Sarah Cooper on lip syncing Trump: ‘I’ve always wanted to be one of those guys’ who BS

How to real estate pic.twitter.com/TBKMYM38ru — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 13, 2020



You probably know Sarah Cooper from her viral TikTok videos where she’s lip syncing the ridiculous sh-t Trump says. She’s a stand up comedian and has written two books, 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings. I like her already. I’m not on TikTok but her videos are always popular when she posts them to Twitter and I’ve seen quite a few. Like every sane person, when I do have to hear Trump I’d rather see her mouthing his asinine words. She does such a great job. Sarah was on the Tonight Show, where she explained to Jimmy Fallon that she practices and listens to Trump over and over so she can get his words, pauses and breaths right. She told Jimmy that he reminds her of the guys in meetings who try to sound smart.

On how she came up with the idea for lip syncing Trump

I was in quarantine [and wanted] to stay relevant and figure out TikTok. I tried to do the dance, I couldn’t do it. Then I started doing lip syncing. Trump is on television every day doing these general coronavirus task for meetings. He’s just BSing his way through the Presidency as he usually does, but it’s just in your face every day. I’m looking at him and getting so frustrated because people are just nodding and pretending that what he’s saying is making sense. Pretending like he’s smart. It reminded me of being in the corporate world. I’d be in a meeting and a business guy would come in and he would throw around some buzzword he’d just learned five minutes ago. He would just talk and people would be like ‘Oh wow! He’s so smart. What a key team player.’ To be honest, I’ve always wanted to be one of those guys. I’ve always wanted to be able to talk my way through things and just BS my way through life. It was more like jealously honestly. I just grabbed some clips where he’s saying something nonsensical and just pretended to be one of those guys in a meeting. ‘Hey look at me, I’m killing it even though what I’m saying makes no sense.’ On how she comes up with skits

It’s a clip I find online and I [listen to it], picture it in my head. How do I bring this to life? Shooting it in pieces helps because I can do that one little piece over and over until I get it just right [with] the words, breaths, ums, when he’s reaching for words. I love being able to really highlight and point out the subtext that’s going on.

[From The Tonight Show on YouTube]

I related to so much of what she said about men spouting stupid buzzwords in meetings and people nodding and acting like they’re saying something that makes sense. Sarah used to work in the tech industry, which is where I got my start too, and I’ve been in so many meetings like that. At one of the companies I worked the CEO used to say “synergy” all the time. Do you know those tech buzzword generators? It was like that. Anyway Sarah is doing a great service for people and I’d love to see more of her. I’m not surprised to hear that she practices over and over because she does Trump perfectly!

Here’s that interview!



I’ve been actively ignoring Trump but I’ll definitely watch Sarah.

How to Lincoln pic.twitter.com/zerw0PVs9x — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 14, 2020

@sarahcpr is too funny. Thank you for being on my show. Please come back. https://t.co/8gtM0Ei4Wj — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 13, 2020