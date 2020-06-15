The Supreme Court just said employers can’t fire people for being LGBTQ

It’s hard to keep up with all of the cases before the Supreme Court, because even if you bother to read about the specifics of this or that case, it will be months before SCOTUS rulings come out. So it is with this ruling: LGBTQ rights have been before the court in various forms before, and the case which was just ruled on involved LGBTQ workplace rights and that fundamental question about whether it is unconstitutional to fire someone because they are LGBTQ. SCOTUS just said it’s unconstitutional to fire them. Huh.
Federal civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender workers, the Supreme Court ruled Monday.
The landmark ruling will extend protections to millions of workers nationwide and is a defeat for the Trump administration, which argued that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act that bars discrimination based on sex did not extend to claims of gender identity and sexual orientation.
The 6-3 opinion was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch and joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s four liberal justices.
Neil Gorsuch and John Roberts said GAY RIGHTS?! I guess they did. Chief Justice Roberts is such an odd bird as a legal scholar – sometimes he’ll do something interesting, like uphold Obamacare or rule in favor of gay and trans rights. Other times, he’ll just be the Republican shill we all knew he would be. Who knows. But good for Justice Gorsuch, I guess. And it’s so not shocking that Brett Kavanugh thinks it’s fine to fire gay people just for being gay. That is entirely on-brand for him.
In a sweeping 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court says the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ workers from employment discrimination.
"An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law."
RULING: https://t.co/RE7eSPBt1L
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) June 15, 2020
Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh all think it should be legal for employers to fire an employee simply for being gay or transgender. In 2020. #BostockVClaytonCounty
— American Times Film (@ExportedFromMI) June 15, 2020
Here's from the start of Gorsuch's decision:
"Today, we must decide whether an employer can fire someone simply for being homosexual or transgender. The answer is clear." pic.twitter.com/5Nr09ky1Q8
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) June 15, 2020
I saw this come out over the NY Times news feed and I still don’t believe it happened. Holy moly, is there hope after all?
Doubt it. I think this is a “Gimme”, waiting for what the republiTHUGS feel are the “bigger” cases to come. Esp. Tangerine Twitler’s taxes, which would expose him for the crook he is.
Beer man is going to do whatever his paymasters tell him to.
The opinion is extremely long and, with thousands trying to access it, the Supreme Court link to it keeps crashing. Some states already had these protections in place under state law. This means they apply everywhere.
Apparently Alito wrote a 172-page rant in dissent LMAO
LOLOLOL that’s hilarious
No surprise there, Alito loves to rant and he name calls in his rants. They’re often quite comical.
Crimen alfrighty. Years from now in law schools, professors and students will devote entire courses to the study of “how did scrotes like Alito and Kavanaugh ever get onto SCOTUS?”
What a dick.
Awesome news! Thanks for posting this.
I’m also appreciative of the byline at the end of the article. I always go right for the tea and then want to know who wrote it (although I can often tell from the voice and writing style).
Can’t believe any morons still object to LGBTQ rights in the year 2020, but glad the ruling clarified this at least!
“Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh all think it should be legal for employers to fire an employee simply for being gay or transgender. In 2020″
This election is so crucial. I know a lot of people, myself included, didn’t want Biden, but the fate of the Supreme Court is at stake here. If the GOP stays in power, they’re going to use every opportunity to put more Kavanaughs on there. Please VOTE, especially if you are in a swing state.
You are so right!!! That is what I afraid people do not get….I am seeing so many posts saying people are not voting for Biden and can’t stand Trump so they will sit out again. This affects Supreme Court and I do not think these people get it! I am hoping with all the stuff that has been going on they will when the time comes.
The SCOTUS will never make a ruling on whether it’s ok to fire people just for being a$$holes, because if they did, it would clear their bench.
And yeah, Kavanaugh, I’m looking at you, you lying incompetent bribe-taking, woman-hating a$$hole.
I don’t hold out much hope, but it would be so great if Gorsuch pulled a David Souter and drifted moderate, defying his backers who thought they had a sure thing. Someone who’s more versed in the law can weigh in on this.
I’m so disappointed that in 2020 a person of color — Clarence Thomas — would vote against this decision. What if the subject had been “black” or “African American” instead of LGBTQ? Would he have still voted this way? Why aren’t the injustices that are being protested across this country enough to wake him up?
Not surprised about the other two idiots. Disgusted but not surprised.
Thomas has been that way forever. I’ve never understood it.
He probably would have voted the same. Google Clarence Thomas and his views on affirmative action and race issues.