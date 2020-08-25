Jerry Falwell Jr. ‘enjoyed watching’ his wife have sex with a Miami pool boy…?

Whew, I don’t know where to start with this Jerry Falwell Jr. stuff. I live in Virginia, and the Falwell family has always been a really big deal in my area. People around here love the other son of the late Jerry Falwell, Jonathan Falwell, who is seen as merely a good, apolitical, charitable-minded minister. But Jerry Jr. was already quite controversial among Southern Baptists and Evangelicals even before his current mess. Maybe even the faithful flock could see that Jerry Jr. was a sweaty hypocritical pervert. But none of them were expecting this! I wasn’t expecting it either. I won’t even try to recap, so here’s what’s happening now:
Jerry Falwell Jr., one of the country’s most prominent evangelicals and embattled leader of one of its largest Christian schools, spoke out Sunday in an extraordinary statement to deny that he and his wife had together been sexually involved with a pool attendant they befriended in Miami. Falwell described the claim as an extortion plot of “increasingly threatening behavior” straight out of Fatal Attraction.
That pool attendant, Giancarlo Granda, told a different story. And he said he had text messages, phone calls and photos to back him up. Speaking with Reuters, Granda detailed how he “developed an intimate relationship” with Falwell’s wife, Becki Falwell, stretching from 2012 to 2018 — with Jerry as an audience.
“Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Granda said.
Reuters reported that Granda provided “emails, text messages and other evidence” that he said corroborated his sexual allegations. The relationship began in March 2012, while he was working as a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel. He was 20 years old when he first met the Falwells, he said; public records show Jerry was then 49 and Becki was 45.
Granda, now 29, claimed to Reuters that he would meet up with the Falwells “multiple times per year” at hotels in Miami and New York as well as their home in Virginia. Granda’s interview was published on Monday, but the Falwells knew it was coming. In a statement given to The Washington Examiner on Sunday, Jerry offered a dueling account. He denied the claim of an affair involving both him and his wife, and he said Becki, now 53, was the one who had cheated. Jerry, 58, did not name Granda but he referred to a hotel employee exactly like him.
“During a vacation over eight years ago, Becki and I met an ambitious young man who was working at our hotel and was saving up his money to go to school. … My family members eventually made an investment in a local property, included him in the deal because he could play an active role in managing it, and became close with him and his family,” Jerry said in his statement.
“Shortly thereafter,” he said, “Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person.”
But the couple overcame that indiscretion, Jerry said — and continued growing close to Granda and his family and friends. Eventually, he claimed, Granda “became increasingly angry and aggressive” and “began threatening to publicly reveal this secret relationship with Becki … unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies. It was like living on a roller coaster,” Jerry told the Examiner.
Reached for comment by the paper, Granda denied the allegation of blackmail and said “the WHOLE truth will come out.”
“The Falwell’s attempt to sandbag me, and the Examiner, with a last minute story without providing the Examiner clear evidence that this was not simply an ‘affair’ with concocted allegations of extortion reeks [of] desperation,” Granda said.
Falwell Jr. was already on indefinite leave from Liberty University (because of a photo of him partying on a yacht with his pants unzipped), and there are several denials and confirmations that Jerry Jr has now left Liberty permanently, but that’s not the f–king point of any of this. Jerry Falwell’s sons are largely credited with turning Liberty from a backwater college for Evangelicals into one of Virginia’s larger universities, industries and property holders. Jerry Jr. had a big say in the business side of Liberty and the Falwell family’s property dealings. So it’s really big news on a lot of levels.
And the “don’t kink shame” thing is not the point either. If Jerry Jr. likes to watch his wife getting railed by a Miami pool boy, so be it. But he doesn’t get to preach family values and anti-choice bullsh-t and conservative social policies at the same time. And another political wrinkle is that several years ago, Jerry Jr went to Michael Cohen, who was then Donald Trump’s lawyer, to help work out a deal with Granda, who was blackmailing the Falwells. Shortly after Cohen worked out a deal, Jerry Jr. endorsed Donald Trump and threw the full weight of Liberty behind Trump. (I always felt like Jonathan was kind of uncomfortable with that.)
You can read more about the situation here at People, here at the NYT and here at Reuters.
Nah- he looks like he sucks d***.
and is obviously into humiliation.
Wtf? What does someone who sucks d*** look like? In your rush to insult Jr, you’ve said something terribly homophobic.
Sucking d— is nothing to be ashamed of. He looks like a well kept bear with the facial hair and laid back attitude…they are known for enjoying going down for fun! That is what I meant…
As for humiliation kink….these guys who seem on control are likely to be into this. Hope clarifies the problem is not kink, but hypocrisy
Just like how on 20/20 and Dateline as soon as they start talking about how Christian the couple is, you know the husband did it, you know that with this level of performance something else was going on.
I thought it would be financial crimes but being kinky with the pool boy isn’t that out of left field.
I know right? This is like an episode of Snapped but nobody’s been murdered yet.
WHY DOES A PREACHER NEED A GODDAMN YACHT?!
He’s not Jesus and can walk on water. How else is he supposed to get on the water?!
