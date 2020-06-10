Okay, but why hasn’t any senior royal spoken about Black Lives Matter?

Buckingham Palace – by way of Windsor Castle – released this photo on Tuesday ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh’s 99th birthday, which is today. The photo has the feel of a piece of “proof of life” evidence in a kidnapping, except no one actually believes that Prince Philip is actually alive, and thus, the ransom would not be paid. Maybe if we could see him holding Tuesday’s copy of the Daily Mail then we would believe it. I’m just saying… if the palace wanted us to say “aw, how cute,” maybe they could have posed Phil and Liz more naturally, and used a little bit less Photoshop? Look at her hands. WTF is this? Did LucasFilm create this? Are they remaking Weekend At Bernie’s?
Anyway, if seeing two ninety-somethings hold down the sinking ship of the SS House Petty doesn’t do it for you, I don’t know what will. Personally, I didn’t really expect Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip (lol) to say anything about racism or Black Lives Matter or the many conversations about race happening right now. But I did think that *someone* in the Windsor clan would attempt something on-the-record. Charles, perhaps. William and Kate, the future king and queen? But no. Only Meghan has gone on camera to speak about racial justice. So, Omid Scobie asks, why can’t anyone else in the Colonizer Clan say anything?
Per BAZAAR.com’s royal editor, Omid Scobie, though remaining vocally nonpartisan is a vital trait expected of the royal family, now is not the time to stay quiet when it comes to conquering racism across the world, and especially within the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.
“While I appreciate the importance of members of the British Royal Family remaining apolitical and not delving into the political issues of other countries, we need to see the issue of anti-Black racism for what it is—a global human rights crisis, which, like in the U.S., has been at the root of so many societal issues in the U.K. and across the Commonwealth,” Scobie tells BAZAAR.
“Members of the Royal Family have said little about the issue of racism over the years, but silence right now is not an option. Up and down the country, including right outside Windsor Castle, we have seen protesters demonstrating against police brutality and racism, and we have heard powerful messages from European royals and the Duchess of Sussex that have been heard by millions. It’s so important that anyone with a platform, particularly those who regularly use their voices to amplify humanitarian and charitable issues, gets on it and speaks up.”
I’m not sure Scobie genuinely believes that any of the senior royals will say anything about racism or BLM, but their continued silence is worth noting and worth discussing. The Queen’s Commonwealth is diverse, multifaith, multiracial and multicultural. And the Queen, her minions and the other senior royals sat silent as the one black duchess was racially abused and smeared, then run out of the country. And those petty colonizers still don’t have sh-t to say. Because honestly? They don’t agree with the protesters. They don’t genuinely believe that black lives matter or that brown lives matter. They believe only petty white royal lives matter.
Well, they are our “natural superiors” so why should they care for anyone else? Especially those nasty colonials.
Exactly. They think they have the right to rule others based only on birth. They definitely don’t think all people should be treated equal.
Why would they? Their entire colonial Empire was built on conquering other people.
Liz has always had the policy “Never complain, Never explain.” Phil is 99 y/o and most likely suffering from dementia + he has always been a bit of a loose cannon in his public statements + he is retired from public service.
Also, WHO listens to the BRF opinions anymore?
Andrew has clearly exposed their hypocrisy. And the machinery of The Firm to close ranks.
I want them all gone.
As long as they ARE there, they need to telegraph to the rest of the reluctant world that things have changed and that Black Lives Matter.
Otherwise, they’re telegraphing the opposite. That black lives DON’T matter. There’s really no debate about it.
I usually tend to think that most things sit somewhere along the grey spectrum, but this is one of the few unequivocally binary choices. 0 or 1. Black or white. Yes or no. They need to express it clearly. At the moment, they’re still at a “no”.
But this is so boring. It’s so boring to talk about.
I think Philipp might have dementia and that’s why nobody sees him anymore.
I don’t think there is going to be a statement.
I am not familiar with the history of the Monarchy but they profited and gained A LOT from slavery and they should apoligize for it: but it requires a vision different from “I was chosen by God and my duty is to preserve tradition”.
