, so the public speaking is on hold for the moment and they are exploring other avenues,” added the source.
It has been reported that the Sussexes have been pitching TV projects to numerous networks and VF.com has learned they are being pitched to “on a regular basis.” But Meghan is not exactly angling to get back in front of the camera. “The focus is on production at the moment and I can see them making a series rather than Meghan starring in front of the camera,” adds the source. Book projects as well as TV shows are also said to be on the couple’s agenda as they seek to launch successful careers outside of the royal family.
The Brits are obsessed with the “after-dinner talking” aka paid speeches, but I always felt like the paid speeches were never going to be their main source of income anyway. They can demand a high price for speeches but only if they keep their allure of exclusivity, meaning no one will want to pay them a million dollars to speak at an important Billionaire’s Club if they’re also making $20K-a-night speeches to dentists’ conventions. Nicholl is actually slyly insinuating – via this source who sounds quite British – that Meghan is only making these free appearances with GOTV campaigns because no one will pay her to make a speech. When really, Meghan is just a socially and civil-minded American who wants people to vote. By doing all of these free appearances on GOTV videos, she’s actually driving down her own allure of exclusivity and driving down her price for paid speeches. That’s how patriotic she is.
Well I could have put 2 and 2 together and written this story just from what I have read here. Didn’t Obama sign a maga million deal with Netfilx? Didn’t we know they wanted to model after the O’s? This was always part of the plan, IMHO. Clearly no insider knowledge was needed here.
You have put 2 and 2 together and written 80% of Finding Freedom.
I do no think anyone knows what is really go on with Sussexes.
Why are they so certain she is not getting paid? A lot of the events she’s been in have corporate sponsors. This sounds like Katie “know nothing” Nichols fishing for information. She and the Rota didn’t know they bought a house, now they are claiming to know what’s in Sussexes’ checking account.
I think paid speaking gigs are only one part of their plan. I think starting a production house was always part of their plan. Hell, they could start a YouTube channel covering issues they care about too and make money off of it.
They have SO many options and opportunities to chose from. The RRs are just desperate to find out what they are.
I mean ofcourse there is a pandemic, and I cant remember the agency they signed with but based on their clientele they wont be speaking at just any corporate events.
Why do people assume all their money is going to come from paid speeches? And why on earth are people so obsessed with how they earn their living?
I mean, I know the answer, but geez. Let’s talk more about the finances of the royals who are actually on the sovereign grant still.
I want to know how tf Edward and Sophie afford Bagshot Park. It looks like a huge money pit.
The obsession with their money is weird. Especially since Harry has a quite a huge inheritance. Multiple large sums of money that have been invested for him over the years. Even his army paychecks were invested. They aren’t living on tax payers or stealing, so let them live and worry about their own finances.
I can’t believe Vanity Fair pays Nichols for these articles. They could get a summer intern to do what Nichols does, and the intern would probably find a better angle. If I was the VF editor I would send this tripe back and ask her to come up with something that wasn’t based on previously published information or else her contract won’t be renewed.
Katie likes to pretend she has an in with the Sussexes. She has nothing. Less than nothing. H&M won’t even acknowledge her existence. She is only a paid liar, nothing more.
She has a pretty good gig with these water-is-wet-the-sky-is-blue articles. I, myself, have a preference for Emily Andrews because she at least consults a crystal ball for hers. Very novel.
Yes, it does sound like the “source” is British perhaps it’s Katie herself. I can’t believe Vanity Fair is paying her for this “info”. Meghan is just picking up where she left off. Her work with UN Women was centered around female political participation so I don’t get why Katie and the rest of the British press are surprised that she is involved in encouraging women, in her own country, to vote. This obsession with their bank account is weird btw. I think Harry and Meghan buying a house probably means that they have already signed a big deal and that the money didn’t come from speaking engagements.
Just a friendly reminder that these people didn’t know the Sussexes had bought a home and moved to Santa Barbara for more than a month.
I’d also like to point out that Meghan and Harry aren’t hurting for money and are in no rush.
Meghan has her residuals coming in from Suits and those cheesy Hallmark movies annually which are probably in the high 6 figure/low 7 figure range.
And every time they quote Harry’s estimated worth, it’s from inheritances he got 20 years ago. Money he has most likely never touched and has probably grown 2-3 times over by now through interest and smart investments.
It’s not like they are fretting and penny pinching. I swear these RRs seem to be conditioned to believe that the royals can’t survive without living off of granny’s money or the taxpayers. Like they are on welfare. Although Kensington Palace is basically a government housing project for titled royals with no income. 🤔
People like to pretend the Sussexes live a scandalous life and be appalled by them instead of speaking about the people who live scandalous life and we should be appalled by in that family.