Why in the world are so many Karens bitter about Archie’s birthday video?

I’m so happy that we got this video with Meghan and Archie, filmed by Prince Harry. It’s so joyful! People kept laughing throughout the day about Archie picking up a new book, tossing it to the floor and all of the general baby shenanigans. Like, I want to believe that 99% of us were like “how cute,” but there was that 1%. Those people complained about all kinds of things. But here’s what I kept thinking about… they weren’t filming that video live, you know? Who’s to say they didn’t try a few different “takes” and this was merely the funniest one? Who knows? What I do know is that Meghan and Harry are completely comfortable showing their authentic “just like us” selves, completely with a chonky baby who chews on books. So how did Mr. Archie celebrate his birthday in LA?
Archie’s first birthday is also his first Zoom birthday — and it will be a messy one! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are marking their son’s milestone on Wednesday in their new L.A. home with a traditional “smash cake” — no fork needed! — and remote celebrations amid the ongoing social isolation guidelines.
“They are celebrating as a family focused on Archie and being together,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They’ll have a smash cake and Zooms with family and friends. It’s been beautiful weather, so perhaps a family stroll with the dogs.”
For those who don’t know, a smash cake is just a small cake meant for babies/toddlers, something easy that they can grab with their hands. I suspect that even without the pandemic and everything, Meghan and Harry always intended for a smaller birthday celebration for Archie. And I’m so glad we got to see him!
Going back to what I was saying about that Bitter 1% criticizing the video… the Bitter Karen patron saint is apparently author Emily Giffin. She’s blonde and she wrote Something Borrowed, which became a Kate Hudson film of the same name. Bitter Karen hates the natural vibes of a… mother reading to her son while daddy films it. That’s the thing that just absolutely destroys these salty bitches: the fact that A) Harry chose Meghan and Archie over his “white family,” B) Harry is incredibly proud of Meghan and Archie and he delights in them every day and C) Harry doesn’t regret any of his choices. All of that is absolutely destroying these pathetic women.
She also posted a comment from a black woman who said Meghan was “using the race card”. Because that isn’t racist at all, using women of colour as a shield for your own shitty beliefs.
Kayleigh Donaldson has the receipts
This makes completely no sense because Meghan has not said one thing about race in the relation to her current life.
Emily Giffin is a train wreck and always has been. I used to work in publishing and she had a reputation for being a superbitch, even when she was unknown. Super competitive with other women. Her husband also had several online meltdowns and ended up going real life and bullying people who left bad reviews for Emily’s books. https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theatlantic.com/amp/article/324201/
Let’s not forget her first book is about a woman who sleeps with her best friends fiancé and feels entitled because her best friend was kind of a mean girl in middle school. I think that tells you all you need to know.
I don’t have kids but even I can tell this video is nothing but natural and super cute and Archie is not crying – he’s being a toddler. I wonder how these women read to their children. Wow, I guess being jealous of other women is easier than supporting each other.
One dumb asshole literally said “my 1 year old listens intently when I read maybe Archie just isn’t as developed” lmaoooooo they’re all such psychos and liars
I have never seen any of my friends kids sit still and just listen at that age. Maybe my whole gang is mentaly behind these people… hahhahaha oh just… wow. I am glad I’m not that advanced. Wouldn’t wanna be in the same group. Not saying though that kids can’t be like that, who knows but to me Archie looks happy and like a normal 1yo interested in everything around him all at the same time.
😂😂man these people like to burst a pipe over nothing.can’t we all just see a video with an adorable baby & just “awwwww” without going all self-righteous and bitter
We’re still waiting on the white tears phase where Emily complains about how mean everyone has been to her. It’s coming, probably when she does promotion for a book.
That line wishing Archie and telling Meghan to go away is the royal Karen viewpoint summed up. Best case scenario for them is single dad Harry returning to England and leaning on Kate for advice on how to raise Archie.
