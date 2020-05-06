Donald Trump didn’t wear a mask when he toured a mask factory in Arizona

Donald Trump toured the Honeywell mask factory in Arizona yesterday. He toured a mask factory… and he didn’t wear a mask. He yelled at mask workers and opened up his gaping pie hole to make a shouty speech. Arizona is one of the states to ‘reopen” business early – their Republican governor wants everything opened up over the next week. You know what surprises me? The fact that Trump was too f–king vain to wear a mask in a mask factory. I get why he didn’t wear one – it goes along with his whole “ignore all of the deaths on my watch and let’s get the economy going” energy. But Trump is also a famous germophobe. You would think that his germophobia would take precedence.
Speaking of the new Trump talking points, it looks like the administration’s sad coronavirus task force is being phased out this month. Mike Pence was in charge of it, although you know Jared Kushner was really the idiotic “brains” behind it. So, yes, even though the pandemic is still raging and even though the death toll is over 70,000 just in America, Trump and his people think they can merely pretend that everything’s fine, the pandemic is winding down and let’s get everybody back to work. No need for a corona task force now! From Time Mag:
Getting things back to normal is President Donald Trump’s new game plan. After being warned off his daily dinnertime briefings, the President’s next move is getting out and about, even as the U.S. daily death toll has stayed stubbornly high and new projections based on states easing social distancing show total American deaths could surpass 130,000 by August.
Trump has told aides he wants to start traveling more as a way to encourage the country to open shuttered businesses and jumpstart the economy. On Tuesday, as he toured an N95 mask factory in Phoenix—without a mask of his own, he said he would wind down the White House coronavirus task force in the coming weeks and focus on “other phases.”
“We have now a different — it’s sort of a combination of safety and reopening,” Trump said, while sitting with leaders of Native American tribes in Arizona that have been hit hard by the epidemic and the economic shutdown. “The people of our country are warriors, and I’m looking at it. I’m not saying anything is perfect. And, yes, will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open, and we have to get it open soon,” Trump said.
Asked whether it is a good idea to disband the task force when experts say there may be a resurgence in the fall, Trump said, “There might be, and, you know, most doctors or some doctors say that it will happen, and it’ll be a flame and we’re going to put the flame out.”
This is just pathetic really. I don’t have printable words for most of this but I did want to point out that “Trump has told aides he wants to start traveling more as a way to encourage the country to open shuttered businesses” just means that Trump has been practically inconsolable since he can’t tour the country, throwing Nazi rallies for himself. So just prepare yourselves – Trump is going to be doing Nazi rallies all over the country to make himself feel better after killing tens of thousands of people through willful incompetence and fraud.
However, someone blasted “Live and Let Die” on the factory’s PA system which is pretty amazing: https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-tours-factory-maskless-live-and-let-die-song-994546/.
So amazing. Since I’ve heard it, Axl is the only voice in my head whenever I see the nematode’s visage.
Thank you for sharing this! 😂
I’m sure he didn’t get the “joke” but I hope that he did, because the more he can be irked and riled up (and maybe stroke out), the better.
one thing sure to rile him up (I apologize if this will be covered in a different thread) is that the Mighty Mo and Bo are going to give a televised “commencement” speech to all graduates since most colleges aren’t holding ceremonies this year. I REALLY REALLY hope that this news sends him over the edge. he can seethe about how NO ONE wanted HIM to do any commencement speech to ALL grads.
And if ever a face called out for a mask…
I think he avoids wearing one because it will smear his spray tan/foundation or whatever the hell you want to call that orange paint he wears.
and he’s no germaphobe. he just doesn’t like touching POOR people. he banged an adult film actress (and who knows how many others) with no condom. and he wouldn’t just walk up to women and “start kissing them” like he bragged about if he were a germaphobe.
yeah, he’s not a germaphobe. that’s one of those myths put out to make him mysterious (or, in his mind, like the REAL billionaire Howard Hughes). along with myth that he doesn’t drink or do drugs. sure, Jan.
