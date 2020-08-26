Jerry Falwell Jr. thinks he’s ‘being targeted because it’s an election year,’ lmao

I’ve spent most of my life surrounded by Evangelicals and Southern Baptists. Their hypocrisy doesn’t bother me as much as it used to, and as I get older, I feel more like “live and let live.” But for four years, I’ve been absolutely thrown for a loop to see the Evangelical support for Donald Trump, a thrice-married, twice-divorced serial adulterer and admitted sexual predator. Turns out all of those qualms the Evangelicals had about Democrats’ sex lives for decades was just performative outrage, and they’re totally fine with infidelity, mistresses, immorality, lies and all kinds of perversions, just as long as it comes packaged with a white misogynist man who will put rapists in judgeships. The point, it seems, was always to hate women. That’s the ideology. That’s the raison d’etre.
Jerry Falwell Jr. was one of the earliest big-name Evangelicals to throw the full weight of his support behind Donald Trump in 2016. It was controversial at the time in Virginia – there were Liberty students unhappy with Falwell for the endorsement, and unhappy with the full-throttle mix of politics and religion. Now, four years later, Jerry Jr. has been outed as a deeply hypocritical pervert, and it’s just endless chickens coming home to roost. But according to Jerry Jr, it’s all some big conspiracy *because* of his Trump endorsement:
A whirlwind 48 hours led evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. to resign from his role as president and chancellor of Liberty University — the noted Christian school his pastor father founded 50 years ago — after a business partner and former confidant made allegations about his sex life.
But Falwell told The Washington Post that it was his political ties that had drawn attention rather than, as the Post noted, behavior such as an eyebrow-raising social media post earlier this summer that had put him increasingly at odds with the Liberty community. It was after that Instagram photo several weeks ago, showing Falwell with his pants undone and his arm around his wife’s assistant, that he initially went on an indefinite leave of absence. Falwell saw it differently.
“There’s no question that I’m being targeted because it’s an election year,” he told the Post. “And I was very successful in bringing the evangelicals to Trump in 2016.”
Falwell has been a prominent supporter of Donald Trump, initially becoming one of the first major evangelical leaders to back Trump in the 2016 Republican primary and continuing to defend him throughout his presidency.
No. He’s not being *targeted* because of his Trump endorsement. But it is such huge national news because of his Trump endorsement. If Jerry Jr. had just stayed at Liberty – and Miami – and watched his wife get railed by pool boys and not jumped onto the national political stage, all of this would not be such a big story. Jerry Jr. is trying to make it sound like somehow Democrats forced him to watch his wife get railed by pool boys so the Democrats could use it against him in an election year. A conspiracy which probably turns him on, honestly. OH GOD.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
And his wife denied all of it yesterday. These people can’t NOT lie. It’s the opposite of Christ’s teachings in every way.
The “pool boy” seems to have the receipts, so lying about what happened would definitely not be smart.
And I can’t with Junior Falwell’s claim that he’s the victim here. These old, rich, powerful white guys constantly whining and saying how people are mean to them — I am SO over it.
He should just sit in the corner and watch.
Too soon?
LOVE IT!!!
Problem is, he would like that…a lot.
Throwing his wife under the bus didn’t work out so well, so trying a different tactic. . .
Well, if THAT isn’t some kind of whistle to 45 that he better back him up, I don’t know what is.
PS. You’re being targeted because you’re a sexist. egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot (to quote 9-5). Try to be thankful that you’re living in a timeline when that is being positively lauded and that your ignorant flock will be welcoming you back at any moment. Jackass.
Crying it’s all politics, brags about being political.
this is what juniors downfall look like when his dad is gone. living off fathers name and nothing else.
I’d clarify that Junior Falwell’s not EVEN being “targeted” — it’s just that eventually his ability to hide his behavior failed. He chose to try to make himself a big shot public figure. No sympathy at all for him.
All I have to say is echoing every word of this:
yep, so well put. Kaiser’s observations here should be very widely distributed
Why do Evangelicals get away with being a church and not taxed and at the same time brag political influence?
Yea most evangelicals will give him a pass, because they aren’t even pretending they have principles or morals anymore, beyond what Kaiser said in the post. This seemed clear back when children were first being caged on the border and they were ok with it because trump reasons.
When you make a living preaching the word of God and people find out that you AND your wife are layin it low and spreadin it wide all over town, it’s going to make news. I believe it’s called reaping what you sow.
Lol. 1. He is not that important and 2. He’s not a politician running for office so that makes zero sense.
It’s a good one Jerry…. did you get blackmailed to whip the evangelical votes for Trump in 2016 because of your fetishes all while “think of the children”ing over women’s rights and gay marriage? That’s what’s so interesting about this. Hypocrite!
His downfall has been a long time coming. It’s just coincidence it was during an election year.
Now, is there any dirt on Graham’s granddaughter? Her act at the RNC convention last night really infuriated me.
The all too common practice of distraction as opposed to taking accountability for one’s actions. I caught Michael Cohen on Twitter yesterday playing victim in a tweet. He was about to appear on a cable media segment. My response, “You were complicit. Take full responsibility for your actions. Think of others first, begin with your wife and children.” I was acknowledged immediately and he used the word complicit in the interview. My point is, let them the hell have it. Hold them accountable.
That darn election, ruining all of Jerry Juniors fun! I’m old enough to remember when these so-called Christians would cry when they got caught with their pants down, ala Jimmy Swaggert. But I guess since Junior was “just watching” no tears are needed.
He’s being targeted because his actions are not in line with the Christian morals he preaches. He’s being targeted because he & his family have made a fortune grifting gullible people of faith. People who use religion to prey on vulnerable followers make me sick. Most of my immediate family are Mormon and give 10% of their income to the church thinking it goes to charitable causes. In reality, the church gives back LESS than 1% to charitable causes and has an estimated $100 billion dollar slush fund. Talk about money hoarding! It makes me sick to think of how much good that money could do around the world if spent wisely.
👍👏👏👏
Okay, pivoting from his obvious hypocrisy for a minute, the story here should be about Michael Cohen, the photos, and how Falwell quickly endorsed Trump in 2016.
This!!!
ding ding ding! it’s all starting to make sense, right?!
True
he and his wife need to STFU and GO AWAY. JUST STOP TALKING.
dude doesn’t realize that he’s making it worse for himself.
we know you’re not the paragon of virtue you preach. we know you and your wife like to engage in cuckold fantasies. (not that there’s anything wrong with that! what’s “wrong” is your utter hypocrisy!) we know there’s likely a LOT more about that relationship than what’s already out. we know you and your SUPER PIOUS evangelical flock will look the other way for this just like they do for 45′s MANY indiscretions and horrible behaviors. WE KNOW.