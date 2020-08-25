Are the Sussexes sucking up to the Queen by doing commonwealth work?

Since they’ve been living in North America for most of 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have participated in several video conferences on behalf of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. While they were forced to step down as “ambassadors” to the QCT, Harry and Meghan did keep their honorary administrative positions with the QCT even with the Sussexit. I’ve complained about their QCT Zoom calls before, not because of whatever racist sh-t the royal reporters say, but because I think Meghan and Harry are being used as Inclusion Props for a racist, colonialist system, a system which is still massively racist and hateful towards Meghan.
In July, Harry got into “trouble” during one of the Zoom discussions because he admitted a deep, dark dirty secret: racism exists, and to move forward and become better people, we need to acknowledge our past and acknowledge that systemic racism and systemic white privilege exist (I’m paraphrasing, but that’s the essence of what he said). And for that, British tabloids were freaking the f–k out and demanding that Harry be stripped of his title (because he said racism exists). Still, he and Meghan remained with the QCT. And now the Sun has a hot tip that M&H are actually sucking up to the Queen:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to build bridges with the Queen by gushing about the Commonwealth, it has been claimed today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously said the Commonwealth’s past must be acknowledged as they have become increasingly outspoken after quitting the Royal Family.
In a video chat from their LA home in July, the couple urged the public to get involved in “uncomfortable” conversations. Harry, 35, said: “When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past. So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do.”
But last week, Meghan, 39, gushed over the Commonwealth, saying “it’s an honour to continue the Queen’s legacy.” The couple also spoke adoringly of their “grandmother” the Queen, 94, just weeks after tension with the royal family was revealed in explosive biography Finding Freedom.
A source today told Sunday People: “The Queen is fiercely protective of the Commonwealth. She wants her work to carry on through younger family members when she’s gone. It feels like Harry and Meghan are finally trying to build bridges as I think despite their popularity in certain quarters, it has dawned on them they need the Royal Family more than it needs them.”
Meanwhile, Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine, the couple had “made a fool of themselves” with their previous comments.
“It has dawned on them they need the Royal Family more than it needs them.” LMAO. These salty white peeps really think they’re doing something, right? “Harry will come back to us one day, he’ll abandon his wife and child and we’ll take him back, but only if he begs!” And now it’s “Harry and Meghan are doing good work because they desperately need the approval of some bitter AF racists and colonialists!” Don’t get me wrong, after reading Finding Freedom, it was VERY clear that Harry and Meghan were not looking to burn bridges with the Queen or Charles. But “not wanting to burn bridges” is not the same thing as “desperately needing to be back in the royal fold.” And no, H&M don’t need the Windsors more than the Windsors need them. I’m not sure the Windsors realize that though.
I just rolled my eyes so hard I nearly knocked myself out.
Bizzare post really. Harry set up the organisation himself
You’re right. Harry DID create the organization and presented it to the Queen as a gift. Do he’s just continuing HIS work with HIS organization.
As complicated as his relationship is with his family, they’re still his family. Just because he hasn’t completely cut them off doesn’t mean it’s a strategic move to cling to The Firm or that he thinks he “needs them more than they need him.”
I swear, the tabloids can’t see the royals as anything but a business relationship. I personally believe that Harry hopes that someday he can interact with his family as JUST FAMILY and have nothing to do with the business part. And that includes being financially independent and doing his own independent work. No longer competing for funding with his brother or begging daddy for money or living in his grandmother’s house.
Maybe a few years from now they can get to that point and accept that Harry is his own man.
No, he didn’t. Go back and look at the founding documents and pdfs. He was invited in early in the process to be part of it, but he wasn’t one of the founders or the driving force behind the creation of it.
QCT was set up by Harry, when he was made Youth Ambassador by the queen, in honour of the queen on her birthday, and they have been doing effective work since. The queen is the patron. That explains why she could not strip them off the Presidency of QCT. The Sun, cannot bring themselves to praise the sussexes, so even a kind compliment from the sussexes is turned into something bad. The sussexes can never do right in the eyes of the british media, so I think H&M should just ignore the media, and must stay in the good books of the queen and Charles, they are the ones who matter.
No, it wasn’t. See the charity filing and documents.
Harry didn’t set it up.
You can find the information in a PDF if you search
Queen’s Commonwealth Trust
Annual Report For the seventeen month period ended 31 March 2018
‘In their time, Her Majesty’s Silver and Diamond Jubilee Trusts were established with a clear remit: to support, encourage and enable young people across the Commonwealth to do more of what so often they do best: helping others. As long-planned, those Trusts are approaching the end of their remarkable programmes of work, which will have left a lasting legacy for countless numbers of people and communities right across the Commonwealth.
Two years ago, in anticipation of the recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, The Queen determined to launch a different venture which, while complementing the outstanding achievements of the other Trusts established in her name, would be intended to extend long into the future as an enduring legacy of the association of the Head of the Commonwealth to its young people.
