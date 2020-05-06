Ben and Jerry’s has a new ice cream with chips in it, what’s your favorite?

This is just an excuse to write about one of my favorite topics, ice cream. My favorite flavor used to be Ben and Jerry’s Half Baked, but then I discovered their new twist on this, Peanut Butter Half Baked. Holy crap that is amazing. I have to be careful not to buy it every time I go to the store because it only takes me a couple of days to eat it. Anyway Ben and Jerry’s has a new flavor with chips in it, and don’t assume they will be soggy! They are experts at making incredible variations of food to pair perfectly with ice cream. This is Ben and Jerry’s second collaboration with Netflix, this one has a nod to Nailed It on the lid:
The new limited edition Chip Happens flavor features their classic chocolate ice cream and is packed with fudge chips and crunchy potato chip swirls. Trust us — potato chips definitely belong in ice cream.
The Chip Happens flavor also happens to be Ben & Jerry’s newest collaboration with Netflix. The flavor was inspired by the Netflix original baking competition series Nailed It!. In the show, amateur bakers try their best to recreate edible works of art, but they often end up with hilarious (and sometimes delicious) fails. But you know, Chip Happens.
Yes I will try this! I haven’t tried Netflix and Chill’d yet though because I feel like it will be a disappointment compared to PB Half Baked. (Netflix and Chill’d is peanut butter ice cream with pretzel swirls and brownies.) I should just take the plunge and do that. As for other good Ben and Jerry flavors, my son’s favorite is Mint Cookie and I like keeping in the house because I won’t binge it. I feel that way about Milk and Cookies by B&J too. It’s very good but the flavor is kind of one note so I don’t keep digging trying to get more good bits. Oh and Phish Food is also so good! I’m usually not a fan of chocolate ice cream but the marshmallow adds a nice touch. That’s a close second for me.
One of the best ice cream flavors I’ve ever tried is Haagen Daz Crispy Trio Layers Belgian Chocolate and Caramel Sauce with Coconut and Chocolate ice cream. Make sure you get this specific kind because the variations with white chocolate are not as good. (White chocolate is trash KAISER.) I love it so much I only buy it once every couple of months. I’m not even kidding. My kid will have one serving and then I eat the rest of the pint in one go. It’s got a deceptively light taste with such a nice hit of coconut and thin layers of chocolate. I can’t stop eating it.
Header photo credit: Edu Carvalho via Pexels
They already had this. It was called jimmy fallons late night snack.
I put a scoop of Häagen Dazs Dulce de Leche in my coffee most mornings. Including this one.
You are on a higher plane of intelligence than we mere mortals.
And here I was thinking I was the only one who assaulted morning coffee! Whatever I have on hand is fair game. Leftover coffee gets a good treatment, poured into jars and stored in the freezer for future frappes! What all have you used? Our ice cream brands are primarily B&J and HD so they’re fair game. Assorted baking chips (milk chocolate, butterscotch, I happen to love white chocolate), marshmallows, homemade whip is the bomb. Always keep heavy whipping cream in your fridge for a quick beating 😁. Omg, you should see me, I’m getting excited lmao. Tricked out coffee is my thang!
@Mabs, it’s more considered a dessert in other places, but the tricked our coffee is definitely popular. It’s affogato in Italy and eiskaffee in Germany.
@ Belli
Hear, hear!!! 🍾🍾🎉🎉🎉
I’m a little confused, are both products (Haagen Dazs & B&J) made by the same manufacturers? Because weirdly, I have never, ever tasted a flavor of Ben & Jerries that I like, meanwhile conversely, I have never also tasted a flavor of Haagen Dazs that I *don’t* love. (Haagen Dazs is King!) 😤
Having said that, I am a super taster, so I assume there’s some specific ingredient that’s included in all Ben and Jerries products, that most other people don’t pick up on, that’s not included in HD.
In any case, I’ve just learned a new way to wake up happy….a scoop of ice cream in my coffee…..Yippee!!! 😋😁
I’ve been eating ice cream after everyone goes to bed. It’s kinda my treat when I have alone time with my book. I swear, when this quarantine is said and done, I’m gonna be at least 20 pounds heavier.
