Kristin Cavallari’s divorce filing: They each spend 3 days with the kids, separately



I’m a little baffled that this story is getting so much traction, but we all binge watched Tiger King so nothing makes sense anymore. In our weekly Celebitchy Zoom meeting yesterday (email me at info-at-celebitchy if you’d like to join, we meet Wednesdays at 4 EST!), the point was made that Kristin Cavallari is surely capitalizing on how bored we are and how little real gossip is happening. Otherwise this story about a demanding reality star predictably divorcing her former NFL player husband would be a minor one. Also someone on that call, I’m not going to name names, called Jay Cutler a “chinless guy with no personality.” Most of us agreed and I definitely see it now. He’s attractive in the forgettable generic way that Kristin is so they’re perfect for each other.

E!, which runs Kristin’s show, has exclusive details from her divorce filing. I’m sure she gave them the more dramatic passages. Some of this contradicts the sourced stories fed to E!, People and US, which claimed that Kristin was “blindsided” by Jay’s divorce filing and that they were working on their marriage. In fact she was working to buy another house and they were splitting time with the kids. They’d been talking about divorce since at least the fall, and Kristin was only surprised that Jay cut off her access to the money.

According to the filing, Kristin began to look for a new residence in the fall of 2019 as things were “so bad” in their marriage. At the time, she found a house she liked and initiated the home-buying process, which Jay “never objected” to. However, she stopped the process when she and her husband attempted to salvage their marriage. After some time though, according to the documents, they “realized the attempt to reconcile was not working and knew a divorce was inevitable.” In early March, the two began to speak about their divorce and plan how they would go about it, including their custody and living arrangements. With these discussions in mind, Kristin once again resumed the home-buying process upon their return from the Bahamas and assumed Jay would be okay with this because of his “lack of objection in November.” However, Jay later informed her, “his attorney was going to tell their business manager to not release the funds,” something Kristin believes he did as a way of “punishing” her. Kristin’s attorney alleges, “This is typical of Husband’s behavior towards Wife.” Furthermore, she alleges he “attempted to intimidate” Kristin into agreeing to a proposed parenting plan that is “unfavorable to her” by preventing the purchase. In addition, she claims, “He also informed that he was not going to be leaving the marital residence.” Prior to learning of his request for a divorce, she and Jay were each spending three days on and three days off with their three children, as sources previously told E! But as the documents outline, “Wife does not believe that it is in the best interest of either party or their minor children to reside in the same household… Wife fears that if the parties are required to remain in the same residence, it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to their minor children.” “Husband makes inappropriate statements to and about Wife and attempts to draw her into an argument in front of their minor children. Now that Husband has announced he will not leave so Wife can exercise parenting time with the children, Wife fears the situation will escalate,” it is further alleged. In conclusion, Kristin requests the judge allows her to use “her portion of their funds” to purchase the new home.

[From E! Online]

ET Online has more details from Kristin’s filing, which is apparently public. They also clarify the living situation:

The former couple are not living together at their home in Tennessee, despite reports to the contrary, ET has exclusively learned. Cavallari and Cutler still share the home, but each lives there three days on and three days off. When not in the main house, Cutler stays at their second house, while Cavallari stays with a friend. According to court documents obtained by ET on Wednesday, Cavallari and Cutler had reached an agreement to to exercise their parenting time week on/week off, starting May 1.

[From ET Online]

It gets even more complicated, because Kristin wants to move back to LA and Jay wants to stay in Nashville. There’s also a temporary restraining order filed which “prevents Cutler and Cavallari from disposing or concealing marital property, harassing each other and relocating the children,” but ET says this is standard in Tennessee, which is a fault state.

It’s hard to understand the money situation, but it sounds like Jay told the business manager to make sure that Kristin couldn’t buy another house with her money, right? Also, if all this is true, it reminds me so much of Bethenny Frankel’s divorce. Remember how her ex husband, Jason Hoppy, refused to move out? They lived in New York City though, this is happening in Nashville where it’s much easier to find another house. I have similar thoughts about Kristin and Jay as I did about Bethenny and Jason. Just because the woman is an a-hole, it doesn’t mean the man isn’t being emotionally abusive and/or manipulative. I don’t have enough insight into these people to make that judgment, but I did waste nearly three minutes owatching them have a fight over dinner with friends and family. That aired about a year ago on their reality show. Jay was quite drunk (he has a terrible neckbeard, but he probably needs it) and tried to fight with Kristin over money. He seemed resentful over the fact that she was the one making money. In another clip I found, Kristin admitted that they’ve always had ups and downs and have to work at their relationship. Also, remember that Jay may have cheated Kristin with her best friend last year and that they called off their engagement in 2011.