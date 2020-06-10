“Lizzo works out and isn’t trying to fit in with your body ideals” links
  • June 10, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Lizzo

Lizzo on stage for Lizzo LIVE in Concert...

Lizzo shows off her workouts and slams the idea that she’s trying to fit in with anyone else’s body/beauty ideals. [Just Jared]
Megyn Kelly goes full Karen, would like to speak to the manager of HBO re: the removal of Gone with the Wind. [Towleroad]
Yashar Ali, Chrissy Tiegen & Alison Roman walk into a bar… [Dlisted]
Lainey’s coverage of the Prince Andrew stuff. [LaineyGossip]
Ew, was this before Anne Hathaway was with Rachel Zoe? [Go Fug Yourself]
These tiny flower bouquets are so cute. [OMG Blog]
Tucker Carlson came for Elmo & Elmo Stans fought back. [Pajiba]
Houston holds funeral for George Floyd. [Jezebel]
Jussie Smollett is still around, doing Jussie Smollett things. [The Blemish]
What if the Avengers were in The Wizard of Oz? [Seriously OMG]

5 Responses to ““Lizzo works out and isn’t trying to fit in with your body ideals” links”

  1. ItReallyIsYou,NotMe says:
    June 10, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    Yeah, Lizzo!!! (I say as I finish my workout and eat a shrimp po boy and brownie for lunch.) It’s time the world realized that fit/healthy DOESN’T always equal skinny.

    Reply
  2. nicegirl says:
    June 10, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    I really love Lizzo. Her music, messages and energy fill me with joy.

    Reply
  3. Jerusha says:
    June 10, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    Those flowers bouquets are great!

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    June 10, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    That Wizard of Oz Avengers thing. They did a really great job with Tom Holland as Dorothy, not so much with some of the others, but Tom Holland as Dorothy really works.

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    June 10, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    Lizzo is beautiful.

    Reply

