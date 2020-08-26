Duchess Meghan joins up with Gloria Steinem for a conversation about voting

The Duchess of Sussex name-checked Gloria Steinem as someone she knows in that voting-rights video last week. I thought it was just a general statement, like they had met years ago or something like that. But Meghan had a secret: she had already met Steinem and recorded a video and a Q&A session with Steinem for MAKERS. It was described by the group as a “historic backyard chat.” Whose backyard though?? Is that Gloria’s backyard? And did Gloria tell Meghan to bring her dogs? Pula is so big (and so hot) and Guy is just doing beagle things.

Anyway, the clip which has been released isn’t some huge groundbreaking thing. Meghan isn’t saying “vote Biden-Harris” but obviously she’s not NOT saying that either. Gloria Steinem has long been a feminist icon and women’s rights icon and the conversation is just about how important it is for women, especially younger women, to vote. Gloria does say “I’m so glad that you’re home.” Meghan’s response: “Thank you. Me too, for some many reasons.”

I can’t wait for all of the renewed hysteria from Piers Morgan and the like. The more they make Meghan’s words into a huge “controversy,” the more people are paying attention to how badly she was treated and how badly she’s still being treated.