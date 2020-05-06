Duchess Meghan reads to Archie on his first birthday, in a Save the Children video

I still wonder what the original, pre-coronavirus plans were for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I still strongly suspect that they would have spent May and June making a series of launches and announcements, from their new Instagram to their new foundation to their business plans. I still believe that the OG plans probably involved posting new photos or videos of Archie Harrison on their own social media for Archie’s first birthday. But we’re here now and Harry & Meghan are rolling with the punches. For Master Archie’s first birthday (today), we were promised some new glimpse of him. We got it in the form of a video of Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to Archie, which was posted on Save the Children UK’s Instagram page. From the IG:

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex reads “Duck! Rabbit!” for Archie’s birthday

“Duck! Rabbit!” with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie!
Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading “Duck! Rabbit” by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks).
As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection.
Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio.
Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5.
Together, we can help families get through this.

[From Save the Children UK’s Instagram]

Archie is adorable, by the way. He still looks just like Harry. I’m still a tad surprised – given Meghan’s small frame – that Archie ended up such a big, chonky baby. He is well-fed! Also, I find it *interesting* that Meghan did the video this way, with Archie on her lap, perhaps hiding a small baby bump?

Other royal houses posted birthday messages to Archie as well:

Photos courtesy of social media.

47 Responses to “Duchess Meghan reads to Archie on his first birthday, in a Save the Children video”

  1. Belli says:
    May 6, 2020 at 7:30 am

    Archie saying “dadada” at the end really got me straight in the heart!

    I hope he has a happy birthday!

  2. Abby says:
    May 6, 2020 at 7:32 am

    He is adorable😍😍

    • VS says:
      May 6, 2020 at 8:08 am

      He is indeed adorable

      My goodness, I thought Archie would look like Meghan!!! instead he is all Harry now……I hope Meghan gets her revenge if they ever have a second kid

  3. Rae says:
    May 6, 2020 at 7:32 am

    He is a big baby! The Da-da-da at the end…squee.

    ETA: props to them for keeping to low key.

    • LadyMTL says:
      May 6, 2020 at 8:06 am

      He is a little chonky boy, and he’s adorable. My brother and SIL had a baby girl late last fall, and she’s developing the same look…I love it. (My SIL is maybe a size 2, so it’s kinda hilarious to see her with this roly-poly baby.)

  4. Becks1 says:
    May 6, 2020 at 7:32 am

    Happy birthday to Archie!!

    I love this video. Its just so…..normal/natural. Any mother can sympathize with trying to read a book to babies and they chew them, grab them, wont sit still – you just need them to sit quietly for TWO MINUTES for the photos or the video or whatever and they refuse to do that, they want to squirm and reach etc. I love that Meghan’s hair looks like she might have just gotten out of the shower or pool. I love that she’s wearing shorts, that Harry is cracking up behind the camera, I love that Archie is just in a onesie….its just so adorable.

    I saw some comments about how sad it is that the other accounts aren’t using a more recent picture, but I’m sure they were asked not to, to use other pictures that had been released before. The one from KP though…..

    • ArtHistorian says:
      May 6, 2020 at 7:46 am

      Regarding the pictures on the various Royal insta accounts – they all chose previously released pictures, which may be because they are official (or maybe because they don’t have any other pics with Archie and the various RF members). The CH account showed a pic with Charles and Archie (+ Harry), which makes sense since it his official account. The same with the RF account where it is the Queen and Philip with Archie, his parents and his maternal grand-mother. I assume that is the Queen’s official account. The KP account released a group picture from the christening, which I find only slightly odd. It would have been a bit more personal if they had released a pic where it was just Will and Kate with Archie and his parents. I wonder if any such pics exist – or that any was taken at this event.

      I do think that it is intentional that all the pics chosen were from official photos since Meghan and Harry appear to want to be the ones who control when and where private pics of Archie is released since they are his parents.

    • rawiya says:
      May 6, 2020 at 7:57 am

      I, personally, don’t believe that any other photos exist except the ones posted. Perhaps there’s an informal Charles/Archie floating around, but I can’t see there being a Cambridge/Archie photo…if I’m being nice, I’ll say there *may* be one with the kids only, but that one’s going to be held on until good PR is needed.

    • S808 says:
      May 6, 2020 at 8:03 am

      Honestly? I think all they have are those official photos. The Queen doesn’t deserve but the photo with her is iconic.

  5. Nev says:
    May 6, 2020 at 7:32 am

    Happy Birthday Master Archie!!!!
    Awwwwwwww so cute.

  6. Clémence says:
    May 6, 2020 at 7:32 am

    I thought that she looked pregnant too !

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:33 am

    What a precious chonk! It’s exciting to watch him grow. Meghan looks great too! 👏👏👏

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:33 am

    That was lovely.