Is this an Onion post? Is it April 1st redux? Potato chips in ice cream? Well, whatever, I hate chocolate chip cookies, so I won’t be trying chip ice cream.
I haven’t had Ben & Jerry’s in a long time (it’s quite pricey here, and it’s hard to find a good variety of flavours) but I do love me some Chocolate Fudge Brownie as well as Heath Bar Crunch. Oh! When I was younger I used to adore New York Super Fudge Crunch too. Heck, even Cherry Garcia is delicious.
Mmm, ice cream.
New York Super Fudge Chunk is my favorite forever!
Salty and Sweet is the best combo so i imagine its great
Ah, the original Half-Baked is so good! The Chip Happens one sounds good, but I really wish it was vanilla-flavored ice cream instead of chocolate. Chocolate is so rich already that when you add in a bunch of other things, it’s just too much for me. Haagen Dazs vanilla chocolate chip ice cream is probably my all time fave ice cream flavor.
Haagen Dazs Banana Chocolate Brownie + Caramel Biscuit and Cream. I would be willing to endure a surprising amount of pain and suffering for a tub of either of these flavours. 😩
Years ago Ben and Jerry’s had an ice cream called Late Night Snack and it had potato chips in it and they were crunchy and delicious. I was pregnant when it first came out and that stuff was amazing. But at some point it was discontinued so maybe it wasn’t as good as my pregnant brain thought.
The Tonight Dough is my favorite. I looove the gooey chocolate cookie swirls. I could eat a bowl of just the swirl. It’s only 9:00 and I’m already thinking about the last bit of ice cream that’s in my freezer.
White chocolate as a food is fine, and can be delicious.
White chocolate in ice cream is silly, because the ice cream just overpowers it and you don’t even know it’s there.
I still love Ben & Jerry’s Pistachio Pistachio…one of my favorites. It sounds boring, but it’s so good. We went on a 10 day tour of NE last year and out of all the amazing places we visited that factory was my favorite….pathetic, I know.
Chunky Monkey is my favorite B&J flavor. No matter what is going on, I can count on Chunky Monkey to cheer me up. Otherwise my go to is always mint chocolate chip.
I love ice cream. I haven’t bought any lately because I have no self control when it comes to ice cream. If it’s in the house, I’m eating it.
It would be like quarantine day drinking but with ice cream. It’s 9 am? A perfect time for a bowl of ice cream.
I will come out of this lockdown FAT and I’m embracing it. Bring on the HD Vanilla Caramel Brownie, Coconut Chocolate, Dulce de Leche, and Strawberry Cheesecake. The Ben & Jerry’s vegan ones are so good, better than any other vegan ice cream I’ve tried. We have a shockingly small selection of HD pints in Germany, I feel left behind in this matter.
Chips though … eh, I’ll try anything.
Hear me out, but I think the very best ice cream in the whole world is Oatly Vanilla. I’m severely lactose intolerant and haven’t had regular ice cream in years, so this might be why I like it, but I really recommend Oatly and all of its flavors. My husband likes the strawberry best, but the coffee and mint chocolate chip are also very good.
CHUNKY MONKEY is my favorite. I thought, no way, ewww bananas. But my gosh, so so good. And I’m not even a big banana fan.
My favorite Ben & Jerry’s is the one with the coffee, chocolate, and toffee. However, I can’t stand what seems to pass as “vanilla” with Ben & Jerry’s. I can’t stand it even when it’s swirled with another flavor of ice cream. It doesn’t taste right, tastes like some knock-off brand like Breyer’s or something. This may sound strange but if you’ve ever had Bluebell’s Homemade Vanilla you can see what I’m talking about.
I thought the Netflix and Chilled was just okay. I liked the peanut butter ice cream, but I wanted more pretzels, like little chunks of pretzel. I think that would have made it really good.
half baked is my eternal favorite, but I have never had the PB one…
I tried Netflix and Chilled this weekend, was quite disappointed. Kind of a nothing-burger. Not up to the usual B&J standards!
God, I wish I could eat ice cream