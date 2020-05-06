Grimes confirms that she & Elon Musk really did name their baby X Æ A-12 Musk

Grimes and Elon Musk at the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitin Museum of Art at the opening of 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' in New York City

Elon Musk announced the arrival of his baby with Grimes two nights ago. Elon got yet another son – his sixth son overall, his first child with Grimes. He posted photos of the baby (who is very cute) and answered questions from fans. He ended up claiming that he and Grimes named their child X Æ A-12 Musk. I… did not get too worked up about it because, honestly, I thought it was a joke? I thought it was a stunt name that they just “announced” and really they named their baby Harold Musk or something. Turns out, not so much. They really did name their baby X Æ A-12 Musk. Grimes explained:

X for the unknown variable, Æ for artificial intelligence, A-12 for their “favorite aircraft,” the Lockheed A-12, and the A is “archangel” for her favorite song, plus 12 is for the 12th Chinese Zodiac sign, the Year of the Rat. Okay, so they really did name the child this messy name. How is this sh-t pronounced though?

One person on Twitter appeared to guess the pronunciation correctly because the tech guru liked their tweet, which said, “X Ash Archangel?” The tweet also showed a screenshot of a Wikipedia page that explained Æ is a ligature named ash. The A-12 is thought to be in reference to the CIA aircraft Lockheed A-12, which was codenamed Archangel.

Another person speculated on Twitter that the name is Xavier, writing, “So I feel like a genius for breaking the code to Elon Musk and Grimes baby boys name. It’s Xavier. X-a, then 1 in mandarin is ‘yee’ and 2 is ‘er.’ Thank you for listening to me, a stable genius.” However, Musk already has a son named Xavier. He has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson, including twins Xavier and Griffin, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai.

Yeah, I think it’s X Ash Archangel. Are… are they going to call the kid “X” or “X Ash” or “Archangel”? Or maybe just “Ash”? Maybe Harold. Or EJ – Elon Jr.? XJ? X Junior? I have no idea. My brain hurts.

elon baby

Photos courtesy of social media, Avalon Red.

16 Responses to “Grimes confirms that she & Elon Musk really did name their baby X Æ A-12 Musk”

  1. JanetDR says:
    May 6, 2020 at 8:05 am

    I was hoping that they were just messing with us.

  2. Mina_Esq says:
    May 6, 2020 at 8:07 am

    This is stupid. The kid will hate it, the kids will tease him, it will be hard to fill out electronic forms that require the kid’s name. They are not elves. The kid is not an unknown variable or an airplane. This is why we have laws in certain places that prohibit these types of shenanigans.

    • LaraK says:
      May 6, 2020 at 8:11 am

      Kids won’t tease him because he will be richer than Croesus. He will probably just grow up to be as full of himself as his parents.

      All this tells me is that she is a wannabe at any costs, and that Elon is going though serious mental health issues.

      • Mina_Esq says:
        May 6, 2020 at 8:15 am

        He will be surrounded by other rich kids, so his money won’t insulate him from teasing.

  3. Lisa says:
    May 6, 2020 at 8:10 am

    Doing way too much.

  4. Jillian says:
    May 6, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Two insufferable people, being insufferable together

  5. Liz version 700 says:
    May 6, 2020 at 8:12 am

    D + umb [precursor to idiot] x A$$es = saddling a baby with this mess – my favorite aircraft/flying monkeys! That poor kid 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

  6. Erinn says:
    May 6, 2020 at 8:13 am

    Ohhhhhhh noooo.

    I hope it’s Sascha or Xavier.

  7. Nopity Nope says:
    May 6, 2020 at 8:13 am

    Imagine you are the county registrar and you have to find a way to enter this name into your systems for records purposes. Whew.

  8. Chica1971 says:
    May 6, 2020 at 8:14 am

    Should be very interesting on the first day of school and on the playground.

  9. halcyon says:
    May 6, 2020 at 8:16 am

    Sasha Arcangel

  10. Lightpurple says:
    May 6, 2020 at 8:17 am

    That’s a beautiful boy, who unfortunately has idiots for parents. At some point, when he gets to boarding school, he’ll start calling himself “Joe” or “Bill.”

  11. Marysia says:
    May 6, 2020 at 8:18 am

    That name beats Audio Scence.
    I never thought I’d say it…

  12. smcollins says:
    May 6, 2020 at 8:19 am

    Huh….well alrighty then. The trend of using your kid to make yourself look so unique, clever and special even though you’re actually basic, self-absorbed and superficial has just jumped a notch.

  13. 10KTurtle says:
    May 6, 2020 at 8:20 am

    From Wikipedia: The Office of Vital Records in California requires that names contain only the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language.

    Good luck either way, Baby Grimes-Musk.

