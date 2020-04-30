Telegraph: Prince Harry allegedly ‘told friends he is really missing the Army’

Thunder Was Stolen: Cambridge Edition. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were supposed to have “the day” to themselves on Wednesday. It was their ninth anniversary, so they expected every outlet to run glowing retrospectives on their 2011 wedding, plus some sugary pieces about how Will and Kate are the basically king and queen now and they’ll save the monarchy by being keen. Instead, Carrie Symonds gave birth (forgivable) and the Duchess of Sussex’s SmartWorks video was published online (unforgivable!). So Willileaks had to clap back! Actually, I have no idea if this Telegraph article was a direct result of Meghan’s video or if good Ol’ Willileaks just wanted this story out there, in general, apropos of nothing (other than his own bitterness). What’s the story? Something about how Prince Harry “misses” the Army. Really? Right at this moment?

The Duke of Sussex has told friends he “cannot believe” what has happened in recent months and that he misses the Army, The Telegraph has learned. Prince Harry has confided in pals that he “misses the camaraderie” of life in the Armed Forces, where he was affectionately known as ‘Captain Wales’, having been stripped of his military appointments following the Sussexes’ split from the Royal Family on March 31. After Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down as senior royals in January, the Duke was forced to relinquish his roles as Captain General Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant, RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command. In a sharply-worded statement reflecting on what had been agreed with the Queen, the couple pointed out that Harry retained “the rank of Major”, insisting he would “continue his unwavering support to the military community in a non-official capacity.” A well-placed source revealed: “Harry has told friends he is really missing the Army as well his military appointments. He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces. He has been telling friends that he still can’t believe this has happened. He can’t believe his life has been turned upside down. He was in a happy place when he was serving in the Army, then he met Meghan and since then life has been great. But I don’t think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did.” Stressing that Harry, 35, does not blame his wife for wanting to return to her native America, the source added: “Of course he doesn’t blame Meghan. There is just a sense that he might have been better protected if he was still in the Army.”

[From The Telegraph]

“Of course he doesn’t blame Meghan…” Why would he blame her? He resigned from the Army more than a year before he met Meghan. And she wasn’t the one who forced him to give up his military patronages. The Queen forced him to do that because she’s Petty Betty, the pettiest B in all the land. The actual history of Harry’s withdrawal from military life is more interesting than the Telegraph’s version of events.

Speaking of, isn’t it SOOOO curious that *someone* keeps harping on and on about how Harry is so “unhappy” now that he’s away from military life? In mid-March, the Mail on Sunday had an in-depth look at Harry and William’s severely fractured (if not completely broken) relationship, and “sources” went above and beyond to stress that Harry had been floundering since he left the Army in 2015. The thing is, in 2015, the Queen, Charles and William all strong-armed Harry into leaving the Army because Will & Kate didn’t want to get off their asses and do work.