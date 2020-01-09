Denise Richards left RHOBH after her affair with Brandi Glanville was exposed

Because I don’t watch the Bravo Real Housewife franchises, I’m not sure if I’m making an accurate statement here, but here we go: what was missing from these franchises was lesbian/bisexual drama. It feels like a brand new world, a brand new set of storylines just opened up. Apparently, all of the sh-t is going down within the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The group went to Rome as part of the show, and at some point in the trip, Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards’ AFFAIR was exposed. Denise is married! Brandi is…Brandi. This story is epic.
Denise Richards has stopped filming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after a nasty showdown with her cast members who confronted her over having a months-long affair with Brandi Glanville, multiple production sources exclusively told DailyMail.com. The 48-year-old ‘has basically walked away from the show’ in the wake of the dramatic confrontation, which happened during filming for the new season while the women were on a trip to Rome in late November, sources explained.
Richards and Glanville, 47, had been seeing each other from the beginning of 2019 up until the middle of the year, with Richards telling Glanville that she and her husband Aaron Phypers were in an open marriage, a source said. But that wasn’t the case and now Glanville ‘is upset that Denise lied to her,’ the insider said, adding: ‘Denise claimed to Brandi that she was in an open marriage, but she wasn’t and this has hurt Denise’s husband Aaron very much.’
The fallout between Richards and her castmates is expected to play out in the upcoming season, which will premiere early this year. Another source said: ‘I feel really sorry for Aaron as he is a good guy and Denise is crazy for thinking she could have an affair while filming a reality show and get away with it.’
The drama was kicked off when the women, including Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley, as well as newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, took a cast trip in late November to Rome. At one point, they ‘confronted Denise about the alleged nasty things she’d been saying about them,’ the insider said. They continued: ‘Denise attempted to brush it off and act innocent, but then the women dropped a bombshell. They then confronted Denise about her affair with Brandi. The best thing was this was all done on camera and the show’s fans will get to see it all go down.’
Another production source said: ‘It shocked everyone as Denise constantly boasts about how great her husband is, how much she loves him and how large his penis is. Clearly she got over his penis and went for something that was being offered on another menu.’
DailyMail.com has reached out to Glanville and Bravo for comment. Jill Fritzo, the representative for Richards, said: ‘The story isn’t true.’
You know what’s shocking? That Brandi wasn’t the one to expose Denise in some kind of epic moment on a yacht. I’d be willing to bet that Brandi was the one who told the other Real Housewives about the affair though, and that’s how they knew to expose Denise in the middle of filming. The idea of Denise and Brandi carrying on a six-month affair quietly, then the affair ending and months later, the affair being exposed on RHOBH? Epic. Andy Cohen probably wet himself.
I mean I knew Denise had to have some drama genes ingrained to have messed with Charlie Sheen but WOW. This was unexpected.
If I were Bravo I’d cream myself.
Also, is it bad that this makes me think better of Brandi G? For sure I’d have thought she’d exploit the heck out of this affair and here she is being all quiet and demure for months.
Holy hell. I’m going to be watching this season to figure out this clusterf-k.
Queen Elizabeth is raising a glass to Brandi Glanville right now for taking the heat off the royal family (Maybe, possible not but you know she watches and laughs at those amateurs)
@Zapp,IKR!!!
I just came here to say that with Harry and Meghan giving a big F U to the royal family,awards season in Hollywood upon us and now THIS-It’s like gossip Christmas 🎄
I don’t know what to read or where to comment first!😅
You can just see her can’t you, sitting at the gold piano, gin glass in hand slurring to Philip about that one of RHONY “she’s not a real Countess Phil, Luanne doesn’t have the breeding, she breaks protocol!”
Lol I went to read the royal fam news yesterday and was totally distracted by a headline about Denise and Brandi having an affair! Between them and Harry and Meghan’s Sussexit, we are truly in bizarro world.
This makes me question everything. Like should I be watching the Real Housewives? Have I been wasting my time on peak TV?
Omg there are so many seasons, so many cities. They’re my favorite thing to put on when I’m cooking or cleaning or as relief from true crime. They’re glorious. I know it’s scary, I know it feels trashy, but it’s so, so good.
Are we sure this is not just a PR stunt to make sure people tune in after Lisa Vanderpump left?
Wait…..what?! Not the first story I expected to see on CB this morning. Now off to have a coffee and process this 😂
Am the only one who doesn’t care?? At this point I’m surprised there haven’t been more stories of the ladies hooking up with each other. I’m surprised it took this long to be honest.
Agreed, Amelie. That’s why I’m glad it’s being discussed. We are at the point in our culture where enough people don’t really care no about two high profile women sleeping together. I think it’s a good thing because enough people don’t care.
Some people think that it is not true, but why would Denise leave the show and the money if it wasn’t true? You leave if you are afraid of your affair partner personally skewering you on nationalTV. The other housewives dropped the news. Cohen would put Brandi and Denise in the same room.
I’m not sure whether to believe this or not. Denise is a newlywed and by all appearances seems to have a good head on her shoulders. Her moral compass has led her out of her Charlie Sheen days.
What do others think?
I’m not sure Brandi has ever told the truth and she’s been known to completely make stuff up… so… who knows?
If everyone is just trusting Brandi’s word on this, then I’m going with – it never happened.
Seems fake but maybe not! Will make for good reality TV either way.
Umm WHAT?!? What did I just read? Lol. I follow Brandi on twitter and she was posting some cryptic stuff awhile back, and I do vaguely remember her mentioning Denise like they had a falling out. She never said anything about this shit though, this is amazing gossip if true! I really thought Denise’s husband would be the one to cheat, she said they have sex every single morning but I figured it wouldn’t be enough for him or he was a gold digger, but damn she beat him to the punch, I’m in shock over here!
Personally, I think it’s time for all these shows to end. They’ve gone on long enough. In my opinion, the woman are the lowest of the lows. Andy Cohen is a huge loser who is getting rich off of these pathetic wannabees, and it’s time to end them all.
I have found that the shows pretty much have the same stories going on, and it’s gotten boring and stale. These women are sooo trashy, and they stir the pot just to stay relevant.
What’s cool about this, in my view, is that lesbians, and lipstick bisexuals like Brandi and Denise, are now part of a mainstream TV show. LGBTQ people probably don’t want these two representing the community, but the conservatives of America who watch will see the whole thing. Their kids are already leaving their parents‘ petty hatred of the LGBTQ community behind. I feel for Richards’ husband, but this affair, even as a negative story, humanizes bisexual women. It’s an old fashioned cheating story, which the conservatives accept and understand. The women are high profile, so it will be everywhere. I’m looking forward to the LGBTQ community’s take on this.
I stopped watching years ago, but the show can be addictive and fun. I used to watch the Orange County one. Those women were really unlikable dingbats. The stupidity was epic and fun to watch, like playing with Barbies in your Barbie Dream House as an 8 year old.
Yes Christina! Everything you said!
Haven’t both of these women been famously cheated on?
you would think they would be more self aware and less selfish
Say WHAT?!? I would never have called this one! I too thought Denise had somewhat of a good head on her shoulders; hell she got out of her marriage with Charlie Sheen and even tried to take care of his twin boys when he and his ex Brooke were both too drug addicted to do so! And I also would have thought Brandi, of all people, would have gossiped about this long ago if it was true!!!
I don’t watch these shows, but I may have to tune in to watch this train wreck LOL!! Get out the wine and popcorn!
Are we actually buying this though? I mean, I’m not, but is anyone else? This really just feels like RHOBH plotting to me.