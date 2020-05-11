The Queen probably won’t have any events or a public schedule until autumn

I’m still sort of surprised by how little the Queen has done during the lockdown. She went into quarantine too late (she was still doing events in Buckingham Palace in the week of March 16th-19th) and then she waited too long to make a speech about the crisis. She, like nearly every member of her family, was too slow to embrace social media as a way to engage the peasants during a moment of global crisis. And now it’s looking like everything at Windsor and Buckingham Palace will be closed through the summer. Of course it will – even in normal times, the Queen would shut down BP in late June so she could spend a summer holiday in Balmoral, Scotland. I assume that will be the same this year – the Queen will not have any schedule through June, then she’ll hop on a plane and head to Balmoral.

The Queen will remain at Windsor Castle indefinitely with all her public engagements on hold until the threat from coronavirus clears. Buckingham Palace will be closed for the summer for what is believed to be the first time in 27 years, with events including Trooping the Colour and Her Majesty’s garden parties cancelled, The Sunday Times reports today. It is believed to be the 94-year-old monarch’s longest absence from her official duties in her 68 year reign, with her schedule not expected to resume until into the autumn at the earliest. The Queen is currently residing at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip, who turns 99 next month. The couple have been isolated there with a reduced household since March 19. The Queen usually returns from Windsor to her central London residence in May before her annual break at Balmoral in July, which is also expected not to go ahead. A state visit from South Africa is also on hold for the time being, while investitures will be rearranged to later dates. The Queen – who delivered an electrifying speech on VE Day praising Britain’s spirit during lockdown – has said in the past that she feels she has ‘to be seen to be believed’, so the measures are expected to be felt deeply by the monarch. Her last public engagement was the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March – which was also Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s final official appearance as senior members of the Royal Family. A royal source told the publication: ‘The Queen won’t do anything which goes against the advice of people in her [age] category and she’s going to take all the appropriate advice… she’d want to be seen to be being responsible in her actions.’

On one side, I feel like the Queen is genuinely being responsible and trying to show “her people” to take it slow when businesses do begin to open up, which will likely be happening across North America and Europe in the next two months. The Queen is showing what a “phased re-open” looks like by f–king off to Scotland until October. But… yeah, the issue is still that the people around the Queen haven’t figured out how to also show Britain that the Queen is a leader, to show that she’s actually working and paying attention as a deadly pandemic rages through the world.

The Queen did do another video for VE Day. This was only her second moment on-camera since going into semi-isolation in Windsor in March.