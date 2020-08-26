Anti-choice RNC speaker Abby Johnson doesn’t believe in women’s suffrage

I’m not going to post Abby Johnson’s RNC speech because after reading two stories about this POS, I wish I had never heard of her. Abby Johnson is some kind of anti-abortion “activist,” but of course there’s a lot more to it than that. She also believes that women should be denied the right to vote and that we, as a society in the year 2020, should only allow the head of the household to vote. And they gave this a–hole a primetime speaking slot at the RNC, on the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment. I can’t. I also can’t with this whole story:
One of the Republican National Convention’s top speakers said in a recent video that it would be “smart” for a police officer to racially profile her biracial son, because “statistically, my brown son is more likely to commit a violent offense over my white sons.”
“I recognize that I’m gonna have to have a different conversation with Jude than I do with my brown-haired little Irish, very, very pale-skinned, white sons, as they grow up,” Abby Johnson, a prominent anti-abortion activist, said in a 15-plus-minutes video posted to YouTube in late June, after weeks of nationwide protests against the police killing of George Floyd.
“Right now, Jude is an adorable, perpetually tan-looking little brown boy,” said Johnson, whose husband blogged, in 2015, about adopting their biracial son at his birth. Johnson is white. “But one day, he’s going to grow up and he’s going to be a tall, probably sort of large, intimidating-looking-maybe brown man. And my other boys are probably gonna look like nerdy white guys.”
But the fact that the police could one day view her sons differently, simply due to the color of their skin, doesn’t make Johnson mad, she said. Instead, it makes sense to her.
“Statistically, I look at our prison population and I see that there is a disproportionately high number of African-American males in our prison population for crimes, particularly for violent crimes. So statistically, when a police officer sees a brown man like my Jude walking down the road — as opposed to my white nerdy kids, my white nerdy men walking down the road — because of the statistics that he knows in his head, that these police officers know in their head, they’re going to know that statistically my brown son is more likely to commit a violent offense over my white sons.”
“So the fact that in his head, he would be more careful around my brown son than my white son, that doesn’t actually make me angry. That makes that police officer smart, because of statistics.”
Do I even need to explain this one? It’s not that her brown-skinned son is more likely to commit a crime, it’s that he’s more likely to be charged with a crime. Or incarcerated. Or shot by the police. All because of the color of his skin. Someone take this woman’s children away from her, this is so depressing. I can only imagine what Day 3 of the convention will be – perhaps a phrenology expert talking about forehead slopes indicating criminality.
I can’t believe they let this twunt adopt that poor child. And the fact that neither she nor the convention planners appreciate the sheer stupidity of having her speak at an event about voting for the fascist cheeto, while at the same time saying she wishes she couldn’t vote for him…
I feel so sorry for her children. All of her children. The descriptors. The racism.
Yes, if she believes she shouldn’t be voting, then why is she speaking? So weird.
Truly I do not understand the depths of hatred that woman must have. To even want to adopt a child you feel superior to is among the most horrid things I can imagine. Why would you adopt someone you’re clearly not capable of loving.
What a horrible way to talk about your own child. Her biracial son isn’t statistically more likely to commit a crime, just to be charged with one. My God, where do these people come from? She’s against women voting too because she believes in that bullshit male headship garbage too? Well F’ck you Abby. How are these religious zealots and obviously racist people allowed to adopt any child, let alone a child of colour?
I can’t even start with this but I can say I feel terrible for that poor boy. He is obviously looked at as other in his family so there is no doubt he’s also treated that way. He won’t have his own parents to back him up if anything were to happen to him based on his looks alone. Meanwhile his brothers will be able to get away with anything. I mean…….here we are.
F*ck you sideways with a rusty chainsaw, Abby!!! And someone check on her poor child!
I’d suggest someone sit her down and gently explain cause and effect but it would be a waste of time. She wants to believe that brown and black people are more dangerous, it’s as simple as that.
What terrifies me more is that the orange one was very clear about who he was in 2016 and yet people still voted for him in their millions. None of this is new.
As a decent human being, this makes my heart hurt. As the mother to two adopted, non-Caucasian sons, this makes me mad. What adoption agency approved this woman to adopt?
Head of household voting? WTF? Who believes this nonsense?
I do believe in head of household voting from this very moment.
If women are head of household…
Only widowers can vote too if they pass the age of 40. Unmarried men will have their mothers vote for them. A sister if the mother has passed away. If the guy gets widowed/divorced at a young age, authority over him reverts back to the mother/sister.
I wonder how smart she thinks police officers are, when they hurt her innocent son for joining a protest against police brutality in the future. Because that’s what’s been happening recently. So tone deaf.
They should take her child away from her. Just the one that she views as other.
Except she is teaching racism to all her children
Logging on for the first time to say HOLY SMOKES! That lady is an abusive POS and I can’t believe the RNC put her on a pulpit to spew her garbage.
