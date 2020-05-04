Hello: Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas are renting a home in Joshua Tree now



On Friday we reported on the photos that Ana de Armas had posted of a getaway she had with Ben Affleck for her 32nd birthday. A lot of you pointed out in the comments that they were in Joshua Tree in the desert California, which is about a two and a half hour drive from Los Angeles and has a very distinctive look. Hello! Magazine has a new story that sounds like they’re just looking at the photos and describing them. It’s possible that they have no insider information other than the slideshow Ana posted, but it’s still interesting to me. They write that Ben and Ana are renting a house, I would assume short-term for a week or so through Airbnb.

The takeaway is that they traveled during a pandemic (remember how they didn’t self isolate after traveling overseas and went shopping almost immediately afterwards?) and that they’re simultaneously avoiding the paparazzi while posting their own thirst photos. Also, I didn’t make much of it because I know how heated those discussions can get, but Ana wasn’t wearing a bra at all. It looked like more than a for-comfort situation. Here’s part of Hello’s writeup:

To celebrate their first photo together on the app, the couple gave fans a peek into the lavish home they are renting while enjoying a romantic desert retreat to celebrate Ana’s 32nd birthday – and all we can say is, what a view! The home appears to have wraparound decking which looks out onto the vast desert; all that can be seen for miles are boulders and plenty of open space, which makes it the perfect hideaway for a new couple.

[From Hello!]

Again, it’s not necessarily an entire home they’re renting, it could be an exclusive luxury resort. They still went on vacation during a pandemic.

My friend Z said that it’s quite interesting that Ben, who has repeatedly thrown Jennifer Lopez under the bus and claimed she was responsible for his career slump, is dating someone thirstier than J.Lo now. Ben was a willing participant in J.Lo’s PR games, he was in that video with her and he did multiple interviews with her. He did Gigli for God’s sake. It looks like history is repeating for him and he’s dating a women with a similar type of… ambition. Wait for him to turn around and blame her when he’s ready to discard her and/or things go poorly in his life or career. Will Jennifer Garner clean up for him after that too?