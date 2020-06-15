Andrew Morton: Queen Elizabeth’s reign is ‘effectively over’ because of the pandemic

While palace staffers are still playing it by ear for scheduling this fall and winter, it’s widely believed that Queen Elizabeth probably won’t have any public events for the rest of the year (beyond this weekend’s Trooping mess). She’ll still be in lockdown in Windsor Castle, posing for odd Photoshopped pics and riding her horses. I don’t begrudge her or any senior citizen their cautious approach to their own health and safety – I really do think it’s better for the Queen to stay in some state of lockdown until Christmas and beyond, because no one knows when all of this is going to “end.” But even though it’s the right thing to do, it’s also leaving a PR vacuum. Much like Donald Trump hiding in his baby bunker, the Queen f–king off to her castle for the foreseeable future is bad optics for the monarchy. Which leads me to these comments by Andrew Morton:
The Queen’s reign is ‘effectively over’ due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the virus ‘practically putting Charles on the throne’, a royal biographer has claimed. Andrew Morton, author of Diana, Her True Story, which exposed the failed marriage of Charles and the Princess of Wales in 1992, said coronavirus has ‘done more damage to the monarchy than Oliver Cromwell’.
It comes after it was reported Her Majesty, 94, may remain in self-isolation ‘for months’ and never return to regular frontline royal duties as the government continues to ease the coronavirus lockdown over the coming weeks. The Queen has put all her public engagements on hold while she resides with her husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle.
Speaking to The Telegraph, Morton claimed: ‘It’s terribly sad but I can’t see how the Queen can resume her job. The COVID-19 virus isn’t going away soon and will be with us for months if not years.’ He added that it would be ‘far too risky for the Queen to start meeting people on a regular basis. She has always loved getting out and meeting people but she can’t take the risk. The brutal truth is that her reign is effectively over. COVID-19 has done more damage to the monarchy than Oliver Cromwell. Corona has practically put Charles on the throne.’
Royal biographer Morton, 66, previously told The Sun he fears the Queen, whose schedule is not expected to resume until the autumn, may never be able to return to her regular duties and will most likely be seen on TV or video links rather than in public. Last month a spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace said the monarch continues to be ‘busy’, conducting a weekly audience with the Prime Minister by phone and receiving her daily red boxes of Government papers.
I mean, what is the bigger danger for the Queen or the Crown? The idea that Liz wouldn’t be able to do any public events for a full year, or the idea that people might start to wonder why they have a f–king monarchy in the first place? That’s the thing, and that’s where Liz’s best interests don’t align with the Crown’s best interests. She needs to do what she needs to do to stay safe and healthy. But the Crown needs a monarch to lead them through some difficult moments or else the Crown will face even further irrelevancy. I’m not saying the de facto Charles Regency is the thing which would save the Crown, but Morton isn’t wrong here.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Buckingham Palace, Avalon Red.
Isn’t Charles kind of old too? Shouldn’t they be worried about his health? He’s over 65.
He’s 71, but he had COVID 19 earlier this year, and I think the current theory is you cant get it twice.
He’s already had the virus, but as he is doing a lot more than his mother, she should just abdicate for the sake of the monarchy. What’s left of it anyway.
It’s not just the *optics* are that bad, it’s that is *is* bad.
It’s a pandemic and while people are out of work, dying of the virus, struggling to survive and protesting systemic racism in her country, she retreats to her literal castle, keeps silent on life-or-death matters, and throws herself a hugely wasteful birthday event.
She is so out of touch it’s a disgrace.
I do think this pandemic, combined with Sussexit and Andrew, is a big problem for the monarchy. People realize that the monarch doesn’t actually “do” anything, that the royals all escaped to their country mansions or palaces very quickly and then stayed there, that one of the most popular royals was bullied out of the family, and that that same family shielded a sex offender.
If I was a Brit I would definitely be wondering what the point of the royal family was at this moment.
Liz, Charles and Will escaping to their country estates during a pandemic is pretty much akin to the court of Charles II escaping to Oxford during the plague of 1665, which was really hard on London. Though in Charles II’s defence, the plague was a lot more virulent and hygiene standards were low + people lived very closely at court.
I would never say we ‘needed’ this pandemic (frontline worker here as a registered nurse and have seen firsthand the devastation to individual health and families, as well as the struggle it has put on mental health, the economy and education). But a lot of old world ‘institutions’ and systems have been exposed for what they truly are- useless at best for some, dangerous and antiquated for others. At one point, a monarchy needed to be established to protect and defend a country’s interests but what place does it have in the 21st century? I say let it die with Liz’s reign.