Same with private jets. They’re not angels, how else are they supposed to fly?!
They could fly commercial and sail on a humble houseboat.
I do love the level of passion in this exchange tho.
Lola is clearly joking lol
Yeah Lola’s joke was hilarious. I was just going along with it. I wouldn’t actually counter a serious statement with the phrase ‘humble houseboat’ 🤣
It’s not his, belongs to a Nascar guy. Liberty sponsors a car
And of course he tries to throw his wife under the bus. I bet in his mind, it IS all her fault. (Raised in a fundamentalist cult, this is the playbook. i’ve seen it in writing.)
Bree – I’m glad you escaped.
The fundy view of women is so…contradictory. Like, men consider themselves superior to women, who are too soft-hearted and can’t think straight because of their silly lady brains. And yet, women are also savvy and manipulative, smart enough to lead good Christian men astray.
This would be the time for his brother his stand up and say hello no! Silence is worse imo
Granda is openly gay and not fucking the wife. Or not just her. What has the evangelist movement descended into when you use being cucked as your defence because being gay would be considered worse?
They are truly deranged.
I wondered about that, since I’ve seen it mentioned elsewhere that the youth hostel catered to the gay community. Falwells son is also part owner.
According to Granda in a different article, Falwell approached him to buy out his share of the hostel in 2014/2015, agreed to terms and never paid. Granda trying to get him to go through with the payment is what’s being described as blackmail.
It’s absolutely not just Becki. I bet the boys who have passed through that Miami flophouse have stories…. And maybe we’ll learn more about the deal to sell Liberty real estate to Becki’s “personal trainer” at a discount.
“Traditional family values”………..
Paragons of virtue! Jesus wept!
This gave me all the lulz yesterday. That part about Michael Cohen is interesting isn’t it? Fallwell’s endorsement of Ted Cruz was certainly more understandable than Trump but here we are. Interesting how that happens eh?
Wondering how many GOP have been blackmailed to support dump. Graham seems like a prime suspect.
I truly believe this is Trump’s playbook…He gets dirt on everyone in his orbit and threatens blackmail at every turn. As I type, it occurs to me that it’s similar to COS. And I believe with every fiber of my being that he’s threatened to out Graham and that’s why ole Linds changed his position on Trump. However, I also believe that Trump is simply driving the Republican agenda of wealth inequality, racism, misogyny, etc. so they let him be.
I don’t believe Jr’s version and throwing his wife under the bus is pitiful. Many of us suspected there was dirt on him for him to endorse trump. The light is shining all over the cockroaches now.
Woah! I love it when these phony SOBs who live the high life from grifting others get shown to be liars and hypocrites!! Love it.
To hell with him for all the years of lying and constantly judging other peoples lives.
Yeah, look how fast he threw the wife under the bus.
Now, can we get some investigative reporter on Joel Osteen?
Osteen and his megachurch..”Mr. Oh, I can’t open my church to help hurricane victims.”
Weasel.
With Hurricane Laura headed our way, the Joel Osteen memes are alive and well on social media lol
Somewhere there are some Reddit accounts from former Liberty students about the Falwell’s befriending, if you will, students. I think there was a link on Datalounge.
Hilarious and predictable
No kink shame here. A threesome with a pool boy named Giancarlo doesn’t sound like the worst way to spend an afternoon. Falwell just needs to embrace his freaky side and stop telling everyone else how to behave in the bedroom. The amount of damage he and Liberty U have no doubt done to thousands of students who couldn’t live up to the “no touching courtship pure until marriage only heterosexual sex for procreation” standard that these hypocrites preach must be enormous.
It’s amazing to me that he threw his wife UNDER A BUS to save himself and NO ONE is calling that out.
Also 1000000000+ this >>>>>> “And the “don’t kink shame” thing is not the point either. If Jerry Jr. likes to watch his wife getting railed by a Miami pool boy, so be it. But he doesn’t get to preach family values and anti-choice bullsh-t and conservative social policies at the same time.”
💯
Wonkette and a couple of the gay sites have been covering this story for a while – I’m just surprised it’s finally hit the mainstream and that there have been consequences for Junior.
There isn’t enough holy water to shower myself off with after reading this….BARF!!
His dad referred to the women at my college in the 1980’s (Sweet Briar) the harlots on the hill, due to the then recent approval of Overnight male visitors.
These “Christians” seems to do more “sinning” than anyone else.
Maybe they are deeply into shame.
But they are gross for their judgment, their hypocrisy and their false superiority- that they are somehow “better” for their fake adherence to Victorian morality in the name of a god they themselves don’t seem to honor.
The Harlots on the Hill sounds like an amazing name for something… a band? novel? Idk but I’m interested lol
Really! I want to be one of the harlots on the hill. LOVE this name.
Speaking of his dad., I’m reminded of what Christopher Hitchens said when Falwell Sr. died:
“If you gave Falwell an enema he could be buried in a matchbox.”
True story/real gossip: it’s widely believed by people in the know that Falwell died on the toilet and his staff moved his corpse
I confess I kink shame a little. I’m sorry. I can’t control my internal monologue, which is “ew”.