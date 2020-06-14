Queen Elizabeth had a Trooping parade in Windsor as London devolved into chaos

Imagine for a moment that you’re living through an extraordinary moment in time, where the world in flux because of a global recession just moments away from becoming a depression, a global pandemic killing hundreds of thousands of people, and a global movement to end the oppression, brutality and murder of communities of color. Now imagine that it’s not really your birthday, but you love to pretend that it’s your birthday, and after doing and saying f–k all about any of those huge issues, you demand that taxpayers finance a very special parade for your fake ass birthday at your special castle. And the cherry on top: imagine this ^^ is the face you make when someone tries to take a photo of you as you “enjoy” your special parade.
So it is with Queen Elizabeth II, who authorized a special Trooping the Colour event at Windsor Castle this weekend. Liz’s inability to read the room remains GOAT-level. On Saturday, the same day as the “Pandemic Trooping” event in London, there were mass demonstrations in London and violent clashes between far-right racist fascists, the police and Black Lives Matter activists. But hey, here’s Queeny enjoying her parade, feel better about Britain??
A few reminders – the Queen has only made one speech about the pandemic, and she barely even mentioned the actual VIRUS, it was all vague sentiments about staying strong and resilient and whatever. She made the speech too late, and she hasn’t said anything else about the pandemic since then. Which is remarkable, when you think about it, because this pseudo-Trooping event is probably one of the only times we’ll see her “live” at an event for the next eight months or so. It’s also notable that she was all too happy to celebrate herself, yet she can’t be f–king bothered to say one word about whether she actually believes that black lives matter (hint: she does not). Last thing: this would have been a great opportunity to lead by example and wear a f–king mask. She did not.
The cognitive dissonance between these two videos, my God.
These were some of the scenes on Saturday in London, when far-right groups staged counterprotests that turned violent at times as they clashed with police and with people demonstrating against police brutality and racism.
Read more. https://t.co/POIumaBZ30 pic.twitter.com/hU83ejChfr
🎥 highlights from today’s Official Birthday ceremony.
📺 Footage courtesy of the BBC. pic.twitter.com/NKCqB5fIMn
#abolishthemonarchy is all I have to say.
ATM!!!!!! 👍🏽
I don’t think there is anything else to say………you said it all!!! I am not british so it is really their problem. The RF still exists because they want them to exist; they want them to do useless parades like this, or ride horses or wear tiaras, tights, long hems, they need the RF apparently…….we have bigger problems to worry about in the US; first we need orange man and his crew of distasteful people to be voted out of office!
Yeah it’s hard for me to get passionate about what they should or shouldn’t do. Even if they made important and helpful speeches everyday and way more volunteering, and never said anything tone deaf, still doesn’t warrant their privilege.
Right at the same time, Nazis were in Central London “protecting” boarded up statues, fighting with the Police when there were no anti-racist protesters to fight with and singing “God Save the Queen”.
So out of touch.
That was craziness. So explain please. It appeared they were fighting the police and each other. And they seemed to be drunk as well? Glad the BLM protestors canceled their event and let the Brexiteers have center stage. Just unbelievable.
Yep – It was insane. I think these are exactly the same people who are normally at football matches, being super racist. Completely despicable and I am glad BLM were not present because it would have been a disaster, they were just spoiling for a fight. As far as optics go, this was a good w/e for BLM v. the crusties because they can’t now stand around saying that it is BLM that is responsible for bringing unrest and chaos
I truly think she believes she should not say one word about what are “current events”. And the reason why is that when you are head of the one of oldest monarchies in the world, one of the oldest institutes in the world, where everything MUST remain the same in order to keep that coveted and very privileged life, it does not behoove her to take a stand. Because, gasp, the masses may then look to the monarchy and decide to do away with it too.
She and her family are a group that only think of themselves and the sad part that their selfishness is now amplified and the lens is on them. How DARE the masses question her birthright given by God himself.
I cannot wait time see the monarchy abolished.
There were actually no BLM activists during that display of hooliganism by Brit racists for the former had the foresight to actually cancel their campaign for that day in fear of such an event taking place.
The violent people in the above videos were racists who had come to “protect” the statues from anti-racism protesters, give Nazi salute to the petty betty while chanting “we are racists and we like it” but since their targets (BLM campaign followers) were not there, these racist directed their wrath at the police. In a way, it is such a fitting tribute to the racist old betty.
Since I don’t know anything about British police….question, please.
Do you think that the violent racists were throwing punches at their own kind? In other words, are the police in London racists, generally speaking, so when those protesters started attacking them, they were–in an interesting twist–taking out their frustration on compatriots?
It must have been really frustrating for them not to have actual Black and persons of color to attack, but when you’re fired up and ready to show your @ss, I guess even your own peeps will do if they’re not flashing the Nazi salutes and shouting slogans right alongside you, I guess.
???
Whatever it is–attacking their own or not–it’s a truly horrifying scene to see them en masse.
And petty Betty should be ashamed of herself.
I think the UK police’s relatively soft-handling of these racist protesters is similar to american police not doing anything when covid karens and covid chads came on the roads to partake in armed “protest” against the lockdown for it stopped them from getting their hair and nails done.
These racist thugs fought each other too because they were not able to choose between the right slogan “White lives matter” or “All lives matter”. Ugh! When they were finally run off by the police they marched towards the parks harassing, terrorizing and spitting on people especially women who were quietly minding their own business.
While ll this was playing out, one of their channels showcasing royal reporters was propping the young royals up as the beacon of all that is magnifique in this world and dissing Harry and especially Meghan for whining about poor treatment when the world and its aunt knows that Britain has NEVER been racist. Oh the irony!
