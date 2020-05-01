Ana de Armas had her 32nd birthday with a guy vaguely resembling Ben Affleck



Ana de Armas recently posted the slideshow above showing her celebrating her 32nd birthday with a guy who sort-of looks like Ben Affleck. In case you’re wondering if she’s missing the paparazzi (they haven’t caught her out with Ben since Tuesday and those were exclusives, Just Jared has them), I think we have our answer in these pics, although I don’t blame her for wanting to post about her birthday. People aren’t wearing bras in lockdown, so I guess she’s following that trend. I’m wondering where she and the Ben lookalike are exactly. Did they travel somewhere? I bet they did.

When Kaiser emailed me about this, I first thought this was some other dark-haired guy until I saw the last photo of them from behind. That guy is the same height as Ben, but what’s up with his face in the photo from front-on? Is it a filter, the lighting, or is that a Ben impersonator? It really doesn’t look like him at all. If it is Ben, this is the first time they’re going Instagram official, unless the photos Ben took of Ana in Costa Rica count. I think the person has to be in the pictures to count.

Earlier this week Ben flipped out at a paparazzo for some reason. I think he’s just cranky in lockdown. The photographer was super apologetic, but who knows what led-up to that?

Here’s a video that Ana posted of her smashing a birthday pinata. Seriously, where are they? People aren’t supposed to travel now!

Ana de Armas demolishes her birthday piñata like a pro “más, más, y más!!!” 🍬💖🍭🎉 pic.twitter.com/4pJqEdreSM — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) May 1, 2020