Duchess Meghan: Prince Harry is ‘so comfortable owning’ his feminism

Of course we’re getting more quotes from the Duchess of Sussex’s conversation with Gloria Steinem. We discussed the preview yesterday, where Meghan and Gloria were speaking in more general terms about the need for young women to really get out to vote this year. But it looks like the conversation got more specific about feminism and about Kamala Harris and what it feels like to have a mixed race woman on the ticket. Some highlights:

On Prince Harry’s feminism: Meghan saw The Glorias, a film about Steinem’s life, and she said as she’s gotten older she’s come to understand “it’s not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine.” Steinem then replied, “Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy.” “Like my husband!” Meghan said. “I love that when he just came in he said, ‘You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that.’ ” On how Harry is a great feminist example for Archie: “I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification. That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women.” Steinem added, “And also that he is a nurturing father. Because then your son will grow up knowing it’s OK to be loving and nurturing.” “Well said,” Meghan replied. “I know it’ll mean a lot to him when I share that.”



On Kamala Harris: “I’m so excited to see that kind of representation. You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity. As many of us believe, you can only be what you can see.”

[From People]

Harry was actually self-identifying as a feminist for years before he met Meghan. I remember Harry going on international tours solo and adding in events with women’s groups and using his speeches to talk about the rights of girls and women and how men need to stand up for the rights of girls and women. He was on that path and walking the walk before he even met Meghan. I agree with her about Kamala Harris, even though that sounded awfully close to an endorsement! As a half-Indian woman, it’s amazing to see someone with a similar background on a national ticket. I never really thought I would see it.