Contrary to what the Cambridges want us to believe, Kate does not raise her children entirely on her own. She receives help from nanny Maria and her mother Carole is very present.
The Sussex video was perfect because it was all natural, not staging work like the royal family used to do with royal children.
Internalized misogyny with a little racism thrown in is the answer and it was laced all through Emily’s commentary.
She claimed to dislike both Harry & Meghan because of their “choices” but all of her negativity is directed at Meghan. Emily also blames Meghan for Harry’s choices like a lot of these Karens.
I’d say there’s a lot of racism thrown in, not a little…but I do think the misogyny is way glossed over. Misogynoir in Meghan’s case. But I see a lot of vicious, nearly deranged attacks on white women celebrities, and that’s pure misogyny. Much of it internalized. The men love it.
Emily Giffin is BSC. I used to follow her a while ago, it was a good blend of royal gossip (because she is legit obsessed with them, her boys are named for British kings, etc) political gossip (she is very anti-Trump), cute dog pics (she has a golden like I do) and then just general other cute “behind the scenes of a writer’s life” pics. It was a good IG overall.
Then the royal stuff got…..weird. She was very happy when H&M got married, but after that it was like she took stuff personally. Like, she wanted Meghan to be exactly like Kate (who is basically willing to follow royal traditions to a tee, Sandringham Christmas being the one exception, and she even stopped that small “rebellion”) – she wanted her to parade in coatdresses and hats and buttons and that was about it. If she didn’t like something about Meghan, she acted like it was because Meghan was WRONG and had she listened to Emily she would have done the right thing. Her coded language about Meghan got more and more obvious.
She used Eugenie’s wedding as a chance to highlight all the things Meghan did wrong (Eugenie being a proper royal, of course) and compared Meghan’s page boys outfits to pall bearers. when I pointed out they were matching Harry, who was wearing his dress uniform from his unit in Afghanistan, her response was “I don’t care, they look like they are at a funeral” and some other comments. that was when I stopped following her. It wasn’t her opinion itself (I thought it a little harsh, but whatever), but it was more that she considered herself the arbiter of all things royal and her opinion was fact. This was all on IG, her twitter account was a lot more normal.
Her reaction to the name Archie was REALLY bizarre.
All that to say – I’m glad that people are finally calling her out for being so totally insane when it comes to the royals. She takes it personally. I think that’s why she hates Meghan. She (Emily) wants to be a royal princess and wear a tiara and all that, and the fact that Meghan is willingly walking away from that is a personal insult to her.
And I think that’s what it is for many Karens. They are jealous of Meghan – not because they want Harry per se, but because they want the fairy tale, and despite being hardcore Diana fans, they ignore that its not actually that great a fairy tale. So when Meghan says, “you know what, I’m out, I can do better on my own” its a personal affront to them.
Twitter was on FIRE yesterday though, it was a thing of beauty.
And I’m following EG on Twitter, she hasn’t posted anything since she shared KP’s post about Archie’s bday.
That video about naming the baby Archie was truly unhinged. This woman is deranged.
It’s been bugging me for a while now. I just don’t understand–she has a beautiful home, a successful career, a lovely family–so why use so much energy on putting something so negative out there? The only time in my life I have ever been overtly “eff you” about someone to the world, I was in 8th grade and seriously jealous of this girl who was friends with my crush. So, yes, I think she is jealous. Harry was always sooooo much cuter than Wills, and seemed more fun (except for the nazi costume thing, which he got a huge pass on that)
Wow that all makes a lot of sense. Anglophiles/royalists are super weird.
Emily and women like her were fine with Meghan when they thought she would play the game to their liking. Once they realized Meghan’s intent was to actually work and not bend the knee to Kate, it triggered them because they felt Meghan should have been grateful for the privilege.
“they felt Meghan should have been grateful for the privilege.”
I think that sums up so much of it.