To busy photoshopping at a 3rd grade level to make any statements at the moment.
LoL! When I first saw this photo I thought it was a joke. Not only is the photoshopping crude, it looks like they used a ten-year old photo of Phil. Idiot move, this just raises more questions about Phil’s health (and whether or not he is even alive!).
The Q is much slimmer in this picture than she was two months ago. They had to photoshop the current state of her hands.
They simply don’t care. Probably too busy reminiscing about the British Empire.
Our president doesn’t care, not a single Republican, save Romney, cares. Nearly 40% of Americans admit to not caring. Why should the BRF say anything when no one else will?
As difficult as this is for me, I must say that I now have respect for Mitt Romney. I do not and never will care for his politics but he has shown he is a man of honor like his father. The USA needs more politicians with this type of honor.
They definitely don’t give a fcuk about black people, except at CW celebrations or when Kate needs a photo op with black kids. We’ve seen this clearly over the past few years with their treatment and abuse of Meghan (and the outside abuse they allowed to be perpetrated on her). But I hope they stay silent and that their silence helps to hasten their demise. Bye!!!
Well it would also come off as really hypocritical, so they are kind of stuck.
I mean, if they give a statement, everyone would then be like “yeah, but you threw your WOC sister in law under the bus”. So what can they say that would not be totally tone deaf?
It’s bad both ways.
The Irish Times took a swipe at the British royals’ stance on BLM, as well theirs and BM’s racist treatment towards Meghan Markle. Finally some parts of the media are calling them out for what they are
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.irishtimes.com/opinion/anne-harris-british-monarchy-needs-meghan-markle-now-more-than-ever-1.4274763%3Fmode%3Damp
The RF and British Media are stupid because they’ve both effectively lost. Now they’re stuck with each other and neither is benefiting. The media aren’t making money and the interest that the royals had especially globally left with the Sussexes. They both know what they lost and that’s why they’re trying so hard to push Sophie and Kate as replacements but it’s not working. You can’t force interest and charisma.
Great article! It’s spot on.
“Royal family’s epic stupidity has lost smart, bi-racial woman who owned her blackness”.
Epic stupidity. Someone finally said it.
Damn . Article was spot on
Thanks for the article link; it was a deliciously concise read. I liked that it was direct and that it called the main players out by name. Ooh, and the part about Harry and Willie and the “hello” was the icing on the cake.
“ Did LucasFilm create this?” Haha! Pretty much this.
- Hey Bill what FX work are you doing these days?
- Season 2 of the Mandalorian and Prince Philip’s birthday portrait.
The Royals lose relevance with each passing day. Although I would pay a rather large sum of money to have Philip come out and comment on Black Lives Matter…that would probably put an end to the monarchy right there.
Interesting that even the Daily Fail is publishing quotes about how these two haven’t spent this much time under the same roof in years. I guess only William is paying up?
“I would pay a rather large sum of money to have Philip come out and comment on Black Lives Matter…that would probably put an end to the monarchy right there.”
🤣🤭
You said it best… “ They don’t agree with the protesters.”
Watching people of colour being shepherded out onto morning TV has been painful this last week. Explaining ourselves to people determined to misunderstand us. I don’t believe they want to learn. They’re just capitalising on the moment.
Afua Hirsch wrote a really powerful article for the guardian last week, where she says she’s protesting by keeping quiet. And she’s right. No one is saying anything new. So why are they listening now, I wonder. Especially you Piers?
So I don’t expect the royals to speak out. They have shown us they don’t care about black people in the past. I do expect their photo ops to increasingly have people of colour going forward. W&K had already started using people of colour as props after Sussexit
The BRF doesn’t care about non-white people and at least two members are openly racist and I wouldn’t be surprised if several other members are low-key racist.
When it comes to Piers and the BM, they are seen as racist worldwide because of the treatment of not only Meghan but countless others. They’re trying to wash the stain of that but also because, in my opinion, they want Harry and Meghan back because the interest, money and excitement is gone. They also know the other show is about to drop with it comes to the leaks/ Dan Wooton saga. Piers and the media are only thinking in self interest and clout chasing. I doubt it has anything to do with genuine support.