The main official BLM protest was held the day before (Friday) but there were still smaller BLM protests yesterday in Hyde Park, away from the racists who were in Trafalgar Sq/Whitehall.
The police lost control of the situation which resulted in fighting between the racists and the BLM supporters who were in central London. At one point about 200 racists got into Hyde Park and went for the BLM protestors who were there.
I was in central London yesterday and saw them.
The BBC news said the BLM protests were the day before. For anyone in the US who has cable, there are 2 stations that carry world news. One is BBC news and I don’t know what the other is. However, you will get more that just a 10 second sound byte about what is going on in the rest of the world if you are interested.
Thank you, @FHMom. I follow online news in Spanish and Italian. I’m very interested in world news, just not necessarily British news.
The disconnect is so jarring. The clothes and jewelry too. Everyone ( well most) changed grooming habits to some degree to reflect new reality.. not her. Not sure what I expected but I needed “something” to think she got “it” even superficially.
When I first saw the pics of her at the mini trooping, I assumed they were older pics, like from a parade last year or something. I didn’t think the palace could be that tone deaf. But alas, petty Betty proved me wrong yet again.
HM’s treatment of Harry and Meghan shows how out of touch she is. She should have reined in William and had a talk with him about his bad attitude. She just allowed him and Kate to trash Harry and snub Meghan.
Oh yes, for sure. I’m just saying that I keep thinking there’s a point at which someone will say “ooh that’s not a good look lets not do it”
And so far there does not seem to be That point. It’s like her advisors are on a mission. To make her look as tone deaf as possible.
I saw a clip where BBC broadcasters were excited that she seemed to be tapping her feet to the music. I mean seriously the UK establishment needs to get a grip. They have a major racism problem happening and one of the worst death rates per capita…. watching a bunch of horses and soldiers is not going to help the morale.
TBF I don’t think anyone could have predicted what would have happened yesterday (trouble was expected but things escalated quickly, esp late afternoon) and Trooping is a big deal for the military and veterans.
Given everything that has been and continues to happen not just in the country but within the RF themselves – TQ has lost the plot and is not fit to lead the country during these times. She either needs to abdicate or steps back with a Charles regency. She’s clearly checked out.
Is she that self-absorbent and narcissistic that she can’t take a year off from celebrating such a useless and pointless holiday? The monarchy has proved countless times during this pandemic that it is out of touch and completely useless. Especially with her target audience displaying nazi salutes, whilst singing ‘God Save the Queen’. Wake up, your majesty!
I wonder how history will remember HM’s reign, especially later years? There are still so many who truly believe that Elizabeth has been an impeccable monarch, steadfast, putting duty before self (or her family), etc, etc. But imho, her later years have been problematic as they have shown her unwillingness to change, her lack of empathy and how truly out-of-touch she is with her people, the world at large and especially the people of the Commonwealth. I believe that her actions and those of her family, in the last 3 years especially, will be the ultimate downfall of the British monarchy and the Commonwealth.
For a person who cares so much about “protocol” and appearing to do the “right thing” at all times, Petty Betty’s actions are tacky AF! She obviously is so small-minded and really this shows an absurd level of narcissism given what’s going on right now. Like who the F cares about her faux birthday in the middle of this sh*t show? Monarchy needs to go. If I were British, I would be LIVID.
She needs to abdicate. She’s clearly not up to the job anymore. Theres a lot of precedent in Europe now for elderly monarchs to abdicate. It’s selfish of her to stick around now when she’s too old to do the job. She should abdicate today.
They can’t say anything! If they dare to even speak again it’s going to blow up in their faces because there is no way it’s going to be the “perfect” message. Everything they’ll say will be wrong and it really is better to say nothing for now. I hope there are boards of protestors any and all future events big or small. It’s time to abolish the monarchy and there is no way they’re going to step down by themselves.
If the Crown series reflects any reality, she came into this role already living in a very privelledged bubble and was groomed by the men in grey suits to always put her Duty first,she has been incredibly conditioned ,she simply doesnt see fault in her actions at this point.
The white supremacists who turned up to protect the Churchill statue by doing Nazi salutes to it, pretty much disproves the myth of white supremacy in itself. I’m so glad no BLM protesters turned up, let the racists show the world how violent, nasty and stupid they are, even when they aren’t provoked.
I just can’t get over that they tried to defend Churchill’s statue by doing nazi salutes to it, 😂
Anyway I hope Betty enjoyed her birthday, while ‘her’ people were off trashing London. These are the supporters the RF were so keen to hold onto.
There were BLM/anti racist protestors in London yesterday – they were in Hyde Park away from these thugs. I know as I was in central London and saw them.
There was no official BLM protest – that was the day before on Friday but again there were small groups of BLM protestors there.
The press initially tried to insinuate that the nazis were clashing with the BLM protesters as if they were physically fighting each other, so I’m glad they weren’t in the same vicinity as them, so they can’t blame the violence on BLM.
There were clashes between the groups – fights were reported to have broken out in Trafalgar Sq, Embankment, outside Westminster tube station and there was a minor scuffle in Hyde Park when about 200 racists thugs descended on the BLM protestors there, however the police were able to calm it down.
The reports I saw all pretty much said the EDL/BNP thugs started the fights with BLM protestors actively trying to stop them.
Those men should have been at home and not out here doing this.
Between this and the West Point graduates this weekend, I am so sick of these old white people putting others in danger for their ego. Being elderly does not equal automatic respect.
Also, there is no way she and Philip are together.
I just can’t.