Having then recently celebrated her 90th birthday, Her Majesty saw no reason to relax in promoting this vision of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. Fired with an ambition to help young people to rival his grandmother, Prince Harry soon accepted the role of President. What follows is The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust’s account of what has already been done to respond to the call of entrenching the legacy in recognition of The Queen’s lifetime of service to the Commonwealth and its young people, to safeguard its future for good.’
Maybe, just maybe, Harry and Meghan actually believe in the mission of this organization and see that they have a real opportunity to encourage equity, racial justice, and positive change within the commonwealth. They are two people who actually want to walk the walk, and know that the white noise (an apt phrase in more ways than one) generated by tabloids as a result of their work with QCT is a small price to pay, a gnat buzzing in their ear, compared to the real impact that people in commonwealth countries (specifically people of color) will benefit from as a result of this unprecedented level of honesty and support from members of the royal family. Any PR halo that benefits the royal family is secondary (if that) to how their work actually impacts the real people of the commonwealth.
Think through the timeline.
April 2016
Queen’s 90th birthday
16 Nov 2016
QCT docs filed 16 Nov 2016 with the Queen’s private secretary, Geidt as part of it.
early 2017
Queen’s Commonwealth Trust announced
March 2018
First report (17 month report) issued which includes the surprise info that Harry has accepted the position of President of QCT
April 2018
Harry publicly named President of QCT
The Queen was going to found this, because she’s obsessed with The Commonwealth and her ‘legacy’ within it. Geidt arranges all of it, sets up the documents, incorporates it in Nov 2016 with no mention of Harry. Yet.
What happened between April 2016 and Nov 2016? Harry met Meghan. Someone he knew was 1) the One and 2) would support him in getting the hell out of the BRF if things went south.
By early September 2016 he was already telling staff to get ready, start preparing, she’s the one. Mid-September he was at Balmoral for his birthday party. May have shared news of Meghan there, getting family prepared to meet her. End of Sept, he had NottCott repainted to her specs. News of them dating was outed end of October. November, Queen’s office files paperwork to officially create QCT.
I think bringing Harry into QCT was the Queen’s attempt to keep him around, to get him engaged in a massive project close to her heart. ‘Look, see, there’s plenty of work to go around, you are important to me, I won’t let your brother meddle with your work on this project of mine, please don’t think about leaving’.
Move along…Just a crazy Seward post while ignoring Andrew the real fool and criminal.
That’s some serious fan fiction…lol. Will these tabloids ever stop with this nonsense? Leave them be. They’ve left and they’re not coming back. And Ingrid Stewart can suck lemons, the old bat. H&M didn’t abandon any of their other patronages, so why should they abandon QCT?
How about maybe, just maybe, H&M like working with Commonwealth youth and enjoy the interaction and exchange of ideas? QCT aligns with their beliefs and goals:
“The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust is a growing network of young changemakers across the Commonwealth. A platform where smart ideas and insights are shared, to show that change can be brought about by anyone, anywhere. A place that sparks optimism and inspiration, where more and more people feel motivated and confident to step up and take positive action.
The Trust’s vision is a world where young people are equal partners in driving change. QCT champions, funds and connects young leaders who are working hard to change the world.”
On their way out, they stated clearly they would continue to work on charities and Commonwealth. They are just doing what they said they would IMO.
and you know, it is completely possible to try and keep things friendly with your family after leaving the family business. I think it is bizarre to behave as if Harry leaving UK is the same as he never speaking with his grandmother again ( why they use the words in quotes? TQ IS Harry grandmother!)…
I think the great effort NOT to burn bridges with TQ and Charles was FF.
What was so annoying about the commonwealth discussion is that Harry’s comment about need to acknowledge the past was echoed by the others on the call from Barbados and Nigeria and some leading Caribbean politicians. Instead the usual critics had to centre the white lady and her feelings& create a fake storm that they had insulted her ‘beloved Commonwealth’. Just another example of how you can’t have a mature discussion about colonialism& empire in Britain.
Funny thing is when Charles or William have to have the same discussion in a few years because these calls of recognition will not go away. Then the press will call it trailblazing or groundbreaking.
Bit early to say if they desperately need to be in the royal family so much. Meghan survived 36 years without their resources & Arthur Edwards wouldn’t be crying asking Harry to return because William & Catherine can’t do it all if they need the Firm more. I do think they were emphasising that they are still family though with reference to Lilibet as grandmother
my thought is the bridge between house sussex and cambridge is well and truly burnt to the ground to a fine crisp. the only possibility of it being rebuilt involves putting in a lot of work and therapy, but it would take another miracle of fatima to make that happen.
but the bridges between houses sussex, clarence and buckingham are still running as expected. i believe communication still flows between the parties and support is still being provided and as such the sussexes have to walk a fine line with what they say about them.
