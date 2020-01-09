Brad Pitt to Bradly Cooper: ‘I got sober because of this guy’

Embed from Getty Images

Brad Pitt was in a drunken rage when he instigated The Incident on the Plane in 2016. At this point, I kind of suspect that Brad was blackout drunk, which would go a long way towards explaining how little ownership he’s taken for whatever happened on the plane. We do know that it was bad enough that Angelina took the kids, filed for divorce and ghosted him. We also know that Brad has had undergo years of supervision whenever he’s around any of his kids, and we know that Maddox and Pax want nothing to do with him, and that Zahara might be following their lead. Over the past few years, Brad has made references to getting sober, first in GQ and most recently in the NY Times last year. Every reference he’s made to sobriety, he makes it sound like it was entirely his decision, that *he* realized he needed help, and that it had perhaps nothing to do with any specific incident.

I have wondered about whether Brad had a come-to-Jesus moment, or whether he went through a program because it was court-ordered, or part of the custodial issue with Angelina. It’s a significant distinction – one version has Brad bottoming out and accepting that he needed help. The other version has Brad trying to negotiate his way out of some sh-t he created. All of this speculation has a point, I swear. Brad won Best Supporting Actor at the National Board of Review Awards and this happened:

Hollywood Brads got to stick together. Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Wednesday night. Presenting him the honor was his good pal, Bradley Cooper. After giving his fellow Brad a hug on the gala’s stage, the Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood star gushed over his friend, revealing to the applauding crowd that the A Star Is Born actor helped him get sober. Bringing up Cooper’s 2-year-old daughter Lea (whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk), Pitt raved, “Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this.” “I got sober because of this guy,” the 56-year-old actor continued. “And every day’s been happier ever since.” Then, giving the 45-year-old star a big thumbs up, Pitt said, “I love you, and I thank you.” This marks one of the rare moments Pitt has publicly talked about his sobriety, and his first mention that Cooper helped him on that front.

Does Brad mean that he got sober with Bradley’s help, because Bradley helped him find a program and B-Coop was there as a sober resource? Or does Brad mean that he got sober FOR Bradley Cooper? It’s very odd. And odd that B-Coop gets the shout out here, in Brad’s Journey of Talking Awkwardly About Sobriety. As opposed to saying “thanks to my ex-wife Angelina for giving me the wake-up call I desperately needed as I hit rock bottom.” But whatever.