I feel like this is damage that the princess complex can have. This white woman (and MANY like her) are SO pissed that Meghan, a biracial woman, got the Prince. The “fairytale” they were raised to believe they deserved. Not only did she get to be a princess, she left, with her loving husband that chose her over the life he had known because it was destroying her. How dare she! They’d let British Tabloids and the BRF treat them like low-class trash if it meant getting to be a princess. They hate her for taking the place they feel they should have and the place they feel like she never deserved. It’s why they love Kate so much. They SEE themselves in Kate. They can project onto her. They can’t do that with Meghan. She also ships Kate and Harry so there’s that.
Shipping Kate with Harry??? That’s wild.
Probably an extension of the projection though. They see themselves as Kate and of the two princes would pick the better looking one!
There’s a lot of that in the Cambridge fandom. Kate is their Mary Sue.
Yup. she posted a picture….maybe in March or Feb? of Harry and Kate and was like “I miss these two.”
Ew.
Well one of her books is about a woman sleeping with her best friend’s fiancé and still being the hero of the story, so I shouldn’t be surprised.
Roasts and Gags! That’s what her Karen ass gets! She wasn’t expecting to be put on blast lol!!! Middle-Class WW dream is to be a princess and marry into the BRF! Meghan being bi-racial and his choice to marry her over a white woman was already a problem but they put up with Meghan as much as they could. The minute she wasn’t going to put up with bullying, it was a problem. Her and Harry’s decision to leave was simply a step too far! How dare she not be grateful for being allowed in their dream position in the whitest of white spaces and disregard it so easily. They are “incandescent with rage” LOL!!!!
People need to realize tat Harry left the RF the day of Diana Funeral.
This woman will be criticized no matter what…
Having said that: am I the only one who see Prince Philip in baby Archie?
Some are having a chuckle that of all of Charles grandchildren, Archie looks more like a Windsor/ Spencer.
Archie is adorable. I think people are loosing their minds over the fact that Archie’s looks so much like Harry with dashes of Meghan.
I don’t understand how the spin going around is that Meghan made it all about her. Meghan didn’t do her hair, clothes looked VERY relaxed .lol
Archie was the focus with all his movements. Meghan was basically background. lol. If Meghan was doing Harry’s part and laughing like he did, Meghan would get the same vilitrol.
These people are crazy and she just can’t live.
They’re doing that because most outlets are just spinning this as a “birthday video with Archie” instead of correctly writing that it was part of the #Savewithstories campaign where celebs read for the camera. So these unhinged losers think Meghan is just hogging the video on purpose. It’s intense stupidity mixed with typically poor celebrity reporting.
The well-deserved twitter dragging of Emily Griffin was a thing of beauty. She, of course, locked down her social media almost immediately. I’d like to think that she had a moment of reflection and understood what it must be like to have people drag you everyday for over three years. Bahahahaha – - of course she didn’t. Her subsequent apology was as bad as her books (which are really, really bad).
Funny that no one had any problem with the videos of other famous people who did the EXACT SAME THING. Nope Meghan was clearly the only narcissist in the bunch.
It was a lovely video from a lovely family.
It’s infuriating how these assholes who abuse Meghan get to just lock their accounts when they can’t take what they dish out but Meghan doesn’t get that luxury.
Exactly! Imagine the strength it must take to be Meghan and go out and face the super shitty world with that smile on her face. I absolutely would have folded. It’s heartbreaking.
I can’t imagine getting sucked into this drama.
This Emily Giffin person has put her IG on private and i’m pretty sure she deleted her Twitter. lol. Unless I just kept writing her name wrong when I was searching. And Karens are being bitter because they’re bitter Karens. There is no cure.
These people lock their accounts minutes after showing their arses but expected Meghan to withstand bullying for years.
The video was adorable and Save the Children really appreciated it and hopefully got a lot of donations because of it! That’s what matters. Not that some bitter women are still sore that Harry didn’t pick them.
People are hypocrites
I genuinely don’t know how anyone can look at that lovely video and see anything but a happy baby and his loving parents. What is up with these people that they see such negativity.
