Boris Johnson’s father has some predictably awful thoughts about the Sussexes

Boris Johnson is very racist, homophobic and sexist. Since I’m not British and I don’t understand all of the factors that went into BoJo’s politically formative years, I’ll just take it on faith that his racism, homophobia and sexism are the product of his family, his education, his political party and his privilege. I bring up Boris’s background because BoJo’s father Stanley Johnson has given an interview where he shares his thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And wouldn’t you know, the senior Johnson sounds just as vile as BoJo. Like father, like…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly moved to a paparazzi “hotspot” in Los Angeles, with at least one prestigious Brit believing Markle is the brains behind their post-Megxit move. Stanley Johnson, father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, recently shared with Saga Magazine that he believes the former actress likely convinced her husband Harry to move, asking, “Whose decision was it, I wonder, to build a new life in North America? I can’t help thinking that Meghan, as we must now call her, played a leading role here.”
Johnson, 79, went on to say Markle’s desire to make her way back to North America may be a matter of, “basic cultural difference between British women and their transatlantic counterparts.”
He went on, “I’m thinking of my mother, for example. After my father recovered from his war wounds, he decided to return to the West Country and became a farmer. My mother, who went to Cheltenham Ladies’ College and Oxford University, and imagined that she might marry a diplomat, spent her next 36 years in the old, remote Exmoor farmhouse that I still have today.
“She took to heart the famous words in The Bible’s book of Ruth: ‘Whither thou goest, I will go and where thou lodgest, I will lodge.’ The Duchess of Sussex clearly has tremendous charm and talent, but I’m not sure she sets great store by the book of Ruth.”
The author also expressed his disappointment in Harry and Meghan stepping down from their royal positions while recognizing the change they implemented while representing the Queen.
“Personally, I am very sad to see them go. Their charity work was fantastic, particularly the support they gave to wildlife conservation and women’s issues.”
Jeez, poor Harry, so dumb and so pliable and so fragile and so easily manipulated that his wife can force him to move to sunny California after she somehow manipulated a massive smear campaign against herself and also manipulated her in-laws into doing jacksh-t to help her. This is all part and parcel of the very British conversation around Sussexit, and how – in British eyes – it’s all Meghan’s fault, but don’t worry, they’ll take Harry back when he finally comes to his senses. For what it’s worth, in case there are more Stanley Johnsons out there: Harry seemed like he was incredibly eager to get away from his dumpster fire family and their toxic/symbiotic relationship with a fascist/aristocratic ruling class and a media system that functions solely to inflict cruelty.
I hope his mother was happy instead of feeling pressured to go along with her husband’s decisions. “He decided,” not “They decided.”
What a man wants doesn’t matter more than what a woman wants.
Also, what are his thoughts on people not knowing how many grandchildren he has because of Boris’ lack of morality?
right? He doesn’t say whether his mother was truly happy in that life.
At least he acknowledged their charity work? That’s something most of the racist RRs wont even do.
The whole narrative of “Harry has been stolen by the evil black American woman” is just tiresome at this point, and also so….wrong. Harry is clearly incredibly happy. And I think that bugs people most of all.
Who is Boris Johnson’s father and why do we care what he thinks? I saw this article on the DM, did not read it, but wondered “who the hell cares what this man says”.
Boris Johnston’s father is trying to get french citizenship. He’s not the best person.
Is becoming a French citizen really that bad?
So….he’s abandoning Britain where his son is a political leader. Says a lot about both of them.
Exactly what I thought….who cares what this leathery old gasbag says?
@LadyD, I think want Ali is saying is that Johnson is now attempting to obtain an EU passport after having supported Brexit.
Harry was ready to leave like Meghan was. Who would want to stay in that country where the most popular papers talk crap about you non stop and then are allowed to go on tv and spew the same crap..
In Cali they can completely ignore the British trash.
Shouldn’t he be more concerned that he raised an amoral douche as a son?
Lol what are the chances his mother hated her life and resented her husband for the rest of eternity?
High. Very high chance. The Brits, I am one so I can talk, seem to fetishise mental hardship and being a depressed martyr as a beacon of being a “strong and stable” sort.
I wonder if he holds his son to the same standards, when Boris’ wandering willy decided he didn’t want to stick it out with either his first or second wife? I think not.
Very enlightening as to the different ideals conservative sorts hold husbands vs wives.
Yes, it seems very weird that the whole “British stuff upper lip” thing has been so fetishized, and being miserable is seen as a virtue or something.
This man shouldn’t be lecturing others on the virtues of loyalty or devotion, let’s just say that.
He, basically, just needs to get their names out of his sexist, xenophobic* mouth. F*cking moron.
*A mere sampling constrained for the purpose of brevity. And because I’m sick and tired of this sh*tty litany.
If he doesn’t like them that just means they’re living right.
…and Boris Johnson’s sister is the reporter of “exotic DNA” fame. I’m pretty sure that racism runs in that family.
