The Queen won’t be returning to Buckingham Palace until next year, probably

I keep thinking about that Andrew Morton interview from June, where he talked about how Queen Elizabeth’s reign is “effectively over” because of the pandemic. It’s not that people blame her for the virus – of course not – but there’s just no way that the Queen can resume a monarch’s schedule and simply be SEEN right now. The Queen decamped to Windsor in late March and that’s where she stayed for months, barely making speeches or Zoom calls, and presumably hanging out with her BFF lover Angela Kelly. Then a few weeks ago, she went to Balmoral, where she is still being kept in a state of relative isolation, although for some reason, she is spending time with some of her family in Scotland. Now sources say that when the Queen leaves Balmoral – which won’t be until late September anyway – she’ll return to Windsor, not Buckingham Palace.

Think of London and one may well picture the imposing facade of Buckingham Palace – and of course, its famous inhabitant, Her Majesty The Queen. Yet synonymous as the monarch is with her city abode, she has spent most of this year in her country residences in light of the pandemic. And this is a shift which now looks set to continue for some time. The Queen is currently spending her summer break at Balmoral, having resided at Windsor Castle throughout lockdown. Yet according to the Sunday Times, she will not return to Buckingham Palace following the trip to Scotland, as she typically does come autumn, and is likely to return to Windsor instead. It is thought that Windsor Castle, situated in Berkshire, will remain the monarch’s primary base, and that she may even commute to London to attend royal engagements once it becomes safe to do so. She is reportedly unlikely to be returning to live at Buckingham Palace for some months, until 2021. At 94 and 99 years old respectively, the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, are among the demographic at high risk from the virus. It is therefore thought safer for the couple to continue to reside primarily in the countryside, where they have been living with a reduced number of household staff and rigorous safety measures in place. Since arriving at Balmoral, Hello! reports that the monarch has been photographed out walking with two of her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. The siblings are visiting Scotland with their parents, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, who have reportedly also been joined by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. The magazine adds that Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are currently staying nearby on the estate, at Birkhall, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children are also expected to visit Scotland soon.

[From Tatler]

It’s so strange to me that British peeps aren’t using this pandemic moment to have a larger conversation about the necessity of the monarchy, or should I say, the lack of necessity. British taxpayers are funding the life of a 95-year-old woman and her hundreds of household, office and government staff during a global recession and pandemic and the 95-year-old woman isn’t doing sh-t. She’s just sitting on her ass or riding her horses and hanging out with her pedophile son and not living up to her “duty.” Again, I’m not mad that the Queen is taking precautions to stay healthy in the pandemic. I’m mad that this huge, racist, colonizing organization is centered around a woman who will spend an entire year not doing a f–king thing.