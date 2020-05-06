Grimes confirms that she & Elon Musk really did name their baby X Æ A-12 Musk

Elon Musk announced the arrival of his baby with Grimes two nights ago. Elon got yet another son – his sixth son overall, his first child with Grimes. He posted photos of the baby (who is very cute) and answered questions from fans. He ended up claiming that he and Grimes named their child X Æ A-12 Musk. I… did not get too worked up about it because, honestly, I thought it was a joke? I thought it was a stunt name that they just “announced” and really they named their baby Harold Musk or something. Turns out, not so much. They really did name their baby X Æ A-12 Musk. Grimes explained:

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — Grimes May 6, 2020

X for the unknown variable, Æ for artificial intelligence, A-12 for their “favorite aircraft,” the Lockheed A-12, and the A is “archangel” for her favorite song, plus 12 is for the 12th Chinese Zodiac sign, the Year of the Rat. Okay, so they really did name the child this messy name. How is this sh-t pronounced though?

One person on Twitter appeared to guess the pronunciation correctly because the tech guru liked their tweet, which said, “X Ash Archangel?” The tweet also showed a screenshot of a Wikipedia page that explained Æ is a ligature named ash. The A-12 is thought to be in reference to the CIA aircraft Lockheed A-12, which was codenamed Archangel. Another person speculated on Twitter that the name is Xavier, writing, “So I feel like a genius for breaking the code to Elon Musk and Grimes baby boys name. It’s Xavier. X-a, then 1 in mandarin is ‘yee’ and 2 is ‘er.’ Thank you for listening to me, a stable genius.” However, Musk already has a son named Xavier. He has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson, including twins Xavier and Griffin, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai.

[From Page Six]

Yeah, I think it’s X Ash Archangel. Are… are they going to call the kid “X” or “X Ash” or “Archangel”? Or maybe just “Ash”? Maybe Harold. Or EJ – Elon Jr.? XJ? X Junior? I have no idea. My brain hurts.

the name for the ligature Æ is “ash”, the Lockheed A-12 was part of the Archangel internal design effort.

when you combine the X, ‘ash’ and A, the name could actually be pronounced ‘Sascha 12’.

the baby's name is Sasha Archangel and frankly, i don't wanna mess with this alien.