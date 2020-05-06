Jessica Simpson hits back on ‘body-shaming’ & ‘nauseating’ Vogue oral history story

On Monday, which would have been Met Gala Day, Vogue published an “oral history” of the gala. The gala was postponed indefinitely this year, and while we haven’t heard anything about it possibly going on in the fall, I think the chances are pretty good that there simply won’t be a Met Gala this year. Still, we got to enjoy some vintage drama from the Vogue oral history, including this story from a Vogue staffer named Sally Singer. Singer told a story about Jessica Simpson and John Mayer at the 2007 Met Gala:
Singer revealed that at the “Poiret: King of Fashion”-themed ball, Simpson’s breasts “maybe fell out” of her plunging, beaded Roberto Cavalli halter-neck gown while she was on the red carpet. And, according to the fashion editor, the wardrobe malfunction only got worse when Simpson, now 39, and Mayer, now 42, took their seats inside.
“At dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them,” Singer said in the Vogue piece. “And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on’.”
When Jessica released her memoir earlier this year, there was a lot of introspection from various media figures about how they treated Jessica over the years. She was used as a punchline for a lot longer than it was funny, and a lot longer than her “ditzy America’s Sweetheart” act went on. You know what I mean? She played up the ditzy thing on Newlyweds, but for years after that, people still treated her like she could barely function because she was so stupid. Anyway, Jessica posted this on her IG:
Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body shamed by #SallySinger (https://www.vogue.com/article/the-complete-met-gala-oral-history) 😜…But in all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life. To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating.
She’s right. She is. I’m including the photos of Jessica at the 2007 gala – she wore a Roberto Cavalli gown and there’s no indication that her full breasts were coming out of the gown. It sounds more like Sally Singer was doing some gatekeeping and trying to shame Jessica and all women who don’t have model-proportions.
I have to say, I am surprised how much I loved reading her new book. I had no intentions of buying it, but I downloaded the free sample and it drew me right in. She has a very authentic, funny voice, and it seems she is less “dumb blonde” than people think she is. I tore through the book in two days.
I listened to her audiobook a couple of months ago and was addicted. It was great and I highly recommend it!
“On a platter”? What a b. She looked phenomenal and her boobs looked perky as hell. I like Jessica’s response, it and the photo together were perfect.
Ugh Sally Singer sucks.
How is this an appropriate story for an employee of Vogue to tell of a guest at a fundraiser? Even if it’s true?
Go Jessica. Agree with everything you said Kaiser, and I agree with her response and love the photo included!
I read her book recently and was impressed with her self-awareness. She really did internalize the body messages that were sent her way, for years and years. But I think she’s way smarter than people give her credit for. And her time with John Mayer was a really toxic relationship. Pretty crappy for this woman to bring her down for having a body.
Any woman with any assets whatsoever have to put up with a full range of comments throughout her entire life. Even at the end of life, when the family is looking at all the old photos, the comments flood. It’s quite deranged.
I like Jessica Simpson, and I absolutely agree that she’s been treated like an idiot. I also agree that women are objectified and we’re held to insane standards.
That said, I know celebrities play by different roles but I have a difficult time sympathizing with anyone who’s objectified in a moment when they choose to put their assets on display. If you don’t want someone gawking at your 38DD (or whatever size) then do more to cover them. That or use more tape to keep them from spilling over on to a dinner plate.
Why though? Why should She cover up her breasts more? Why shouldn’t people learn that visibility of any part of another person’s body isn’t an OPEN invitation to gawk, harass or judge?
Yep.
But…they probably weren’t actually “spilling on a dinner plate.” That’s the problem.
She looks a lot more covered up than others I have seen since then so I cannot imagine this being remotely true. Sally is probably thirsty for some attention…and it worked.
Agreed.
Am I missing something?
Singer said “At dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them,” Singer said in the Vogue piece. “And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on’.”
Perhaps if there was a picture of Jessica sitting down that would help people see Singer’s point of view.
I think the truth is in the middle. Was John playing with them, sure, where they spilled out probably not. But it makes the story funnier to sound like her nips were out. She also talked about being drunk a lot since she was so insecure about not being John’s intellectual equivalent. She may not remember exactly what happened that night.
I am wondering why she hasn’t responded to the claim that John Mayer was groping her at the dinner table. It’s disgusting (which he is) and shows him degrading her again in public.
Because that part is probably true.
I’m reading her memoir right now and I love it.
Last night, I literally just read the part where she said she’s going to keep using her voice to stand up for women against body shaming, and I’m glad to see it! Can we just not?
With all this Adele stuff today, I just want the response to be “I hope that you’re happy and healthy”.
Also, given how much John Mayer really messed with her, I’m sure she appreciated this being dragged up two-fold.
This is the Met Gala. People might have skin showing or they might be completely covered in plastic cats. Sally was being cruel and sexist … but then again, I think that is the fashion industry at that level. The woman who hosts the Gala is known to be atrociously judgemental.
I think this type of comment is slowly going out of style as more women realize how harmful this is to all of us.
I really need to read her book. So many people have raved about it.
A Vogue staffer is scandalized by seeing too much breast? Lolololol! A ton of runway shows feature women who are braless, barely covered, or have only sheer fabric on top. I absolutely agree that she’s shaming Jessica for having full breasts.
More so, she told the story because she feels like she can get away with it, as Jessica’s not a megastar by their standards. Gisele, for instance, also favors this type of look- she wears a lot of Versace – and is definitely not flat chested. Google her dress from the 2008 Met Gala. Pretty sure Sally wouldn’t have told a story like that about her.