It is garbage but this is who they are and have been only now they don’t even try and hide or disguise it. This is their base and this is them appealing to their base who want to go back to pre civil war days, plain and simple.
+1000000 on the point that committing a disproportionate number of crimes is different than the disproportionate number of men of color who are charged & incarcerated for the SAME f-ing crimes that white men commit. Why can’t these idiots get that point? Oh yeah, it’s because they don’t want to believe it. Anyway, One day her brown son is going to Be old enough to spill the beans on how He was treated compared to her nerdy white boys. And does she have daughters because imagine trying to take the right to vote or any kind of autonomy away from your daughters.
Also, if women commited only 30% of crimes, there would be questions asked everywhere why women commit so many cries.
Only Head of Household is okay when women are head of household by default.
In a reverse version of the one that got away, at least someone in the GOP had the great good sense to cancel (hee hee) the Angel mom. Her police son was killed by a drunk illegal alien, and I suppose she was going to speak about that, in a predictably racist way. But someone caught wind of her tweets, which refer to a Rothschild/Elders of Zion cabal which is going to enslave all the Christians. And with Pompeo (also violating the Hatch Act by speaking in a partisan fashion while on the government dime) in Israel, that might have been a tad embarrassing. I actually wish it had happened.
They canceled her at the last minute too so it was glaring and filled the news stories for the half hour before the convention started
Not only is she racist and sexist and crazy, but she’s also a liar. 10 years ago a journalist from the Texas Monthly wrote an investigative piece about her claims with seeing the abortion and Her story absolutely fell apart. The journalist revisited that investigation recently and it’s still a mess of a story. The gist of it is: there were zero black women over 6 weeks pregnant that came into the office in that time frame (she claims the “beam me up Scotty” abortion was a black women getting the procedure at 13 weeks). Abby claims PP is hiding the demographic data to make her look bad. After the date of the abortion that “changed her life”, she was on the radio defending PP and talking shit about the anti abortion group. She was in trouble at work in an incident that got her friend fired and had her under review. She was super pissed about being under review and complained on Facebook about it (but said nothing about the “traumatizing” procedure she had seen that week). The friend that got fired from PP claims that Abby was in a lot of debt and mad at PP, so she took 3k from Sean Crawly to give a speech against Planned Parenthood and ended up with a career. Her and her friend had gotten in trouble for talking shit about low level employees via work email. The friend also claimed that Abby had never said anything about being upset to witness any abortions and in fact had just praised the use of ultrasound technology that made them go much smoother. No part of her story holds up to the slightest bit of scrutiny.
If you click on the link there is a pic of her and they obviously gave her a big haired republican makeover for this thing.
Every time that I think I can’t hate his supporters any more than I do, another evil dipshit rears their ugly head.
That she is anti-women’s suffrage sadly isn’t as big a shock as it used to be, although I will never understand any person who stands up and says they literally want to have no rights and no control over their own body.
What really earned my hatred is that someone handed a vulnerable child over to this racist trash and that she feels fine going on national TV to tell the world that she is fine with her biracial son being a target for the cops. She’s okay that at some point he might just be existing somewhere and a cop or some other deranged racist lunatic decides his existence is suspicious and guns him down. Because apparently he has it coming because he’s brown and probably would do something bad someday, I guess. I can’t even get my head around that. And that poor kid is going to grow up knowing that and having that self hate instilled in him from his own parent.
This woman should not be a parent period, let alone a child of color.
What this woman spewed out of her mouth at the RNC was so graphic and so inappropriate for the format, I was genuinely shocked.
I actually hope no Trumpers allowed their children to watch/listen because no one deserved to hear that – not even the worst of the MAGA twats.
They chose to have a woman opposed to women’s suffrage speak on the night they were trying to lure back suburban housewives
She’s right that she will have to have a different conversation with her biracial son but not the one that she thinks she has to have. A friend of my daughter is fostering and hopefully adopting two little boys 6 & 4. Right now she has to have conversation that the police are there to help (and not that they will be racially profiled) because they were taken out of their horrific home life by DFS and the police. She has said that one day she will have to have an entirely different conversation with them because they are black and most likely will be racially profiled and it breaks her heart to have to do that. On another note, why would she speak at a national convention for the nomination of a candidate if she doesn’t believe that women have the right to vote?
This woman just admitted that she believes her “brown” son is going to be more violent than her white sons just because he’s “brown”, and anything that happens to him will be his fault because he’s “brown”.
She also revealed that she doesn’t know how to parse statistics at all. Not surprising given how little she even understands about anything.
“Women shouldn’t be allowed to vote or speak out, and let me use my right to vote and speak out to tell you why” is nothing new for GOP women. It’s a message to evangelical women specifically, to encourage them not to vote just – JUST – in case their vote is in opposition of their husband’s.