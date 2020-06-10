Emily Giffin on her Duchess Meghan hatred: ‘I need to be more careful’

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a video to Save the Children, where Harry filmed Meghan reading Duck Rabbit to Archie. The video worked on many levels – it helped raise awareness for a Save the Children UK campaign, it helped raise money for Save the Children, it was a cute moment to see Archie around his first birthday, and it showed us that the Sussexes are completely fine and unbothered. All of that – especially the unbothered part – annoyed the Sussex haters to no end. That bitter group threw salty hate on Archie and Meghan over everything involving that video.
The #1 Pillar of Salt was a woman named Emily Giffin. She’s a popular author, and I guess her most famous book was Something Borrowed, which was made into a Kate Hudson movie. Emily apparently had a long history of posting nasty stuff about the Sussexes on her social media, but her unhinged hatred of the Save the Children video was next-level. After a day of being called out for her awfulness, Emily offered a bulls–t apology and tried to stay quiet. But now she’s promoting her new book, and so she felt obligated to say words:
Best-selling author Emily Giffin is apologizing for recent negative comments she made about Meghan Markle. The “Something Borrowed” author frequently posts about the British royal family on her social media. When Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, released a video last month for her son Archie’s first birthday, Giffin posted a screenshot of a text message exchange where she commented that Markle seemed “unmaternal,” calling the video “uncomfortable to watch,” adding, “what a joke.”
The posts quickly received backlash from people calling the post distasteful, while others called the remarks racist. Markle is biracial. The author said in a later Instagram post that her comments were not racist, and she was thrilled when a biracial American woman had married into the royal family.
“I need to be more careful about the impact of my words,” Giffin told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “Being unfiltered, which is what I’ve chosen to be and the person I am in real life, and the person that you see on social media, definitely means that I’m going to make mistakes, too.”
“It’s one thing to have legitimate criticism about someone,” she said, but her comments “were not legitimate,” adding “they were just mean. … I’m going to do better.”
Giffin’s “The Lies that Bind” is her 10th novel. Released June 2, it’s about a journalist named Cecily who re-evaluates her life choices and relationships in the wake of 9/11.
Wow, 9/11 grief-p0rn AND another half-assed non-apology? We’re good, thanks. Obviously, she doesn’t mean any of her apologies and she’s just trying to promote her book without the Sussex Squad descending en masse at every book signing just to heckle her. She doesn’t like Meghan, and that’s fine. She wants to trash Meghan online, and that’s fine too. That’s her right. She shouldn’t have to apologize for unreasonably hating a woman. What is not cool is that she thinks a couple of half-assed non-apologies will make everything blow over. She expects her privilege and blondness to pull her through, like it always does. She wants to be free from the consequences of her bitchiness and hatred. And sorry, that’s not her right.
Bitch has a book to sell, of course she is “remorseful”. Her agent told her so.
Exactly. It’s a meaningless gesture because she meant what she said about Meghan. She believes Meghan doesn’t deserve to be with whom and where she is because she is a WOC. A trifling public apology isn’t enough. It only satisfies her publisher and regular readership. She needs to believe Meghan is on the same level as she is and she needs to apologize directly to Meghan.
imma need everyone to one star rate that book when it finally comes out. Before you say its petty, is not what she did to Meghan petty and racist? These Karens need to be taught a lesson, and the best way to do it is to hurt their pockets.
I haven’t read any of her books since her husband attacked (with her egging on) negative reviewers on Amazon. All of her books seem to feature horrible people as the “heroes” so I think she really thinks horrible people are great.
https://www.theatlantic.com/culture/archive/2012/08/things-get-mean-when-everyones-critic/324201/
Betcha a billionaire’s private island she doesn’t think they’re horrible and they’re all people she would like to be/knows.
As an avid book reader this bothers me. To go after people because they didn’t like your book is awful. Not everyone has to like your book. It shows what kind of people they are.
Translation.. I have nothing to apologize for I only needed to say it better. Won’t be buying her books anymore. Did she pivot to children’s books to avoid adults who may not buy?
