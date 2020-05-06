Duchess Meghan reads to Archie on his first birthday, in a Save the Children video

I still wonder what the original, pre-coronavirus plans were for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I still strongly suspect that they would have spent May and June making a series of launches and announcements, from their new Instagram to their new foundation to their business plans. I still believe that the OG plans probably involved posting new photos or videos of Archie Harrison on their own social media for Archie’s first birthday. But we’re here now and Harry & Meghan are rolling with the punches. For Master Archie’s first birthday (today), we were promised some new glimpse of him. We got it in the form of a video of Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to Archie, which was posted on Save the Children UK’s Instagram page. From the IG:

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex reads “Duck! Rabbit!” for Archie’s birthday “Duck! Rabbit!” with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie!

Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading “Duck! Rabbit” by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks).

As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection.

Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio.

Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5.

Together, we can help families get through this.

[From Save the Children UK’s Instagram]

Archie is adorable, by the way. He still looks just like Harry. I’m still a tad surprised – given Meghan’s small frame – that Archie ended up such a big, chonky baby. He is well-fed! Also, I find it *interesting* that Meghan did the video this way, with Archie on her lap, perhaps hiding a small baby bump?

Other royal houses posted birthday messages to Archie as well:

Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/dEjvnSjGGM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2020

Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! 🎈 Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/PMaiY6NR1a — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2020

A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today. 🎈 This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019. 📸 Chris Allerton ©️ Sussex Royal pic.twitter.com/AYxqkRxE1d — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2020