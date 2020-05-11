Barack Obama: Trump’s pandemic response has been an ‘absolute chaotic disaster’

As soon as I saw these headlines, I said “here, kitty kitty.” It’s classic political bait and it’s really obvious bait at that. With the white supremacist ghoul in the White House, no one has to play political chess these days. It really is just a matter of “saying something true about Donald Trump and wait for him to throw a tantrum.” And that’s exactly what Barack Obama is doing. Obama wants this fight. Obama has been waiting to fight with Trump head-to-head for years. The backstory is that Obama was doing a call with some “alumni” of the Obama administration, many of whom are working for Joe Biden or will be working for Biden this year. Obama knew that the details of this call would come out. He probably even knew that someone on the call was recording it. The point is that he wanted his criticisms of the Trump administration out there, because he wants this fight.
In a call with thousands of alumni of his administration Friday night, the contents of which were first reported by Yahoo! News, Obama also was harshly critical of the Justice Department directing prosecutors to drop its case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, warning that the “rule of law is at risk.” This is how “democracies become autocracies,” he warned.
And Obama slammed the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as an “absolute chaotic disaster…What we’re fighting against is these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided, and seeing others as an enemy — that that has become a stronger impulse in American life,” Obama said according to audio provided to Yahoo! News, the authenticity of which was confirmed by multiple sources who participated on the call. “It’s part of the reason why the response to this global crisis has been so anemic, and spotty, and it would have been bad, even with the best of governments,” he said.
Obama was careful not to name Trump often in the discussion, but was sharply critical of the Republican Party. He said that the party campaigns by stoking cynicism about whether government can effectively tackle the nation’s problems, and when they’re in power, takes steps to deliberately weaken it, making it a “self-fulfilling prophecy.” He said his biggest concern if Trump is reelected is that it would double-down on an “us versus them” attitude that has become more common in a highly partisan political environment, and risks redefining the nation’s identity from a melting pot that had welcomed and embraced diversity.
He’s worried that Trump’s reelection could be a “double-down on an ‘us versus them’ attitude”? That’s putting it mildly. I’m convinced that if Trump is reelected, we face nothing short of complete nuclear annihilation. Anyway, yes, the Trump White House has been an “absolute chaotic disaster” during the pandemic, and in general. They are agents of chaos and fascism and white supremacy. The new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has already said a bunch of lies about how Trump is our Dear Fearless Leader or something, because George Orwell was some kind of time traveler.
And yes, Donald Trump spent most of the weekend throwing a Twitter tantrum about “Obamagate” because he’s a f–king child. Obama wants this fight.
OBAMAGATE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020
He got caught, OBAMAGATE! https://t.co/oV6fum0zIS
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020
#Obamagate was trending on UK twitter this morning. It looks like trash but I had a nosy to see what the fuss was about. All these calls to arrest Obama but absolutely no actual reasons or evidence. Just random accounts saying Obamagate over and over again.
I tried to figure out what ObamaGate was but couldn’t find anything. It’s non-sensical. Just like the calls to “lock her up.”
Sadly, many people, my own family included, think Trump is God’s agent.
Their “reason” is that they claim that Flynn is a hero, not a traitor, that Obama set the saintly, heroic Flynn up, gave orders to the FBI to set Flynn up, and gave orders to spy on hero Trump. They live in opposite world. And, oh yes, in case we forget, Obama’s middle name is “Hussain,” he was born in Kenya, and he married a guy named Michael, who has the largest bulge ever seen. The ridiculous attacks on Michelle were all over Twitter yesterday.
Orange menace will never come close to being anything like Obama and he knows it. Obama is speaking facts, something the thin skinned emperor has an aversion to.
Instead of focusing on the fact that you got owned, maybe focus on the fact that COVID 19 is spreading rapidly throughout the WH.
OMG! Trump could only dream of showing the restraint that our former President has shown. Now that re-election campaigns are going to start our dear leaders petulance and wounded pride will be on full display.
Yep, he triggered him alright.
How is this even an scandal in the mind of these stupid people? They really can’t handle criticism, especially from Obama
I can find plenty of fault with the Obama administration’s record. What I can not find fault with is his character. He is 100,000,000 x’s the man trump is. Trump knows it, trumps fans know it, and it drives them bonkers.
He’s 100% correct, and not saying anything that isn’t being said 1 million times every day.
I agree it was intentional, and well thought out.
I’m guessing he thought Barack Obama was afraid of him all those months he has been poking him. Now BO pushed back and he’s squealing like …. I hope BO become engaged in the fight we are having and get this conman out on November 3rd. Vote blue up and down the ballot this year. I cannot see this man who has been partially responsible for the deaths of over 80,000 people and the largest unemployment since the depression gets re-elected.
This morning, on tv, I saw a farmer crying because he and his family are about to lose their farm. They voted for the conman and now they see they were taken in by a con artist. I hope they learned a lesson and know you cannot vote for a man who had filed bankruptcy five times and could ever be a good fit running this country to prosperity. He will do to the country what he did to his businesses, just saying.
No lies detected. Unlike Cheeto Mussolini who lies every time he opens his pie hole.
The truth hurts, doesn’t it Donald?
If it walks like a duck