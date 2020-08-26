Melania Trump delivered her RNC speech from the new White Power rose garden

Melania Trump Address at the 2020 Republican National Convention

So much happened leading up to Melania Trump’s “speech” at the Republican National Convention. First of all, she didn’t go to North Carolina like some peasant to actually give a speech in front of coronavirus-y delegates. No. She gave her speech in the newly redesigned, colorless White Power rose garden, which strongly resembles a cemetery. Not to mention, it’s a violation of the Hatch Act for Melania to make an RNC speech at the White House! Melania also did not have to vet her speech with her husband’s staffers, according to CNN. Melania’s bare-bones East Wing operation really doesn’t do much, but they do operate completely independently from the West Wing. So she just had her own staffers work on the speech and I guess she kept her fingers crossed that they wouldn’t plagiarize Michelle Obama again. Here’s her speech:

First of all, I’m pretty sure this is the longest she’s spoken on-camera anywhere in the past five years. Melania wants to believe that she’s an enigma, but really she’s just a vapid golddigger trophy wife with nothing to say. That being said, she was one of the very few RNC speakers to acknowledge the loss of life in the pandemic. I don’t care DO U?

There was a lot of talk on Twitter about Bette Midler calling Melania an “illegal alien” and making fun of her accent. I’ve never made fun of Mel’s accent (although I am still working on imitating it) because that kind of anti-immigrant sh-t leaves me cold. But I don’t have any issue with people attacking Melania’s immigration story, especially when her husband demonizes brown and black and Muslim immigrants. Especially when Melania herself participated in and promoted the Birther campaign and used chain migration to bring her parents to this country, the same chain migration her husband wants to end.

Something that also leaves me cold: when people pretend Melania is “classy” or a “role model” just because she’s white. Adjacent to that, I never cared about the issue of “but she posed nude when she was a model” – so what? But this whole classy/trashy, virgin/whore conversation is a mess from start to finish. I did laugh at Cardi’s tweet though:

And finally, Peter Navarro said Mel is “the Jackie Kennedy of our time.” No, she’s not that either.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

27 Responses to “Melania Trump delivered her RNC speech from the new White Power rose garden”

  1. smee says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:48 am

    Military drag too….yuck

    Reply
  2. Darla says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:56 am

    Well she’s a birther racist, a vicious liar, and 100% complicit in her husband kidnapping and abusing children at the border. Now she’s using her “charms” to get him 4 more so he can do that to more children.

    I just saw Cardi B’s tweet like 5 minutes ago and almost died. Good for her. Score.

    Reply
    • Bibi says:
      August 26, 2020 at 8:17 am

      I applaud the crickets who sing at a critical moment @24:49 into the video when she says Donald wants to keep your family safe and doesn’t play politics. It’s hilarious that even the insects hates them.

      Reply
  3. Léna says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:58 am

    Cardi B for the win !

    Reply
  4. Cherry says:
    August 26, 2020 at 8:03 am

    Is it just me or does she look terrified?

    Reply
  5. grabbyhands says:
    August 26, 2020 at 8:03 am

    So how much of the Michelle Obama/Jill Biden speeches DID she plagarize this time?

    Not only is she NOT the Jackie Kennedy of our time (really, where do people come up with this shiz??) I can’t even come up with a good comparison to an evil counterpart because she’s such a non-entity. She’s less than useless.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      August 26, 2020 at 8:06 am

      Natasha from Rocky & Bullwinkle, except Natasha is smarter

      Reply
    • Flamingo says:
      August 26, 2020 at 8:08 am

      Certainly none of Jackie’s attributes that made her smart or interesting. The only comparison is that they both wanted rich, powerful husbands and both completely look the other way when said husbands have affairs or in DT’s case, let Russian hookers pee on them.

      Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    August 26, 2020 at 8:06 am

    This was supposed to lure back suburban housewives.

    Reply
  7. lili says:
    August 26, 2020 at 8:12 am

    Cherry she does look terrified. To be honest she was never all about the fame she was just a goldigger who wanted to live relatively quiet luxurious life. Instead she’s often front and center and from time to time she has to work and give speeches. Life is ironic!

    Reply
  8. Deanne says:
    August 26, 2020 at 8:13 am

    How are they holding the RNC convention at the White House? Isn’t that an insanely inappropriate thing to do? Isn’t the White House supposed to belong the the American people? Asking as a foreigner. Frankly, I’m surprised she didn’t find a balcony to stand on so that her Evita impression could have been complete.

    Reply
    • Dee says:
      August 26, 2020 at 8:15 am

      Violates the Hatch Act, because it involves White House staff in campaigning.

      Reply
    • Darla says:
      August 26, 2020 at 8:17 am

      Yes, it violates the Hatch act. But laws don’t mean anything here anymore. Mostly we counted on something we laughably called “norms”. Those don’t matter here anymore either.

      Reply
  9. Lolo86lf says:
    August 26, 2020 at 8:14 am

    Vapid goldigging trophy wife is pretty accurate.

    Reply
  10. Marjorie says:
    August 26, 2020 at 8:15 am

    Didn’t know that particular term until 30 seconds ago, but I’m up to date now. And yes , she used to sell that Wap.

    Reply
    • Grumpierthanthou says:
      August 26, 2020 at 8:52 am

      It took me a minute too – google was insistent it was a wireless application protocol which was quite confusing.

      Reply
  11. PunkyMomma says:
    August 26, 2020 at 8:16 am

    One would have thought she would have worn patriotic colors; she looks like a Russian Bond villain in her comrade suit.

    Reply
  12. TIFFANY says:
    August 26, 2020 at 8:40 am

    Amazing Actor Jeffrey Wright nailed it on Twitter last night. He said they completely destroyed the Rose Garden for a crane shot.

    The light bulb went on when I watched the highlights.

    Reply
  13. KBeth says:
    August 26, 2020 at 8:52 am

    “Jackie Kennedy of our time”….that’s some funny sh*t.

    Reply
  14. Jellybean says:
    August 26, 2020 at 8:56 am

    I respect anyone who can stand up and speak in a foreign language. Apart from that I have no time for her at all.

    Reply
  15. MarcelMarcel says:
    August 26, 2020 at 9:04 am

    No one is wearing masks or sitting apart to follow social distancing… I realise that is beside the point. But still the only Trump to acknowledge COVID-19 still doesn’t follow health guidelines.

    Reply
  16. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    August 26, 2020 at 9:09 am

    Yeah, I agree – don’t mock the accent. My dad is 60 but has been in the US since he was about 16-years-old, and his accent is thick and he’s not fluent in English. Other than that, have at it! She’s garbage.

    Reply
  17. Darla says:
    August 26, 2020 at 9:09 am

    Here is something you have to please remember about what Ronnie here is selling…way back in the day, the immediate post Bush/Gore debate focus groups, gave Gore a clear and large win. After 3 days of the pundits telling Americans what they actually saw was a cool dude and an arrogant windbag who sighed too much, polls showed viewers said W won the debate.

    This is called framing the narrative. They are paid to tell you what to think about what you saw. Ronnie here is telling you that what you saw was a caring mother, and that really hit home with suburban moms. This is being done all over the internet and the airwaves. The goal is for everyone to start repeating this, even though it’s not what they actually concluded from viewing it. Does it still work as well as it did in 2000? I dunno. We’ll see.

    Reply

