Okay, but why hasn’t any senior royal spoken about Black Lives Matter?

Buckingham Palace – by way of Windsor Castle – released this photo on Tuesday ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh’s 99th birthday, which is today. The photo has the feel of a piece of “proof of life” evidence in a kidnapping, except no one actually believes that Prince Philip is actually alive, and thus, the ransom would not be paid. Maybe if we could see him holding Tuesday’s copy of the Daily Mail then we would believe it. I’m just saying… if the palace wanted us to say “aw, how cute,” maybe they could have posed Phil and Liz more naturally, and used a little bit less Photoshop? Look at her hands. WTF is this? Did LucasFilm create this? Are they remaking Weekend At Bernie’s?

Anyway, if seeing two ninety-somethings hold down the sinking ship of the SS House Petty doesn’t do it for you, I don’t know what will. Personally, I didn’t really expect Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip (lol) to say anything about racism or Black Lives Matter or the many conversations about race happening right now. But I did think that *someone* in the Windsor clan would attempt something on-the-record. Charles, perhaps. William and Kate, the future king and queen? But no. Only Meghan has gone on camera to speak about racial justice. So, Omid Scobie asks, why can’t anyone else in the Colonizer Clan say anything?

Per BAZAAR.com’s royal editor, Omid Scobie, though remaining vocally nonpartisan is a vital trait expected of the royal family, now is not the time to stay quiet when it comes to conquering racism across the world, and especially within the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. “While I appreciate the importance of members of the British Royal Family remaining apolitical and not delving into the political issues of other countries, we need to see the issue of anti-Black racism for what it is—a global human rights crisis, which, like in the U.S., has been at the root of so many societal issues in the U.K. and across the Commonwealth,” Scobie tells BAZAAR. “Members of the Royal Family have said little about the issue of racism over the years, but silence right now is not an option. Up and down the country, including right outside Windsor Castle, we have seen protesters demonstrating against police brutality and racism, and we have heard powerful messages from European royals and the Duchess of Sussex that have been heard by millions. It’s so important that anyone with a platform, particularly those who regularly use their voices to amplify humanitarian and charitable issues, gets on it and speaks up.”

[From Harper’s Bazaar]

I’m not sure Scobie genuinely believes that any of the senior royals will say anything about racism or BLM, but their continued silence is worth noting and worth discussing. The Queen’s Commonwealth is diverse, multifaith, multiracial and multicultural. And the Queen, her minions and the other senior royals sat silent as the one black duchess was racially abused and smeared, then run out of the country. And those petty colonizers still don’t have sh-t to say. Because honestly? They don’t agree with the protesters. They don’t genuinely believe that black lives matter or that brown lives matter. They believe only petty white royal lives matter.