Denise Richards’ husband claims he can regenerate body parts with his mind

All this time, I honestly thought Denise Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers was just some vague dude-bro and the real gossip was whatever happened between Denise and Brandi Glanville. How naive I was. Apparently, all of the bonkers sh-t went down on last night’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. There was a dinner party at Kyle Richards’ house and there was a conversation about what Aaron Phypers does for a living. As it turns out… well, this bitch is crazy. Phypers “runs” a “holistic healing center” in Malibu, but it’s not just about Goop-esque pseudoscience of “stickers cure cancer.” No. Phypers believes that he has regeneration powers because of his exposure to nuclear power (??) AND that he’s being followed because he knows too much. I just…
Kyle Richards asked Denise’s husband Aaron Phypers to explain his profession to the group. “Denise’s husband, what Aaron does is something that’s more, I want to say cutting-edge. Even though people who know who have been around for a long time like … Yolanda Hadid … went to Aaron. And what he does is very interesting. And what you do is really amazing,” said Kyle, 51. “Can you tell us a little about that?”
Aaron, who is also an actor and wed Denise in September 2018, tried to explain his work. “Everything you’ve been taught about how diseases process and stuff works is not true,” started Aaron, who paused before admitting, “I have to be careful.” Speaking in a quieter tone, Denise, 49, reminded him, “We already have people following us, be careful.”
“Let me just —” said Aaron, as Denise told him, “I know, but be careful how you say all this.” He proceeded to cautiously explain. “I have to be careful.”
“Say what?” Kyle asked. “Explain.”
“Age of 12 I was living next to the largest nuclear facility in North America. I watched everybody die of cancer. I couldn’t understand why we could split an atom with sound and cause a nuclear explosion,” claimed Aaron, 47. “If you look at an atom, there’s lots of space, right? Electron, proton, neutron, whatever. There’s a lot of space, space, it’s empty space, right? 99.9 percent is space, but it’s oscillating at a frequency that appears to be real in our reality. Does that make sense? Traditional isn’t traditional. It’s allopathic. And allopathic, it means alternative medicine. Look it up. It’s all a measurement of the electromagnetic spectrum frequency. I break down stuff so you can all heal you — I don’t heal anybody, by the way. I remove blocks, discord, information.”
Aaron claimed, “I ruptured my Achilles tendon. I regrew it in two months no surgery. How’s that possible?” When Garcelle, 53, asked, “No surgery, is that what you’re saying? Without surgery?” Aaron confirmed, “zero.” Aaron continued, “There’s cancer in every one of you right now. Cancer happens all the time.”
At that, Denise alleged that she and Aaron are being followed. “If we end up off of Mulholland [Drive], you know why,” said Denise, referencing a popular winding road in Los Angeles.
“Look it up. It’s all a measurement of the electromagnetic spectrum frequency. I break down stuff so you can all heal you — I don’t heal anybody, by the way. I remove blocks, discord, information.” Gwyneth Paltrow just had an intense O. No, okay. I know a lot of people flirt with holistic, homeopathic and allopathic medicine and legitimately, there are some good ideas, concepts and natural medicines out there. But can we all come together and agree that THIS is not THAT? This is a man who sells crazy sh-t to rich people in Malibu. He sells the idea that people can regenerate body parts WITH THEIR MINDS. He probably is being followed. By the FBI because they’re investigating him for fraud.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
maybe he can cure the coronavirus.
Reminds me of the whole disinfectants debacle. “Look it up, ” from the MAGAts.
or the “read the transcript” which none of them actually did.
Welp, I guess we now know why Denise focuses so much on his big dick, bless his heart.
Yep…apparently it’s more sizable than his brain.
Denise sure knows how to pick ‘em. First Charlie Sheen, and now…this.
👏👏👏👏
😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Thanks for the chuckle. This guy makes a living selling this? Mind boggling. He contradicts himself saying he can heal but then only removes “blockages”….to avoid being sued perhaps?
Well, he needs to generate me a new laptop as I’ve just spat tea all over mine. I though Goop was bad but jeez
@maplesbass. Good idea! I need a phone upgrade.
I have to wonder if this guy is out to scam people, or if he really believes all this and is just bat-$hit insane. There’s a big difference, but both of the options are dangerous. Like, is he paranoid schizophrenic, or is he a cult leader in an island (side eye to Jared Leto)? Whatever the answer, I would legit avoid this dude like the plague.
I’m not sure if you have ever watched housewives of Beverly hills.. He isn’t featured heavily but from the short clips including last nights very strange rambling scene from the guy, seems like he believes his own cooky conspiracy. Again, it’s a reality show so it’s gotta be taken with a massive grain of salt, but I think the dude actually thinks this is legit. The way he kept muttering about people following him and how Denise shouldn’t worry because she’s protected entirely tells me he’s not a scammer. Additionally, he doesn’t seem smart enough to actually be a legitimate con man. Again, who knows and it doesn’t make what he’s doing any better, it’s still detrimental to many individuals who need actual medical attention and not his Xmen atom shifting crap or whatever, but he’s truly buying what he’s selling.
Rupturing you’re Achilles and it healing in 2 months………..falls in the normal range! The real tragedy is that not everyone has access to heath care in the US, basic understanding of science/medicine and those who may often have their symptoms dismissed (women) which allows people like him & Goop to basically sell snake oil.
Came to say the same thing – that’s one of the options you’re offered with an Achilles rupture: surgery or wait until it heals.
And also… jesus mary. I wondered what would make Brandi seem like a good prospect for anyone, but here we have Exhibit A. Dumb and possibly crazy vs Messy AF.
I happened to see just that clip yesterday, some horrid dinner with horrid pulled faces and people crawling around in black tutus. It was surreal and gaudy and sad.
Of course he can
Denise really has a bad picker, bless her heart.
Stop it. You mean your body can heal??? NO! That’s madness!
Clearly the amount of blood needed to run his large penis is starving his brain.
Did he really say “And allopathic, it means alternative medicine. Look it up.” ? Allopathic medicine is just another term for Western, modern, science based medicine. Maybe he should look it up.
THANK YOU! just said the same below.
um, allopathic does NOT mean “alternative”.
allopathic medicine uses science and drugs/surgery to address symptoms and/or heal. dude’s an idiot. probably an anti-vaxxer who thinks 5G is what caused COVID and that Bill Gates wants to microchip all of us.
It’s hilarious to me that this conversation took place on Real Housewives.