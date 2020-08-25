Are the Sussexes sucking up to the Queen by doing commonwealth work?

Since they’ve been living in North America for most of 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have participated in several video conferences on behalf of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. While they were forced to step down as “ambassadors” to the QCT, Harry and Meghan did keep their honorary administrative positions with the QCT even with the Sussexit. I’ve complained about their QCT Zoom calls before, not because of whatever racist sh-t the royal reporters say, but because I think Meghan and Harry are being used as Inclusion Props for a racist, colonialist system, a system which is still massively racist and hateful towards Meghan.

In July, Harry got into “trouble” during one of the Zoom discussions because he admitted a deep, dark dirty secret: racism exists, and to move forward and become better people, we need to acknowledge our past and acknowledge that systemic racism and systemic white privilege exist (I’m paraphrasing, but that’s the essence of what he said). And for that, British tabloids were freaking the f–k out and demanding that Harry be stripped of his title (because he said racism exists). Still, he and Meghan remained with the QCT. And now the Sun has a hot tip that M&H are actually sucking up to the Queen:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to build bridges with the Queen by gushing about the Commonwealth, it has been claimed today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously said the Commonwealth’s past must be acknowledged as they have become increasingly outspoken after quitting the Royal Family. In a video chat from their LA home in July, the couple urged the public to get involved in “uncomfortable” conversations. Harry, 35, said: “When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past. So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do.” But last week, Meghan, 39, gushed over the Commonwealth, saying “it’s an honour to continue the Queen’s legacy.” The couple also spoke adoringly of their “grandmother” the Queen, 94, just weeks after tension with the royal family was revealed in explosive biography Finding Freedom. A source today told Sunday People: “The Queen is fiercely protective of the Commonwealth. She wants her work to carry on through younger family members when she’s gone. It feels like Harry and Meghan are finally trying to build bridges as I think despite their popularity in certain quarters, it has dawned on them they need the Royal Family more than it needs them.” Meanwhile, Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine, the couple had “made a fool of themselves” with their previous comments.

[From The Sun]

“It has dawned on them they need the Royal Family more than it needs them.” LMAO. These salty white peeps really think they’re doing something, right? “Harry will come back to us one day, he’ll abandon his wife and child and we’ll take him back, but only if he begs!” And now it’s “Harry and Meghan are doing good work because they desperately need the approval of some bitter AF racists and colonialists!” Don’t get me wrong, after reading Finding Freedom, it was VERY clear that Harry and Meghan were not looking to burn bridges with the Queen or Charles. But “not wanting to burn bridges” is not the same thing as “desperately needing to be back in the royal fold.” And no, H&M don’t need the Windsors more than the Windsors need them. I’m not sure the Windsors realize that though.