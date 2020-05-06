Ben Affleck started a private Instagram account, the profile pic is of Ana kissing him

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck are an absolutely adorable couple. 💕 pic.twitter.com/jhhe6Tp3TK — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) May 5, 2020

Ben Affleck has started a private Instagram account with only one follower, Ana de Armas. We know because it’s easy to see who people follow on Instagram. Ana followed this new account, I’m not going to name it but she’s the only follower, a couple of days ago and Ben’s private account is following 11 other people, including his ex wife, Jennifer Garner. Thank you to the person on Twitter who explained all this to me. I first saw this photo on the Twitter account Ana de Armas updates, which Ana blocked after they wrote a post sarcastically wondering why Ana and Ben were walking their dogs instead of praying on Easter Sunday.

The photo above is Ben’s private account’s profile pic. Ana looks quite young from the side without makeup on, right? That’s a new photo we haven’t seen before. The description of this account reads “Ben

just a dad who sometimes makes movies. easterncongo.org” That’s of course him, and he knows people will find it and see that profile pic, because he knows how the Internet works. As of publication, that account has 29 posts, which only Ana’s account can see.

There are so many other ways for Ben to share photos with Ana. I use Google Photos to back up my Android’s photos on the cloud (it works with mac phones too) and it’s super easy to share photos and sets with people. Amazon has that same feature with their photos and there are countless other apps and services for that. Ben absolutely knows what he’s doing, especially with that profile pic and description. He wants people to see that and wonder about their lurv.

So Ben is just as thirsty as Ana. This is a Jennifer Lopez redux situation and we all know how that turned out. Also I wonder how long they’re going to be holed up in that rental house two and a half hours outside LA.