Denise Richards left RHOBH after her affair with Brandi Glanville was exposed

Because I don’t watch the Bravo Real Housewife franchises, I’m not sure if I’m making an accurate statement here, but here we go: what was missing from these franchises was lesbian/bisexual drama. It feels like a brand new world, a brand new set of storylines just opened up. Apparently, all of the sh-t is going down within the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The group went to Rome as part of the show, and at some point in the trip, Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards’ AFFAIR was exposed. Denise is married! Brandi is…Brandi. This story is epic.

Denise Richards has stopped filming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after a nasty showdown with her cast members who confronted her over having a months-long affair with Brandi Glanville, multiple production sources exclusively told DailyMail.com. The 48-year-old ‘has basically walked away from the show’ in the wake of the dramatic confrontation, which happened during filming for the new season while the women were on a trip to Rome in late November, sources explained.

Richards and Glanville, 47, had been seeing each other from the beginning of 2019 up until the middle of the year, with Richards telling Glanville that she and her husband Aaron Phypers were in an open marriage, a source said. But that wasn’t the case and now Glanville ‘is upset that Denise lied to her,’ the insider said, adding: ‘Denise claimed to Brandi that she was in an open marriage, but she wasn’t and this has hurt Denise’s husband Aaron very much.’

The fallout between Richards and her castmates is expected to play out in the upcoming season, which will premiere early this year. Another source said: ‘I feel really sorry for Aaron as he is a good guy and Denise is crazy for thinking she could have an affair while filming a reality show and get away with it.’

The drama was kicked off when the women, including Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley, as well as newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, took a cast trip in late November to Rome. At one point, they ‘confronted Denise about the alleged nasty things she’d been saying about them,’ the insider said. They continued: ‘Denise attempted to brush it off and act innocent, but then the women dropped a bombshell. They then confronted Denise about her affair with Brandi. The best thing was this was all done on camera and the show’s fans will get to see it all go down.’

Another production source said: ‘It shocked everyone as Denise constantly boasts about how great her husband is, how much she loves him and how large his penis is. Clearly she got over his penis and went for something that was being offered on another menu.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to Glanville and Bravo for comment. Jill Fritzo, the representative for Richards, said: ‘The story isn’t true.’