Richard Kay: It’s ‘unsettling’ to see Prince Harry ‘lose something of his focus’

Yesterday, we discussed the curious Telegraph story about Prince Harry allegedly telling his close friends that he missed his Army life and while he didn’t “blame Meghan,” he still wonders what could have been if he was still living the life of a protected prince/soldier. The piece was suspicious as hell, especially because it had echoes of previous hit jobs on Harry, which (in my mind) were orchestrated by Prince William. This has been one of William’s go-to smears on his brother for several months now, that Harry is, at heart, just a dumb soldier who went AWOL from the royal family as he fell into Meghan’s enemy territory. It seemed unlikely to me that Harry or his close friends are calling up the Telegraph to talk about how Harry misses the Army, that’s all I’m saying.
To make this situation even more curious, Richard Kay at the Daily Mail has jumped on board and expanded on the Telegraph’s exclusive. You might remember that Prince William has gone to Kay a few times over the past couple of years to get “his side” out. Notably, William ran to Kay about the Rose Hanbury rumors, and William also ran to Kay immediately following the Sussexit announcement in January, in one of the nastiest pieces I’ve ever read, in which William tried to gaslight his brother about everything. Isn’t it curious then, that Kay picked up this already questionable exclusive from the Telegraph about how Harry is so unhappy and bewildered in LA? Methinks Willileaks rides again.
You can read Kay’s piece here – it’s just a regurgitation of the Telegraph piece, with an exhaustive account of Harry’s Army career, and a dash of “where did it all go wrong” and “why did he have to move to America?” Here are a few parts from Kay’s piece:
How intriguing, then, that this cri de coeur should come now, five weeks into his and Meghan’s new locked-down life in Los Angeles. And how poignant. It is hard to escape the sense that he has somehow just woken up to what he has given up in the land of his birth.
It has to be said that at one level the [Telegraph’s reported] comments demonstrate an extraordinary lack of self-awareness from the Prince. It was Harry, after all, who walked out on the royals, not the other way round. But what about those sad reflections that suggest he hankers for those days in service? It is certainly the case that the Army delivered some of the happiest and most stable periods in the prince’s life. Of all the unintended consequences of Harry’s decision to step back from royal life, the loss of his military connections was surely the most heartfelt.
Ever since he left that sense of purpose and structure that the Army provided, something seems to have been missing. Of course he has found happiness with Meghan, but he also appears to be somehow less contented. His friends will doubtless insist that this is all the fault of a mischievous Press and is the reason he decided to sever links with tabloid newspapers.
All the same, there is something unsettling about watching the Harry of today compared with the Prince of only a year ago. Photographs of him in Los Angeles with a bandana wrapped around his face – his Covid-19 protection – while distributing food packages but walking a few paces behind his wife could not be more of a contrast with Harry the immaculately turned-out soldier. Are they of a man who has perhaps lost something of his focus?
The truth is, these royal reporters and commentators cry about how they’re totally over the Sussexes but they can’t keep Harry and Meghan’s name out of their mouths. The truth is that no amount of gaslighting and bullying-from-afar will turn back time and get Harry to somehow rejoin the Army and marry some white English woman. And I feel like it’s gotten quite creepy to see William’s favorite journalists harping on and on about this.
“walking a few paces behind his wife .”
I wish they wouldn’t drag the military into this need to uphold toxic masculinity. And Harry is working on Headfit so he still maintains his ties to the military
@Silas – yes, I noticed that phrase too! What century is it?!
Prince Philip has been walking a few paces behind his wife for decades. He was never considered less of a soldier.
Prince Philip is a special case. He at least cheated on his wife to show he didn’t respect her. Prince Harry isn’t like that.
It has nothing to do with Philip and Liz, which is a spouse walking behind a monarch. The RRs are angry to see Harry not forcing Meghan to walk behind him, as royal protocol would decree.
it is unsettling to see garbage people wondering about stuff they know nothing about- case in point: Trump.
All these things will make harry stay further away from brf. But I cant get over why karma is not hitting the cambriges for the nasty things they have done. Meghan lost her case today and all her haters are celebrating. Seriously karma where the hell are you and why are you not hitting the cambriges??
Please read and understand the judge’s ruling. She did not lose her case.
Let’s say it again “Meghan did not lose her case”.
I dont understand legal part. What the judgement means ?? Can you explain ??
@ARIA Go to Twitter and read @scobie account.
