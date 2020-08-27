Duchess Meghan: Prince Harry is ‘so comfortable owning’ his feminism

View this post on Instagram
Since Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex became friends with Gloria Steinem, they've spoken of their shared beliefs surrounding women’s rights, the need for representation and the very timely conversation on voting. Read their exclusive Q&A on MAKERS today, #WomensEqualityDay at the link in bio!
Of course we’re getting more quotes from the Duchess of Sussex’s conversation with Gloria Steinem. We discussed the preview yesterday, where Meghan and Gloria were speaking in more general terms about the need for young women to really get out to vote this year. But it looks like the conversation got more specific about feminism and about Kamala Harris and what it feels like to have a mixed race woman on the ticket. Some highlights:
On Prince Harry’s feminism: Meghan saw The Glorias, a film about Steinem’s life, and she said as she’s gotten older she’s come to understand “it’s not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine.” Steinem then replied, “Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy.” “Like my husband!” Meghan said. “I love that when he just came in he said, ‘You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that.’ ”
On how Harry is a great feminist example for Archie: “I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification. That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women.” Steinem added, “And also that he is a nurturing father. Because then your son will grow up knowing it’s OK to be loving and nurturing.” “Well said,” Meghan replied. “I know it’ll mean a lot to him when I share that.”
On Kamala Harris: “I’m so excited to see that kind of representation. You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity. As many of us believe, you can only be what you can see.”
Harry was actually self-identifying as a feminist for years before he met Meghan. I remember Harry going on international tours solo and adding in events with women’s groups and using his speeches to talk about the rights of girls and women and how men need to stand up for the rights of girls and women. He was on that path and walking the walk before he even met Meghan. I agree with her about Kamala Harris, even though that sounded awfully close to an endorsement! As a half-Indian woman, it’s amazing to see someone with a similar background on a national ticket. I never really thought I would see it.
Do it Meg! Get political! Endorse Biden and Harris. Be woke as you possibly can be. With Black people being systematically killed, who the hell cares about the petty outrages of Piers Morgan and Dan Wooton?
Harry was celebrated in list of top 10 Male feminists in the Torygraph in 2013. That was before he married a mixed race American and the media decided he was emasculated and p-whipped.
Meghan said she was excited about the representation of Harris [as a POC nominee] similar to how the Queen & Sophie have talked about more women represented in politics. Although yes think we can guess who she’s NOT voting for for president.
I’m not American but I thought talking Meghan about voting suppression with Stacy Abrams was more ‘political’ & more like something to make the palace uneasy. I know there will be lots of briefing in time for this weekend‘s papers
That’s an interesting fact. It also shows how racism affects the way people perceive things. He was a celebrated feminist when he dated white girls, but now he is “emasculated and p-whipped”. Somehow the “I-don’t-see-colour” crowd always end up seeing the negative side of pretty normal, random acts/events when people of colour are involved.
*Just edited to add that the palace should mind their own business.
@ Arbritguest, she spoke to Stacey Abrams, because she has a nonprofit organisation, that fights Voter Suppression. We all know which side Meghan is anyway, because she had a life before Harry. You are right, those rotten rotas will make a huge song and dance about it, come; Sat and Sunday.
I think he joined in that Emma Watson thing didn’t he? Anyway, yes he was identifying as a feminist years before he met Meghan, though I am sure she will be “blamed” for this. If it were me, I would use the word “credited”. But I know we live in the real world.
The only people who would “blame” Meghan for her husband believing that women and girls are equal to males are garbage people. Frankly I would be surprised if it registers at all.
I love that they continue to leave a trail of good work behind them–they let their actions speak for them, and the contrast between those actions and what is written about them by the Brit tabs is so remarkable, people can’t help but notice. They left an all-talk, no walk environment and now watch them go.
She cant.Not yet.Harry and Meghan are still restrained by BRF.
Harry was def openly feminist years before Meghan, which is great.
I have to say though, I find it such a sad statement on the state of our world that men still get lauded and praised for identifying as feminists – like, congrats on meeting the baseline for being a decent human being and recognizing me as a whole person with rights???
At this point, I’ll take it. We’ve lost decades of progress in four years. It was only in 2014 that I realised that right wing politics were gaining lots of traction among young people. It was actually a topic on feminism that drew my attention to this issue. In 2016, I was the only person in my circle to believe that Hillary would lose. Everyone thought, no way would the US vote for such a conman. Alas.
oh I’ll take it too, but it’s just kind of sad to me that we are so thrilled to accept basic acknowledgments of our humanity from men, ya know?
To me, these are the kind of conversations that Meghan and Harry want to be having, and part of the reason being full time royals left them feeling unfulfilled. I think they want to make a marked difference in areas they truly care about.
Let the Cambridge’s call out the bingo numbers and hang out at Amner Hall. (Not that supporting seniors isn’t important, but you know what I mean)
It’s crazy to me that Meg is so non controversial but everything she does is so out of line and terrible according to British tabloids.
This is going to get some people mad (as usual)
G: “And also that he is a nurturing father. Because then your son will grow up knowing it’s OK to be loving and nurturing”…
M: “I know it’ll mean a lot to him when I share that.”
—I wish more men in parental/caregiving/authority/mentor positions felt like this. And not just accept the idea that women are naturally nurturing and men are not.
It is so weird how people turn the word ‘feminist’ when the basic meaning is equality.
People working against something will always find a way to turn a word (or anything) into a negative to suit their purpose.
As we’ve said, Harry had done the work before meeting Meghan, but people keep saying this change was all because of her. Folks were just not willing to listen and believe Harry when he stated his truths. You can see their shared beliefs are what attracted Meghan to Harry.
I might be going against the grain here, but I think it’s smart for them not to endorse Biden/Harris now, and not because of restraints from the BRF. It appears they want to work with social programs and charitable work, not political work. A lot of these issues have become political but weren’t previously. Think of climate change for a good example, and immigration used to be apolitical believe it or not. In the US when you go political no matter which side almost 50% of the people discount you as the wrong political side and lose the message. Now I realize at least 30-40% people, specifically the right, are just bats-hi* crazy and unreachable, but there is a portion which isn’t. I do think it’s a good idea to speak to the ones in the middle, and the ones who are apolitical now cause they are just sick of the whole mess. I realize others are going to say you should be full in, but at this point I’m just exhausted from it. It’s odd, I have perhaps done more in terms of donating, distributing campaign material and just being involved for Biden and the democrats than I have for any candidate ever. However, if I was asked if I was enthusiastic about this election I would say no. Partly because Biden is milk toasty, but mostly because I’m tired of all the drama. I want milk toast for a few years after all this crap. Then there is the shell shock of 2016, and until we have a definitive winner who is not a Trump, I don’t think I’m going to feel comfortable again. Now my final reason why I don’t think the Sussexes endorsing Biden/Harris is a good thing is celebrity endorsements don’t work. If they did we would be saying Madam President now. It’s obvious what they think we don’t need an endorsement.