That woman’s texts about Meghan seeming unmaternal. What on Earth is she talking about? I’ll never understand the hatred that this family inspires in these awful people.
I have the same question: I see a cute video, a very sweet moment, and I don’t understand why people need to throw all this bitterness and negativity to someone they don’t even know.
I know! I watched that yesterday, and I can’t imagine how anyone would look at it and think there’s anything wrong with it. It was sweet, adorable, and drew attention to a charity! Anyone who has a problem with any part of it needs to take a long look in the mirror, because there’s something wrong with THEM.
Yeah that’s just it. There were times where you could tell she was trying to keep the ball rolling because he wasn’t cooperating as much as I’m sure they hoped- but she seemed pretty upbeat to me. She didn’t seem annoyed by him at all. You could tell she was trying her best to be animated and try to keep his attention on the book, but he was getting squirmy because he’s a baby and it’s normal.
Agree with all of you. The comments about this under her post are unhinged.
Exactly. Everything in this video is adorable and cute. It’s so genuine.
People are the worst.
Exactly. I just don’t understand how a cute video (of a baby!!) can trigger such negative reactions. I mean really, what’s not to like in this video ? Emily, my friend, you’re not well if this is what a video of a lovely mother sweetly reading to her adorable baby does to you. For a good cause, by the way.
These Karen’s have had that narrative going for awhile. The way she held Archie at the polo match was labeled ‘don’t do this’ and ‘she never held him before’.
They are unhinged and have nothing concrete to criticize so ‘unmaternal’ is the buzzword.
Dont forget people were saying Archie was a doll. These crazy people feel the need to control the narrative.
So Emily Giffin locked all her social accounts after being called out for this mess, then made her Instagram public to post her fauxpology. When I looked last night 95% of the comments were excoriating her, and now it’s locked again. I’m sad I missed what else went down lol
Her non-apology was a mess. She was more upset at being called a racist than being called out for her unhinged comments about Meghan which she had the nerve to justify.
She’s apparently a bonafide tinhat. What a sight to see. I already knew someone would figure out a way to hate on that literally harmless video. Apparently the UK media is mad too, but they are always mad. Hating on Meghan seems like a national pastime.
Yep, Emily is a bonafide Meghan Markle Hatin’ Tumblr Tinhatter. She hit all their salient talking points. It was amazing to see.
I’m not a fan of any royal but this video has nothing to criticize. It is so normal and low key. I think Meghan is always “on” but she’s a professional and it shows. I prefer it to Kate’s awkward nervousness and bad accent. In the end it’s her social media, and her kid. What’s to be angry about?
They are dragging her on twitter! Never even heard of her before today
It just goes to show that bias (oftentimes hate) can make you see whatever you want to see. To a person who loves the Sussexes, it’s the best and most natural beautiful thing ever. For those who hate Meghan, it “proves” that she is unmaternal and all about herself and being in the spotlight (lol do they even hear themselves??) For me, someone who is a republican (British), but I wish this family all the best, I think it’s a lovely video of a mum and baby, with the baby in question being super cute. Whatever your opinion about the parents, it’s really shameful and gross to use anything to do with the baby as fuel for your hate agenda. These people should be ashamed of themselves.
I fell down the rabbit hole reading about this last night. What is wrong with people?? This was a mom reading to her little boy….nothing more, nothing less, other than it was a cute video for a good cause and, as someone pointed out in what I hear is her now deleted Instagram, as an author she should have supported the cause since all the monies went toward literacy! JC.
When you’re looking for (racist) reasons to hate someone, you’ll find it every time.
If Harry had read the book, Meghan would be accused of putting Harry on display. And they’d go down the “Meghan wants to run everything” hole.
If they’d done nothing, they’d be accused of secrecy and elitism.
If Meghan had dressed Archie up, she’d be accused of trying to overshadow Louis/Charlotte/George or treating Archie like a prop.