Also because I have no actual idea and would love to know- does anyone have an idea on what it would take to abolish a monarchy? Especially one as powerful as the British monarchy.
@Bonnie, if it were to happen in an orderly way, and not via a bloody uprising or revolution…. Then as I understand it, it would definitely not be straight forward – like a series of major steps, probably starting with a referendum. And after what just happened with the Brexit referendum and campaign, it would need to be managed much much better so that it wasn’t as divisive.
The monarch is the head of state, as well as the head of the Commonwealth and the Church of England – and probably other institutions as well, so that’d have to be dealt with. I’m not sure where that would leave the aristocracy either and whether that would be abolished, along with all titles (and then another question would be, what would happen to the parliamentary structure, ie: the house of Lords)?
And finally I imagine there’d have to be legislative changes and the abolition would have to be debated in parliament…
Yep – from the outside, hard to see it happening in William’s lifetime atleast – maybe a Brit can comment.
So far, there’s been no European monarchy that has been abolished peacefully – and the British monarchy in particular would be quite difficult to abolish because Britain doesn’t have a written constitution + the RF’s property is also tangled up with the State and then there’s the Commonwealth and the Church of England.
That is IMO the strongest reason why the British monarchy won’t be abolished democratically unless there is a vehement and overwhelming public demand for it. It would be a lengthy, expensive and divisive process (because the royals would fight it tooth and nail) and I don’t think that the political establishment is interested in doing this work, especially when dealing with the effects of the pandemic and Brexit are going to be more pressing.
In my country, Denmark, it would probably be much easier since we have a written constitution and a very firm separation between the RF’s private property and the public property that they have use of.
The British monarchy survives on the apathy of the public and the byzantine relations between Monarchy and State as well as the inbuilt inertia of an institution that is a 1000 years old.
So not the *checks notes* bullying, racist campaign against her granddaughter in law and great grandson that she allowed to continue, taking away her grandson military titles and charities for spite, funneling money and staging photo ops with her rapist son or having a ton of men possibly be exposed to a virus during a pandemic because she wanted to see them match and be entertained on her ‘birthday’.
So it will be that she is in isolation possibly for the remainder of the year.
Okay then.
i agree she is on her way out. her only purpose at his point is decorative. they are likely already in the process of planning a fancy ceremony to hand it over to Charlie and Millie as we type. Nothing will cause plebians to forget their misfortune like a grand ceremony full of pomp, grandeur, rich people dressed up in fancy clothing and a vulgar display of opulence. all paid by the taxpayer of course.
That’s what I don’t understand. What does the royal family actually do, besides live off of the tax payers? As long as they desolve it before Dippy Wil has a chance to be king, I am in favor for it. Though, I do think that Charles will be a good King, his rein will be short due to his age.
I looked into it further and found this interesting article!
https://newrepublic.com/article/115358/why-prince-george-will-never-be-king
That comparison with Oliver Cromwell is almost hilariously absurd. How is an old Queen reducing her appearences due to fear of illness remotely the same as a King being publically executed in his prime, the British public gaining a precedent of life without monarchy? Not to mention the monarch’s heir hiding up trees, being chased into exile and only allowed back as figurehead with a whole range powers being given to Parliament and the dynamics of British power shifted forever?
Any royal commentator who compares the impact of Cromwell with Covid 19 on the monarchy should resign immediately out of pure shame.
Thank you, I also thought it was utterly absurd, but thought that perhaps I was missing something else. What a ridiculous comparison to make.
It couldn’t help laughing when I read the hyperbolic comparison – a pandemic and a monarch in isolation is not comparable to a civil war ending in the trial and execution of the monarch.
It’s not so much the pandemic itself but her complete lack of leadership throughout it that has pretty much ended her reign. She was useless and looked it. She JUST did her first Zoom last week! GMAFB.
Her whole thing is having people presented to her and now that’s out because they’re too afraid of her catching the virus.
Question: How can one “reign” when they don’t actually govern anything or hold the ability to pass laws?
Personally, I would love to see Charles regency start now.
“COVID-19 has done more damage to the monarchy than Oliver Cromwell.”
But I thought the other guy said COVID has been good for ALL the royals EXCEPT Harry and Meghan!!! These people can’t ever get their stories straight!!!