She just could have said “my comments were mean and I’m sorry” and left it at that. But instead she went on a tirade about legitimate criticism and how we should be able to criticize and then talked about how much she loves the Queen and how the queen is her favorite person in the world and she sounded….weird. Like it was unhealthy.
Anyway, shes been posting all this stuff about BLM and unconscious bias and she posted a stack of books she was reading to “help her” and some people called her out for the MM comments and she was like “well they weren’t racist, just unkind.”
and yes, they were unkind, but it was an unkindness rooted in racism. and until she sees that, all her BS apologies mean nothing.
There’s a great post doing the rounds, 7 circles of whiteness… developed by Alishia McCullough; Giffen would do well to have a little read and check which one fits her best…
I can’t work out if she’s Circle 3: The Oblivious Instigators or Circle 5: The Passive Aggressive Oppressor….
Her words are basically “I need to be more careful and make my racism less obvious”. She’s not sorry and should be ignored forever. She has nothing of value to say.
She thinks her comments weren’t racist because she didn’t call Meghan a racial slur but they were still racist. This women is unhinged.
People are not buying her “apology”
I hate when people say they’re “unfiltered” or “honest” as an excuse for spouting bullsh!t (or in this case, racism). I have a friend who’ll tell you that you look fat in your jeans, or that she hates your new apartment (without being asked for comment, by the way) and takes pride in the fact that she’s “brutally honest”. No Becky, you’re just hateful.
Same here with Emily. I really hope her new book flops mega-style.
Funny how these unfiltered people are usually those colleagues or other people in your life who melt down at the slightest bit of criticism directed to them. They can give it but they can’t take it.
I cant stand when people say ‘ i need to be more careful’ or ‘ i need to watch what i say publicly’ either be a better and decent human being or just be the ass that you want.
And also, for her – it wasn’t just one comment. She’s been “criticizing” Meghan for, what, two years now? It wasn’t a one-off. She has full on text conversations with several people in her life about how awful Meghan is and then thinks those convos are so great she POSTS THEM TO HER IG STORIES.
She’s awful.
I finally looked at her IG. It’s one thing to have an opinion and another to just be an a**hole. She’s the latter.
Yeah, no.
we’re good, thanks.
you could not have said it better.
SIT DOWN TRICK.
I don’t know her.
Yeah, just like Piers Morgan, Elizabeth Holmes and all these reporters and journalists coming to the realization that their treatment of Meghan was bad, lol. When people show you who they are, believe them. I’m not buying any of this because when people called them out before, they doubled down and continued. But since it’s on trend now and pockets are taking a hit, now it’s we’re sorry. Tatler and people praising Meghan’s speech are phony as well because if this movement didn’t happen and the fact that Harry is taking their butts to court and leakers are being called out, they would still continue their harassment. But now it’s suddenly I’m sorry and praises. Bye 👋
Her and Elizabeth Holmes can fuck off. They’re only apologizing because getting caught being racist is likely to get you fired/career ending right now and both have books to sell.
elizabeth holmes said something racist?
She’s been passive aggressively racist to Meghan for years. She recently “apologized” and I don’t buy it just like I don’t buy this “apology”.
Translation: ‘I need to get better at hiding my blatant racism and think of better dog whistles, so I can claim this is legitimate ‘criticism’ and not the thinly-veiled bigotry and jealousy that it actually is’.
So she is basically saying “I need to be more careful about cloaking my racism.” Yuck.
Author says I have to be more careful with my words. Public says I have to be more careful with my money and not buy any of your books.
“Being unfiltered, which is what I’ve chosen to be and the person I am in real life, and the person that you see on social media, definitely means that I’m going to make mistakes, too.”
Translated: I’m an unrepentant a-hole who can’t keep my mouth shut when I should.
Her books are garbage, her non apology is garbage & her personality is garbage. I’ve added her to my top 5 list of people I want to smack. Tomi Lahren will always hold the top spot but if Emily keeps opening her mouth she might move up a spot or two.
Yeah you need to be more careful, your racism is showing and you’d better tuck that back in.