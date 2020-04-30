Jimmy Fallon’s wife Nancy Juvonen on struggling to conceive: I cried 14 times a day

Embed from Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, are doing such a great job from his house. They’re delivering comforting content and deeper interviews and we’re also getting a look at their home life with their two adorable children, Winnie, 6, and Frances, 5. Sometimes Jimmy and Nancy take walks with a selfie stick and answer questions. This week Nancy opened up about struggling to conceive and it was kind of deep.

Nancy is actually 52! I thought she was in her early 40s but she’s older than Jimmy, who is 45. They’ve been open about their journey to conceive, with Jimmy revealing in 2013 that they went through five years of fertility treatments. They eventually had Winnie and Frances via surrogate. Here’s some of what she said in a recent opener to Jimmy’s show, which is below:

Question: How did you know you were ready to have kids?

We were ready when we got married. I got married later in life. You loved kids and I loved kids. That was just the plan. That was five years of really deciding not to give up and, at a certain point it had to become like a job. You just keep going and if you really want something you just make it happen. You [will do anything] for your family. If anyone is out there having the dream, do not give up. You can stumble upon a lottery ticket and win the lottery but you will not ever stumble upon a child that you can love and have as your family. Don’t give up. Every time we got bad news we would go away for one weekend. Then we just get right back up. That was nuts. It was just shots and things and drinking weird teas, remember that?

Oh I cried 14 times a day. Me too. I was sleeping upside down. I had magnets in my underwear. We are so lucky. Two beautiful girls.

Couldn’t be more happy and more lucky and more in love with them and each other.

That was really sweet actually and you could see Jimmy get frustrated talking about it. He said he slept upside down with his feet attached to the ceiling! What in the world? Also how are magnets worn in the underwear supposed to help male fertility? I can’t imagine going through that and my heart goes out to them and to other couples dealing with that.

Here’s that segment. The part above starts at about 9:15. There’s a really great part where Jimmy does a riff on the new Girl Scout cookies at about minute 4.