For real! Maybe they didn’t have one big enough to fit around his massive dewlap [yes I had to google what to call his grotesque neck fat pelican bulge].
@10k – Thanks for the new word!
Are the goggles, which nobody else is wearing, supposed to stop the spread of germs? He and his crew contaminated everything in that building.
Yeah, I‘m confused by the goggles too.
And they blasted “Live and Let Die” on the loudspeaker, apparently. I read that it was the only song they played not on his usual rally playlist, lol.
I don’t know if it’s really true that Trump’s is a germaphobe but I’m surprised he’s not more afraid of catching the virus.
This is not how I pictured the end of the world but I fear we are well on our way.
My hate runneth deep and wide.
. . . and it burns with the intensity of a thousand suns.
…in simultaneous hypernovas.
Someone said that he’s probably not wearing a mask as his make up would rub off on it. Which is probably true, hilarious and also eff him.
yup, this was my guess, too. that orange stuff will rub right off.
Is this the same event where he had “Live and Let Die” blaring in the background? And the same event where he said about the 70,000 deaths that “There’s nobody that’s taken it harder than me”? He is a disgusting cretin. He must go!!
And the clown showing off the mask had his paws all over it and then tossed it back in the bin with the sterile masks. Bunch of ignorant, arrogant 💩heads.
I’m hoping that was the factory’s choice, not his.
Let’s get something straight—this fool is a liar and SAYS he’s a germaphobe but that is simply NOT true. He’s had unprotected sex with porn stars, unprotected sex while cheating, won’t stop shaking hands, refuses the mask—he’s a germaphobe in name alone, because that’s what HE says. Just another lie.
I agree. No germaphobe would shake hands like he does.
YES YES YES.
exactly this. it’s a bunch of bull. between the unprotected sex with the adult film star, the way he bragged about how he just walks up to women and start kissing them, the way he glad-hands people…he’s no germaphobe. I think he thinks it makes him mysterious or eccentric or something a la Howard Hughes.
Germaphobe, my rear end! He banged hookers without a rubber and he wears suits that always look as if they stink of dried sweat.
As for the no mask-whatever gods there may be, please, please, please! You know what I mean.
I think he just doesn’t want contact with certain people, he might catch poverty.
Meanwhile, Trump himself is a VERY symptomatic bankruptcy and corruption carrier. He sheds THOSE virus particles by the trillions and infects everything he touches.
You know who’s doing surprisingly well in this pandemic? Greece. Also a country with a shoddy healthcare system. Something like 600 ICU beds for over 10 mio people. The difference is they knew their system is unfortunately in shambles thanks in no small part to austerity and people stayed home. The government reacted quickly. Their Dr. Fauci, Sotiris Tsiodras, took it upon himself to make it very clear that nobody would be left to fend for themselves when there was an outbreak in a Roma community.
My point is that I hope Americans, all of them, get rid of this Typoid Don with proverbial pitchforks and torches in November. Yes, the system was unprepared. But it didn’t have to come to this. I feel horrible for everyone who’s suffering, 2020 is clearly a total sh*tshow.
Also, I only picked Greece because it surprised everyone I think. I love my country and am ecstatic that it is doing relatively well. The refugee camps are still a stain on the EU’s soul though and if people don’t die by the thousands in them, it won’t be because we did well.
I am happy to hear any piece of good news, thanks for sharing that!
I…don’t mind him not wearing a mask. If he wants to risk it…let him. And I’ll just leave it at that.
I’m encouraging his rallies. He needs to spread his message to his fans ( was going to say constituents, but Trump) and hopefully other things will be spread at his rallies too.
Please let there be a silver lining to this awful pandemic….take this motherfu**er out!!!
He looks so much better without a mask, haggard and morbidly obese. Drumpf tours, while Dr Rick Bright, whistleblower is scheduled to appear before the house.
Breathe deep, asshole.