Boris Johnson’s father has some predictably awful thoughts about the Sussexes

Boris Johnson is very racist, homophobic and sexist. Since I’m not British and I don’t understand all of the factors that went into BoJo’s politically formative years, I’ll just take it on faith that his racism, homophobia and sexism are the product of his family, his education, his political party and his privilege. I bring up Boris’s background because BoJo’s father Stanley Johnson has given an interview where he shares his thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And wouldn’t you know, the senior Johnson sounds just as vile as BoJo. Like father, like…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly moved to a paparazzi “hotspot” in Los Angeles, with at least one prestigious Brit believing Markle is the brains behind their post-Megxit move. Stanley Johnson, father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, recently shared with Saga Magazine that he believes the former actress likely convinced her husband Harry to move, asking, “Whose decision was it, I wonder, to build a new life in North America? I can’t help thinking that Meghan, as we must now call her, played a leading role here.” Johnson, 79, went on to say Markle’s desire to make her way back to North America may be a matter of, “basic cultural difference between British women and their transatlantic counterparts.” He went on, “I’m thinking of my mother, for example. After my father recovered from his war wounds, he decided to return to the West Country and became a farmer. My mother, who went to Cheltenham Ladies’ College and Oxford University, and imagined that she might marry a diplomat, spent her next 36 years in the old, remote Exmoor farmhouse that I still have today. “She took to heart the famous words in The Bible’s book of Ruth: ‘Whither thou goest, I will go and where thou lodgest, I will lodge.’ The Duchess of Sussex clearly has tremendous charm and talent, but I’m not sure she sets great store by the book of Ruth.” The author also expressed his disappointment in Harry and Meghan stepping down from their royal positions while recognizing the change they implemented while representing the Queen. “Personally, I am very sad to see them go. Their charity work was fantastic, particularly the support they gave to wildlife conservation and women’s issues.”

[From Page Six]

Jeez, poor Harry, so dumb and so pliable and so fragile and so easily manipulated that his wife can force him to move to sunny California after she somehow manipulated a massive smear campaign against herself and also manipulated her in-laws into doing jacksh-t to help her. This is all part and parcel of the very British conversation around Sussexit, and how – in British eyes – it’s all Meghan’s fault, but don’t worry, they’ll take Harry back when he finally comes to his senses. For what it’s worth, in case there are more Stanley Johnsons out there: Harry seemed like he was incredibly eager to get away from his dumpster fire family and their toxic/symbiotic relationship with a fascist/aristocratic ruling class and a media system that functions solely to inflict cruelty.