Page Six: The Duke & Duchess of Sussex plan to move to Los Angeles?

Take all of this with a huge grain of salt, but Page Six has an exclusive story about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to move to LA now that they’re semi-exiling themselves from the royal family. Personally, I think Toronto or New York are the odds-on favorites for re-location, but Page Six’s sources say no, it will be LA.

Harry and Meghan are set to trade in their palaces for palm trees. The royal couple is planning to set up a new home in the Duchess of Sussex’s glittery old stomping grounds of Los Angeles, along with one in the Commonwealth country of Canada, according to multiple sources. “Meghan is, at heart, an LA girl, she cares about money, power and prestige,” a highly placed source told the Post. “Meghan really wants to live in California, it’s where she is from and where her mother lives,” another source close to the couple said. “She likes the lifestyle and the privacy there. She has been getting advice on the move from close friends, including Oprah and the Clooneys, and they have encouraged her that she and Harry can step away from the royal family and follow their own path.” The first source said that LA can be a place where Meghan can continue to shine on a global stage, even as they forsake the London upper crust. “I don’t think she quite got the reception she wanted in the UK, to say the very least. When she was an actress, she was all about money — she made deals on her blog ‘The Tig’, she made deals with the clothing she wore — she’d get paid for wearing a T-shirt and brag about it — all sorts,” the source said. “Although she wants to be near her mom Doria, she wants to set herself up for the future, and Harry is being dragged along for the ride.” However, it’s yet to be worked out who precisely will provide their security as they are watched over by British police officers, paid for by British taxpayers and the bill could spiral into millions when they travel abroad. “What happens if they decide to give back their HRH titles?” the first source said. “They’ll be no automatic security provided for them — they’ll have to look at Hollywood-style security firms, who use ex-Mossad officers and have to pay for that on their own dime.” Sources also point out that it’s noteworthy that the publicist the Sussexes hired to work on their Sussex Royal Foundation, Keleigh Thomas Morgan, from the PR firm Sunshine Sachs, is based in LA.

[From Page Six]

Yes, Meghan is so money-obsessed that she gave up a well-paying job to marry a prince, then she plotted to get racially abused for years with people actively hounding her while she was pregnant, and now she’s all about… money. Don’t get me wrong, I’m interested in how they monetize their positions and all of that. But she’s not going to be an Instagram influencer. I still say that LA isn’t their first choice – yes, she’s close to her mom, but I can’t see her moving back to LA just for Doria. And Harry isn’t being “dragged” anywhere. He’s completely over HIS OWN FAMILY. Meghan is his lifeline. Oh, but if they do go to LA, the president of ABC Entertainment said the Sussexes can have an office there any time:

Given Markle’s acting background and Prince Harry’s upcoming Apple TV+ series on mental health in partnership with Oprah Winfrey, the power couple could take a page out of another’s playbook — the Obamas — and establish a production company to develop content in line with their interests. “We have an office waiting for them in the animation studios building should they be looking to produce television,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said Wednesday in response to the news while at the network’s Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.

[From THR]

An offhand comment, for sure, but let me say this to those stuffy, pearl-clutching Brits who are fantasizing about how Meghan is “unpopular” around the world: we would welcome her back to America with open arms. She would be welcomed in LA, Chicago, New York, Washington, wherever. And we’re fond of Harry too.