Sadly, we *DO* have to come to the conclusion that the BRF does not actually believe that Black Lives Matter. Kaiser has it 100% right. Because it’s such an easy, obvious, non-debatable fact that if you’re finding it “political” or difficult to proclaim it, there’s only one conclusion to come to.
I’m calling for the dissolution of the Common Wealth, given that the head of the organisation does not believe that 70% of the lives of the people who actually constitute that organisation don’t matter.
yeah, this is what I said yesterday (I think it was yesterday, who knows anymore). They’re keeping quiet because they don’t think that Black Lives Matter.
And if that’s not the case, if they can understand what people are saying and the point that is being made, and the reason people are protesting – then they need to say as much.
They don’t give a fcuk. Why should they? Nobody’s gonna get rid of them. It’s gonna take more than BLM for the UK to wake up.
They don’t give a fck. There entire existence was built on the backs of slaves in the colonies. There behavior toward Megan is too fresh etc.
Agree.
That’s not how Diana raised William, but I don’t know how he feels now. Just because she raised him that way doesn’t mean it took I guess.
Diana may have reached out and done outreach in other countries (much like Kate and Will do now) but that doesn’t mean that she didn’t have the same outdated, colonizing views as the rest of them.
They don’t care.
And I think they know on some level that they would be called out for empty words when they chased a biracial duchess out of the country.
So they’re hoping that if they keep their heads down it’ll go away and that their silence will cause less PR damage than some bland statement.
I absolutely expected Charles or William to say something. People are defending their silence, saying they “cant be political” but we see them being “political” when it suits them.
I do think it would ring hollow, whatever they said, because they have benefited from colonialization maybe more than anyone and they honestly don’t seem to think that’s wrong.
And I said this yesterday, but I do think part of the reason for the silence is because they just don’t understand what BLM is about (or they don’t care to understand maybe is better.) Even putting aside the older royals, Kate and William seem like the type to just think that if you ARENT calling someone a racial slur, then you’re not being racist. If a law doesn’t say “black people cant sit here” then its not a racist law.
I feel like Omid is trying really hard to reach them now and they are just too…..racist….to hear him.
Yes let’s review what Kate and William think is appropriate artwork for their personal spaces. When you have a racist painting and only realize it may be a problem when the black president shows up, you may be a little racist.
When you tell people in Africa they should not have more kids while your wife is pregnant with number three, you may be a little racist.
I could go on, but the younger royals are pretty racist compared to other people the same age as them.
These disgusting people. Raised a son who saw women as disposable, and never held accountable. Then, it wasn’t enough for them to be one of the richest families in the world, the queen had to try and hide her wealth from the government. Why does no one talk about that looting by rich people?
I see nothing noble, nothing royal, just people who would be nothing without oppression. So basically when it’s all said and done, their lives would be built on hate.
Why are people expecting racist to speak up? Lol we saw how they treated meghan a biracial white passing woman.
They’re the pinnacle of white supremacy so I’m surprised anyone is expecting them to say anything.
They hide behind the excuse of “Its too political” when they are too uncomfortable to speak on something. They know that if they did say anything they would be called out and they don’t want that. They still should say something but they will bury their heads in the sand. It’s what they do best.
I have doubts that the Royal family will exist much longer after the Queen’s death. There is little to no reason for them and they are, at best, an anachronism supporting an unfair class system. You cannot embrace the future with one foot stuck in the past.
I expect this from William ‘I’m so bored of it’ . Even if he is not saying out loud but it is what he is saying in his snobbish head.
The term “subject of her majesty” only to designate the citizens who make up the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth is insulting and shows that the monarchical institution is created according to the classification of human beings in order to determine who are the most superior for justified theirs positions. And the colonial heritage of the royal family but also the racist and violent treatment towards the Irish, Welsh and Scottish better it is better that they say nothing. They are never apologized nor acknowledged for theirs responsibility into processus colonial , esclavagist and imperialist.