Hello: Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas are renting a home in Joshua Tree now

On Friday we reported on the photos that Ana de Armas had posted of a getaway she had with Ben Affleck for her 32nd birthday. A lot of you pointed out in the comments that they were in Joshua Tree in the desert California, which is about a two and a half hour drive from Los Angeles and has a very distinctive look. Hello! Magazine has a new story that sounds like they’re just looking at the photos and describing them. It’s possible that they have no insider information other than the slideshow Ana posted, but it’s still interesting to me. They write that Ben and Ana are renting a house, I would assume short-term for a week or so through Airbnb.
The takeaway is that they traveled during a pandemic (remember how they didn’t self isolate after traveling overseas and went shopping almost immediately afterwards?) and that they’re simultaneously avoiding the paparazzi while posting their own thirst photos. Also, I didn’t make much of it because I know how heated those discussions can get, but Ana wasn’t wearing a bra at all. It looked like more than a for-comfort situation. Here’s part of Hello’s writeup:
To celebrate their first photo together on the app, the couple gave fans a peek into the lavish home they are renting while enjoying a romantic desert retreat to celebrate Ana’s 32nd birthday – and all we can say is, what a view! The home appears to have wraparound decking which looks out onto the vast desert; all that can be seen for miles are boulders and plenty of open space, which makes it the perfect hideaway for a new couple.
Again, it’s not necessarily an entire home they’re renting, it could be an exclusive luxury resort. They still went on vacation during a pandemic.
My friend Z said that it’s quite interesting that Ben, who has repeatedly thrown Jennifer Lopez under the bus and claimed she was responsible for his career slump, is dating someone thirstier than J.Lo now. Ben was a willing participant in J.Lo’s PR games, he was in that video with her and he did multiple interviews with her. He did Gigli for God’s sake. It looks like history is repeating for him and he’s dating a women with a similar type of… ambition. Wait for him to turn around and blame her when he’s ready to discard her and/or things go poorly in his life or career. Will Jennifer Garner clean up for him after that too?
So, does he see his kids? Like I’m speechless.
He was photographed with his eldest a few days ago.
I don’t think he was seen with his eldest few days ago. It was the previous week. He didn’t spend time with his kids last week
Quality over quantity?
I have to believe Ben only sees his kids when he’s sober and this many years later JG doesn’t expect much follow through by him. I have mad respect for the way she never disparages him in anyway in public because dealing with a self-centered, immature co-parent is hard!
He wasn’t with his kids when he was in Montana with the playboy model, or when he was in NY with Shookus, or when he was on the jet with the nanny. Thankfully so.
Anyone who heard that woe is me, I’m so sad I’m divorced, I just want to be there for my kids interview and believed it…
What the hell are they doing?
Wow, so in the midst of a crisis when people are being asked to move about as little as possible they decide to literally move and now he will have to travel at least 2.5 hours one way to see his kids?….as opposed to being just around the block? Wow…ok, then.
So I worded that so it’s more clear. I think this is like an Airbnb short term situation. Also as I wrote this could be Hello just making a photo assumption.
Ah. Fair enough. Although pandemic-vacationing is not exactly admirable either.
I suppose that’s one of the hazards of their current fame-whoring extravaganza: While you look with a more critical and clarifying eye, a lot of sites won’t! It’s ripe for a “Affleck abandons Kids!” tabloid headline. If I were either of their publicists….actually I probably would have quit by now! 😂
RE: Hello’s write up…
“which makes it the perfect hideaway for a new couple.”
a hideaway where they can show off how in love they are via thirsty look-at-me insta pics?
that’s some “hideaway”…
Even outside of a pandemic, I’d still be wondering what they were doing.
I’m not going to shade you for mentioning that she is waving her boobs around. Because she totally is.
where is she ‘waving’ them around? i don’t see it. i just see her simply taking a selfie wherein she’s the closest to the camera. why is it okay for women to show their cleavage but when women go without a bra, they get scrutinized? it seems overly judgmental.
Its funny you mention JLo as AdA is using the same glow- filter JLo/ARod used in their engagement photos. Most obvious in the 2nd picture of just her.
To all her fans who said she was fantastic in Knives Out, all I saw was trembling lips and tears. Not impressed by her acting, and her thirst will not be quenched. They both need to grow up.
People always blame the woman for the paparazzi attention – Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, and now Ana. Ben’s the common denominator there, and always in the midst of a comeback and rebuilding his career.
(Not to say Ana isn’t thirsty as hell here, my God the 2 of them are embarrassing!)
How are we going to name them? The thirstiest ? Anafleck?
I really liked her until all this. She has so much talent and buzz around she hardly needs to be doing this.
I was thinking the same thing. Who is giving this girl career advice? This is the DUMBEST thing she could be doing. Yeah ok you want to date Ben…fine…but don’t post pics about it. It ain’t helping her career at all. This is making people not like her…especially when these two morons don’t seem to understand how to quarantine.