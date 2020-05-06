Adele posted a photo of her thin self for her 32nd birthday on Cinco de Mayo

It’s so weird that we can go months and months without seeing Adele at all and then someone will post some photos of her and we’ll have the exact same conversation we had the last time we saw her. Yes, Adele is thin now. She’s been thin for a while. She moved to California several years ago and after her massively successful tour (Adele Live 2016), she basically went dark. We’ve learned in the past three years that A) she and her husband split up and maybe the divorce already went through and B) she’s enjoying her single-girl life and she’s focused on being healthy, working out and all of that.
As for that same conversation that people always have about Adele now… yes, she’s lost a lot of weight. I think it looks like she’s fluctuated a bit in the past year – we saw photos of her last summer where he weight loss looked so drastic, it was like her face hadn’t caught up yet. And I kind of wondered if she’d gotten gastric bypass. But in the photo posted on her friend Lauren Paul’s throwback IG Story, Adele looks like… she got some weight back into her boobs at least. I don’t know. But yeah, she’s thin now. She was beautiful before and she’s still beautiful.
Also, is the new album going to be full of songs about “I left you because I’m hot and skinny now”? Because I would listen to that. And happy birthday to Adele too! She turned 32 years old on Cinco de Mayo. We stan our Taurus Queens.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
Weight schmeight, I just really love her style.
I can’t see the boots adele is wearing in the bottom pic, but I can tell that I want them
She’s got a really nice figure. I think she was stunning when she was heavier, but if she’s happier and healthier, that’s fantastic too.
I can’t tell if her face looks different from the weight loss, or if she’s doing her makeup different, or if she’s had work done, though. The photo where she’s not smiling she looks so different to me, but it genuinely could just be the weight loss.
She looks unrecognizable to me in that photo, too, sorta like Kristen Wiig. But she looks the same as always in the other photo.
I’ve never paid much attention to Adele, I like her and her music but I was never crazy about her like some were.Therefore I haven’t followed her so seeing these pics-WOW!I knew she lost some weight but to me she’s unrecognizable!She was beautiful before and is now!Happy Birthday Adele!
Adele can belt out a song! She looks good. She has accomplished so much already at 32, wow.
I’d like to hear her sing more 60′s style rock..I think a cover of a few Joplin songs would be very cool!
At the Grammy awards IIRC correctly she finished Rolling in the Deep, and the camera pans to Sir Paul McCartney giving her a standing ovation, huge smile on his face. That is some huge talent she has, I put her up their with Aretha, Whitney, Streisand, Neil Diamond, etc. Her song writing and voice are big, big!
She’s always been beautiful . I hope she is happy, which is more important, and finds a new love.
Is that Nicole Richie in the background?
I am a bit irritated about her weight being talked so much about, whether they say she just started being healthy or this is a revenge weight loss. Too many assumptions about a person who was never about the looks, always about the voice!
However.. I do wonder if her voice now will slightly change. When you sing, you sing with your body, you use it as a vessel. So when your body changes, it can affect the voice.
But – she does not owe us any explanations about her weight. If she’s happy and healthy, great.