@aria, also go to @BInvestigates. Byline Investigates was live tweeting last week’s hearing, and they’ve got knowledgeable legal experts breaking down the judge’s ruling. The Sussexes *did not lose their case*, and the judge says they’re free to reintroduce the stricken elements under the appropriate legal theory(ies).
There is a post about it on this very site.
Methinks Willileaks is jealous that Harry is living a life he’s always wanted.
The gaslighting is immense.
I have no doubt he does miss the army a bit because he didn’t actually want to leave at the time but he left long before he met Meghan and because the royal family asked him to!! If he regrets leaving that’s on them, not her!
Oh give me a damn break. What happened to “We’re not going to write about Harry and Meghan anymore!”
Still trying to revise history and put forth their own narrative. Those British RRs and commentators are next level stalkers. They’re the ones who need help with their own mental health. H&M broke up with y’all…leave them alone.
It goes beyond stalking at this point.
Yes, they’re pretending it wasn’t the royals (William) had a big part in forcing Harry out of the military long before Meghan was in the picture.
Not only is that article just generally gross, but its also….weird. Should Harry be in his full dress uniform as he delivers food to people in need? Why is the bandana-wearing a sign of him being “lost”?
That part was weird to be too. What is wrong with him wearing a bandanna? My husband wears a scarf around his face when he goes out it doesn’t mean he is lost. They are really trying to push this “miserable Harry” narrative. It’s so gross.
Yes, that’s the real headscratcher, there. How is his dressing appropriately for public service a problem? Should William have been wearing his uniform for Dad dancing?
Wow the obsession of the BP with this couple is really insane. They claimed to be over them and that they will not write about them but every day they have new “think” pieces. Why they don’t let them be ? He left the U.K. and just want to live his life with his family. I pray they remain safe and just continue to succeed.
“mischievous Press”????
👀
If this weren’t so tiresome and outright despicable, I’d be ROLFLMAO. But it is, so I’m grim. Please, someone, make this stop.
I think “ The truth is that no amount of gaslighting and bullying-from-afar will turn back time and get Harry to somehow rejoin the Army and marry some white English woman..” sums up my thoughts exactly.
However, it offers a guise for them to offer faux concern whilst shanking them, so it’s not going to die out soon. H and M create clicks, sadly I think we’re going to see this for a long time.
If this is from Willileaks then Kay must be counting on Wills being easily pleased with just lazy, throw-away, negative headlines, because the body of this article, which details Harry’s many, many, many, many admirable accomplishments during his time in the military, just continues to create Harry’s hero narrative.
A lot of Harry’s critics insist that his military career was meaningless. They don’t respect his service. They don’t respect him. I think so much of what we see is Harry’s growing pain with what people including his own family thought of him, and his determination to lead a meaningful life and not be a prop for someone else.
Harry’s military service was much closer to the “real thing” than any of the other contemporary royals.
Not closer. It WAS the real thing.
He hasn’t lost focus, he’s shifted focus.
Harry’s Thomas the Tank Engine & Meghan’s SmartWorks video getting loads of hits, HeadFit launch, and the Apple series with Oprah coming soon. Lost his focus? Appears Harry has found his focus, especially when seeing his abusive brother for what he truly is.
What people who don’t live in London don’t realise is that with money, its the best city in the World and Harry lived in SW7! Once you live in London and move out (I have) its very difficult to find your groove afterwards. He would have had a great London life.
I think just geographically, he maybe struggling as reports are saying. You can’t walk around in LA. Its a very different life. If ANYTHING brings him back to the UK, I think it would be London…and living in London.
Harry lived all his life in london and saw what it is like to live in london. The life we have in london may different for him as royal. He walked away not because he hate london , it’s because royals and tabloids. Or maybe he fed up with cold weather and choose to live in sunny LA. LA is much safer than london with constant terrorist thread .
Harry has done something that no other royal has EVER done. He picked his wife and son over a racist institution. The press don’t know what to do with that. Their jobs are to build the RF up and make them untouchable. They think everyone wants to be Prince or Princess. When you have a blood member picking a life of normalcy over castles and wealth, you know their is something seriously wrong. They don’t know how to spin it other than “Harry is miserable with his wife and son and NEEDS to come back”. They are at a lose. Harry and Meghan don’t need to do a tell all. Them leaving shows how bad the RF and press really are.
Bleurgh.