  9. Hotsauceinmybag says:
    May 6, 2020 at 7:34 am

    He’s so cute! Definitely looks like Dada. Happy birthday to my fellow Taurus (my bday was Monday)!

    Also, I have gone back and forth on whether I want to have children. This little video got me right in the ovaries lol

  10. Romi says:
    May 6, 2020 at 7:34 am

    They should continue popping up on different accounts with no own account so william can stop his i have more follower nonsense. Would be fun! I am wondering if harry and william have any contact at all at the moment. I think they don’t. And harry is happy about it.

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:35 am

    This was lovely. Well done! and they keep saying Harry is ” unhappy” being far from his family.

    Racists, HARRY IS WITH HIS FAMILY! and what is more- he loves them!

  12. S808 says:
    May 6, 2020 at 7:35 am

    A big, healthy boy! Meghan looks in her element I’m so glad they made the move to California. Harry was an excellent cameraman and cheerleader! Happy birthday Archie! A year has flown by and so much happened.

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:36 am

    What a beautiful baby, he’s looking so much more like his father, and that red hair 😮😊❤️

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:37 am

    Did Clarence House crop Meghan from that photo? Ah HERE. The pettiness

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:37 am

    What a chonk!!! I have heart eyes!!! He looks just like Harry. So adorable.

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:38 am

    Archie is all grown up! I think he takes from Harry: both the brothers are tall, and I always had the impression that Philipp was very tall in his youth.

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:39 am

    Really cute video. I love the end.

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:40 am

    This was super cute. I love that Harry was chiming in with duck sounds haha.

    Archie is a big guy, and so freaking cute – I can’t believe he’s only a year old, but at the same time it’s hard to believe it’s been a full year already!

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:41 am

    They call him Arch! Meghan is so great at this, especially considering the squirmy toddler in her lap!:) I love how casual and relaxed they are (are those grey hairs?). California agrees with them.

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:42 am

    Oh how adorable! This video kept me smiling from the start to the beginning. Happy Birthday Archie!

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:45 am

    I kinda love that in the one picture everyone has of the Queen with Archie, Doria is there too.

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:45 am

    Grey hairs? No hair dye while pregnant?

    Reply
      May 6, 2020 at 7:49 am

      Everyone’s greys are showing as no one can get to a salon due to quarantine…

      Reply
      May 6, 2020 at 7:52 am

      And dark box dye is one of the worst things you can do if you normally have color mixed by a professional. While she could be pregnant, I think mostly she’s just being smart and not ruining her hair.

      Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:49 am

    Awwwww. That was so cute! Happy, happy birthday to Archie!

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:51 am

    Meghan back in her trusty denim shirt and shorts, her legs will drive the RR crazy.
    Archie, looks like he will be a rough and tumble kid.
    No one knew where Archie’s picture would pop up, and here is turning pages and dropping books.

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:52 am

    Awww!
    Just a sweet and happy story with a cute chubby baby.
    Archie is all wiggly, helps turn the pages, eats corners, grabs book #2….good job baby!
    Who doesn’t love this? Grinches, only grinches would not love this.

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:54 am

    It’s a cute and relatable video, doesn’t feel staged or contrived. I love it. Meghan looks radiant, Archie is adorable. And for a very worthy cause !

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 7:58 am

    This is such a great video! Archie is adorable and he is definitely daddy’s mini-me. Meghan looks so happy and relaxed I am so happy for them.

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 8:08 am

    Happy birthday Archie!
    What a lovely video and that baby is just the cutest.

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 8:10 am

    Awwwwww such a cute video. My Son also turned one last week and I know the struggle of trying to read to a restless baby. Happy birthday Archie.

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 8:13 am

    Adorable!

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 8:15 am

    Just noticed the ‘Archie’s book club’ sticker on the front cover! So cute!

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 8:17 am

    That’s was so cute!! He’s so cute. Hasn’t changed much just longer. He looks big tho as in tall big.

    For some reason, Archie has always looked like an Eric to me. Like his name should be Eric. I don’t know.😂😂😂.

    So glad they shared him with us in this way.

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 8:17 am

    This is perfect. Happy bday Archie! Meghan still has great comedic timing.

    Reply
    May 6, 2020 at 8:18 am

    Happy Birthday Archie!! What a precious, hilarious, cutie pie. I’m sure he’s getting into EVERYTHING. But still the tabloids will continue to insist that Harry is sitting around and moping, missing Kate and the army and the ROTA.

    By appearing in just his basic baby white t-shirt and diaper, there is no online stampede to buy his outfit. I’m now awaiting the story on how he is the first Royal baby to ever appear in his underwear and how the Queen was disrespected by that.