If Meghan hadn’t picked the book up, she’d be accused of applying Archie.
They get no credit for putting this toxic crap behind them every day, and for continuing to have open, loving hearts.
She thinks attacking Meghan will get more people to read her books.
Her husband attack a poster on Amazon for giving her book one star, then the reviews got worse, they’re waiting for her new book in June.
Emily Giffin clearly is a deeply unhappy person.
Criticizing and demeaning Megan makes her feel superior.
This is how white women in the South treat non-white women.
In their eyes, non-white women do not belong.
They like it like that.
That is why they cling to their country clubs and cotillions and debutante galas for their daughters.
I lived it in St. Louis. People think it’s only a British thing. White women feel safe to unleash their cattiness and classicism and racism to target non-white women at charity luncheons with such deep-seated hatred! These types want you to stay where you are and away from their successful white men.
I would believe these Karens when they claim it isn’t racism/misogyny/perhaps jealousy etc if they extended even 1% of the same vitriol they show Meghan to Prince Andrew who stepped aside from royal duties recently in disgrace. Emily claims she hates how Sussexes handled stepping away from royal duties yet only Meghan attracts her ire & needs to go away on her son’s birthday.
She also posted Clarence House’ birthday post which is a pic of Charles, Harry and Archie alone. Apparently on the royal accounts birthday posts yesterday there were lots of comments about Archie needing to be removed from Meghan, demanding divorce and Harry given custody. People like Emily would love to erase Meghan & that’s where you know it is racism. Seeing Meghan with Archie triggers her that his mixed race mum is still a hyper visible presence.
Seems Emily’s been on the hate train a long time& I saw a truly unhinged video of her practically crying over Archie’s name for not having royal history ties (erm Eugenie, Mia, Savannah anyone?)
I think she also one of those tumbler weirdos who shipped Kate & Harry because she recently posted pics of the pair and said she missed them. Reminded me of a Fail article a few years ago where they said Kate& Harry’s ‘flirtatious manner’ was raising eyebrows in the palace& talked about Harry as a third wheel. I guess their friendliness meant a lot to certain royal fans too.
She apparently follows Meghan hate and fan pages. Meghan is living rent free in some heads.
I’m looking forward to phase 2 of this Karen implosion whereby Emily becomes a full-fledged victim. She will cry about how victimized she feels about all the criticism and condemnation she’s faced for 24 whole hours with no self-awareness that she and others like her have been inflicting the same harm on Meghan for 3 years running.
Sometimes I wonder where all these bitter women come from. And really, on the internet it’s mostly women, isn’t it? It’s more than racism, it seems like they are all SO deeply unhappy because why else do you waste this much energy on someone you’ll never meet? Jesus. They’re a happy little family, where are the victims here??? Why the outrage?
What is it about a strong, self-assured, influential, unwilling-to-put-up-with-shit, black woman that triggers certain people? Also, what is it about a confident-in-self man who is unafraid to let his wife shine that also triggers some folks? And then what is it about this sort of man getting married to this sort of woman that basically makes some people lose their sh*t? Something is very wrong…Giffin sounds unhinged!
I’m disgusted by that vile Emily creature.
I’m a white woman and I find this karens so repulsive. I think they would love to forget that Archie is Meghan’s son. They are never pressed when Harry pose with him but when Meghan is with Archie they become vile,abusive and bullies.
What a beautiful video. Very natural. Seeing Archie in his indie made me nostalgic for my own when they were that age.
Jennifer Garner has worked with Save the Children for many years and her IG was the first place I saw celebs doing the readings to raise money. They all got heaps of praise. Anyway, yesterday she posted Meghan and Archie’s video and thanked them for bringing more attention to the cause. Now, there are almost never any negative comments toward JG’s posts, but yesterday the Karens showed up in force. After one posted a negative comment it got 500+ pro and con responses. I haven’t gone back to check to see if they’ve been removed.