This leak reads like an unhappy W&K, trying to get Commonwealth work removed from Harry and Meghan through tabloid pressure. Not that W&K want to do the work themselves of course, but they don’t want Harry and Meghan being popular in The Commonwealth.
@ notasugarhere: Bingo! Hit the nail on the head! William has been wanting Harry’s commonwealth position for himself. He was reportedly upset about Harry getting it. Not that he wanted to do any work or anything. And we all know he is bored with talk about racism.
i would not be surprised by that. In fact, I think you may be onto something, and I wonder why the position went to Harry and not William in the first place, seeing that Liz lobbied for Charles to get it next. Why bypass the FFK. That in itself seemed punitive and I could see a possible source of jealousy be as a result of this.
That’s why the fan fiction up above about how the QCT was founded needs to be examined. Harry didn’t found the QCT, not according to the paperwork and the Trust’s official reports.
Harry had worked with some of the Queen’s Commonwealth entities before, like the youth prize. He might have been involved prior in some fashion, but he wasn’t named president of QCT until 17 months after the Trust was created.
I’m sure William was incandescent with rage when Harry was named the President of the QCT in April 2018. William would have expected to be named to a prominent position with the QCT. Instead, the Queen named Harry.
All the more reason for W&K’s camp to be spinning this false narrative, that Harry and Meghan are only doing it to kiss up. To try to turn public opinion against Harry and Meghan doing Commonwealth work. Then in waltz W&K to ‘save’ the QCT after they remove Harry and Meghan.
I’m not sure if the brf actually believes this “It has dawned on them they need the Royal Family more than it needs them.” but I won’t be surprised if they (willnot and kannot, petty betty, etc) believe this pr/push.
For most people the british empire was not all fluff and roses, it’s rooted on slavery, brutality, killing and theft to say the least and to ignore that does not take that fact away.
They cannot even acknowledge their privilege or the horrors that resulted from that empire otherwise they would be striving to address the inequalities that still persists to this day but they won’t because they still continue to benefit from it.
Petty Betty doesn’t want to apologise for anything.
The fact that the Sussexes are still with the QCT is proof the BRF needs them more. The deal in Sussexit was not to trash the queen, Charles.
The tabloids and gossip pages are going to keep inventing, changing, stirring the bs forever.
It’s how they make their money.
I really think the BRF is gonna be hurting when Liz goes.
Charles, William and Harry are just a hot mess and out of date.
I’ve always thought the commonwealth was a funny concept in modern age. Let’s be real, the commonwealth is comprised of countries that the british empire colonized and utilized to their own advantage. A prince from that monarchy urging people in the countries of those commonwealth to speak out against tyranny and injustice is a little ironic…especially when those countries and people have received less help from the British empire then they have given to that family. I’ll say it again, Harry and Meghan need to disengage completely from the commonwealth and move on with their lives. Everything and anything they do will be colored by that family. Harry, realize you grew up incredibly astronomically privileged and if you want to con’t to do good, then shake the confines of your privilege and family and pave your own path.
yep, I agree. Look I love that H&M are speaking about these issues, but it’s a bit hard to hear coming from a prince whose family and ancestors were the driving force of colonial policies meant to strip other countries of power and subjugate their peoples. Their message would be far stronger if they completely walked away from that racist, misogynist and classist institution.
please, he is supporting of his family and his father is next in line. In one way or the other he will support them. Press would love if he burned every bridge, and are selling them as so.
The Commonwealth is much broader than former colonies. It is an economic union where less than 1/3 of the member states have any tie to the UK monarchy. Once the Queen has passed, they will swiftly re-vote and remove Charles as their defacto/ceremonial Head.
It’s Ingrid Seward so who’s surprised really?
The Royal Family, aides and British media are delusional. Harry and Meghan’s statement in January outlined their willingness to still work for the Queen and Commonwealth so I don’t know where press got that they wanted to burn bridges with the Queen and the Commonwealth. Harry was involved in the forming of the QCT so why would he want to leave it. Furthermore, if the press had watched the entire video, it starts with Harry and the CEO of the QCT saying how well the last conversation, i.e. the video about systemic racism, was received and that they were very satisfied with how it went. Seeing that interaction told me Harry stands by what he said and is not concerned with how it was perceived by the press. The Queen’s view of the Commonwealth and Harry’s are very different and I believe Harry’s interaction with people of the Commonwealth has helped shape his his views on it. He comes down on the side of the people of the Commonwealth and not the British establishment who sees the Commonwealth as merely a replacement for Empire.
They weren’t stripped of their causes, which I think they love to support, they still support the queen , and they said so from the beginning. They didn’t leave because they did not want to work.
I bet Meghan is happy to continue doing this, let alone Harry.
So, it is fitting for them to continue doing some work, maybe not tours, but they’ll find a way, for now, with the pandemic, it will be just online meetings anyway.