Rachel? I just posted about her , she was on Celeb BB, I didn’t mind her at the time. But what the heck exotic DNA? Must google
In 2016, Rachel Johnson wrote, in a Daily Mail article, regarding Harry dating Meghan:
“If there is issue … the Windsors will thicken their watery thin blue blood and Spencer pale skin and ginger hair with some rich and exotic DNA. Miss Markle’s mother is a dreadlocked African-American lady from the wrong side of the tracks ….”
She then defended herself in an open letter to Harry in the Daily Mail (what, me, racist?!).
I love it when racists and sexists men use the bible (that they clearly don’t understand) to justify their views. We get it poor Harry manipulated by Eve sorry Meghan. Men like him regrets the good old times, when women couldn’t speak up and black people got lynched for doing so. IDIOT.
I was gonna say, the book of Ruth? really? That’s the blueprint for our lives as women for this guy? what a douchenozzle. Also, he birthed and raised Bojo so he should just shut the eff up.
Why would someone brag about their mother’s unhappiness as a way to shame someone else?? This whole Sussexit thing has really opened my eyes to British culture being a distinct culture with it own awfulness. I used to think that upper class British people were sophisticated but there is something truly unsavory about them. Good luck to normal British peeps though
From this it’s pretty clear where Boris got his habit of spouting pretentious things to sound intelligent that don’t actually make any sense if someone actually stops to think about them.
Boris’ sister Rachel is a bit of a firecracker. I remember her being on CelelbBB in the UK. Stanley was on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. He didn’t seem that bad, but the show is edited so perhaps we didn’t see what his real thought were.
I’m not an expert of Rachel, but I remember kind of liking her when she was on CBB.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel_Johnson
Harry could shout with a megaphone from the highest point in London that it was his decision to move, and people still will blame Meghan.
Why on earth does this self-aggrandising character have a voice, and why are we supposed to be interested in his mutterings, just because he is related to the Prime Minister. He and Rachel Johnson clearly believe that they have some important role to play. They are our British equivalent of Ivanka and Kushner.
I had the misfortune to have been sitting at a table behind Stanley Johnson’s table at Ascot one year, he liked the sound of his own voice, was boomingly plastered and was rude to the waitresses (but clearly thought he was being ‘charming’). Please go back to Exmoor, Stanley, and stay there.
“…particularly the support they gave to wildlife conservation and women’s issues.” This right after he uses an ancient religious example for how a woman should behave. Notice how he also made sure to include that women like his mother were/are different from their ‘transatlantic counterparts’. Massive eyeroll.
On top of all the racism she’s endured, there’s so much sexism here. “How dare this wild seductress take Harry from his home! How weak and foolish of Harry to care about what a woman wants! She should follow his lead, it’s her duty!” Y I K E S.
But she did follow his lead. He wanted to leave. She left with him. No dice for old man Johnson.
Old fuckface thinking biblical women are the standard. Praising his mother for enduring a husband’s suppression. What’s worse in his world? A woman with an agenda or a man without one? Is he saying Megan’s evil ways seduced her husband to move to hell? Is he saying Harry has no balls? It’s ridiculous to have to read quotes from disgusting people and their completely ancient schools of thought lol. Now I know who he is and what a colossal waste of space he is.
‘Whither thou goest, I will go and where thou lodgest, I will lodge.’ The Duchess of Sussex clearly has tremendous charm and talent, but I’m not sure she sets great store by the book of Ruth.”
It sounds like his son’s ex wife read the book of Ruth whilst Boris was caught getting other women pregnant; some who got abortions and others who’s children Boris to this day does not recognise as his own.
And then said ex wife was left anyway while getting treatment for cancer for a woman young enough to be Boris’ daughter.
Instead of being so fixated about ‘strong’ women, this old fart should have raised his son to be a better man.
If I had a son I’d rather he grew up to be like Harry, putting his wife and baby first, than like Boris who’s left a trail of tears in his wake.
ODB, him and his son.
His poor mother to have such a sexist ass for a son and a cheating neanderthal for a grandson!
How dare he cherry-pick some phrases from the Bible to insult someone he’s never met when, I’m sure that there are many other Bible stories that would put him and his pig of a son to shame. Look in the mirror, old man!
Oh, shut up old fart!
Um….he chooses to ignore the New Testament entirely? Y’know….the one where Christ says “the greatest of these is love” …. ???? The New Testament is the New Covenant…where we are meant to accept the old ways happened, but follow Him and enter the New Covenant “love thy neighbour as thyself”….so please BJ’s dad….sit down. The Book of Ruth was then…..the New Testament is now…..get with the program. Quit using the Bible as the example of how women ‘ought to be’ because you sure as heck are not coming from a place of love.
Actually surprised a so-called modern country still holds on to these backwards views on marriage and gender. Maybe he should worry more about his son and his various marriages, mistresses and offspring instead of a couple he really does not know at all. And Boris mother, his first wife, divorced old Stanley Johnson when the kids were still fairly young, so there’s that.