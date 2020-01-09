Lady Kitty Spencer, 29, is engaged to a 61-year-old millionaire

When I saw this story about Lady Kitty Spencer yesterday afternoon, I was like “ooh, this will be a good juicy story for a sleepy week in January.” LOL. Some days, I am so simple. Still, it’s worth discussing because it IS legitimately an interesting story. We’ve discussed Lady Kitty Spencer before – she’s the eldest child of the Edward, the Earl Spencer, who was Princess Diana’s brother. That would make Lady Kitty the niece of Diana and the daughter of one of the older aristocratic houses in England. From Kitty’s own words, she came to modeling later than most: she was 25 before she really started working as a model, and that was mostly through her “sudden fame” from being photographed at her cousins’ weddings. The British tabloids and magazines have been trying to make her into a thing for a while, and she probably carved out a nice revenue stream of modeling and “appearances” and low-key endorsements. But why work when you could marry some rich old dude?
Princess Diana’s 29-year-old niece is to wed a fashion tycoon five years older than her father, it has been revealed. South Africa-born multi-millionaire, Michael Lewis, who turns 61 this month, is 32 years older than the society model, who has now agreed to become his second wife. Mr Lewis is also five years older than Lady Kitty’s father, Earl Spencer.
‘Michael proposed to Kitty before Christmas,’ one of her friends told the Mail. ‘She’s been in Cape Town for the holidays and told her mother and the rest of the family. Michael is loved by all of them. Despite his wealth, he’s very humble and low key.’
Mr Lewis has three adult children and was previously married to a woman named Leola in 1985. It’s not yet known whether Lady Kitty will convert to Judaism, Mr Lewis’ faith, before the big day. In August last year, Lady Kitty was seen kissing Lewis after leaving Club 55 in St Tropez.
Lewis’ previous wife, Leola, signed a prenuptial agreement but it’s not yet known whether Lady Kitty will do the same. Lady Kitty’s last boyfriend was Italian property magnate Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro, who was also significantly older than the socialite.
I mean… a 29-year-old “model/socialite” marrying a rich, twice-divorced 61-year-old? It’s been done before and well… it is what it is: transactional. I looked at photos of this guy too, and he looks 61 years old, so she’ll basically be his caretaker if they stay married. Harsh, I know, but true and it should be factored into the equation. I wonder what his adult children think about this? It sounds like the Earl Spencer is all for it. Gross.
I’m sure it was love at first sight for her…(of his bank account that is).
She really is beautiful, to me this says daddy issues more than a need for money. She could have gone the Pippa route and married someone wealthy and age appropriate, but to pick someone older than her father?
Daddy issues indeed
Her father is pretty awful. So daddy issues. Also she won’t inherit much as it goes to first boy. Money.
Seems once not twice divorced per the article
The beauty of it is that she won’t be his caretaker though, he’s a millionaire, so they’ll be able to hire other people to be his caretakers while she continues to enjoy being a millionaire’s wife.
Yup, and I think that’s the idea. Like Kaiser said, its transactional. He gets a gorgeous woman on his arm with connections to one of the most famous women of the 20th century, and she gets lots of money.
I suppose. . . but doesn’t it eliminate the clout somewhat when everyone privately thinks it’s gross. . .
I don’t get it. Money is nice but it’s nice to wake up next to an attractive man of your same generation. Well, I guess to each their own. She’s quite pretty. It’s nice she often dresses modestly, will make them look less abrasive as a couple. IE not like Hugh Hefner looked with any of his wives/gf.
Who says she has to wake up next to him?
Get it girl!
I don’t know if I have the nerves or the stomach for that type of age discrepancy but I guess when you are on the market you’re on the market. Which brings me to this: when I first started dating, my great-grandmother, who had married a much older man, told me “it’s better to be an old man’s darling than a young man’s fool.” I get it and I got it then but . . . .
Logically in the nobility the male primogeniture indicates that only the male elder can inherit the lands of his ancestors. Consequently her eldest brother will inherit all of the Spencers’ family wealth as well as all the land and she and her other sisters and brothers will have to share the rest. And she can not be a model all her life, So she had two choice , work or marrying a millionaire. Marrying a millionaire was the best plan for the future for her.
She’s pretty, she’s a Spencer, why? Just why? Were there no rich men her age? I don’t get it. Ok money but sex must not be important, being his nurse must not be important, are they going to have kids? I just don’t get it. She’s not from poverty. It just doesn’t make sense.
Keeping up a large estate like Althorp is not cheap. It makes sense for the daughters to marry well so that money is potentially available to keep up the family home in the future.
This just doesn’t seem like it will end well.
lmaooo if he’s dumb enough to marry her then congrats on the bag sis!
5 years older than her dad
I’m almost 29 and there’s no way.
I do like her white dress
Is it just me or is she giving off blond angelina jolie vibes in some of these pictures?
I remember seeing her and her sisters at William’s wedding and bring gobsmacked at how beautiful they were.
IIRC her father hasn’t had the healthiest of relationships with the women in his life and his father and mother had a bad marriage as well. So yeah, maybe she sees this guy and says, he seems into me, I’m his trophy, he will treat me well, sign me up.
Earl Spencer’s first name is Charles. Diana married a man with the same name as her brother.
Edward was Diana’s father.
Older men are great – but when you go too old, it takes away the glamor of it. This is too old.
It makes her look like it’s all she could get, she loses credibility and points off her looks. Probably nice to be comfortable though, who am I to judge!
Is she the one who looked so beautiful at Harry’s wedding?
61 is SOOO much older. Wow.
This is like David Foster and his wife. It clearly is all about what he can buy her. Doesn’t she have money of her own??
This is what childhood trauma looks like. It’s not something we should shame her for.
She is Smart