Duchess Kate got an awkward fence-portrait to celebrate her 38th birthday

SWITZERLAND-DAVOS-WEF-U.S.-BIDEN

The Duchess of Cambridge turned 38 years old today. Happy birthday to her. To celebrate, Kensington Palace published a new-to-us photo of Kate smiling on a fence, I would assume it was taken somewhere on the Sandringham/Anmer Hall property. KP included this message: “Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday!” Clarence House and Buckingham Palace also posted birthday messages:

As of this writing, the SussexRoyal IG has not posted anything. I’m not expecting them too. Kate will be lucky to get any kind of attention today because of the Sussexes’ drama. That being said, Kate and William are about to get the spotlight to themselves, which is what they said they wanted. Will Kate actually launch her dumb Early Years project? She promised to do it by the end of 2019. She did not. Will it finally get a rollout now?

Before the Sussexes’ big announcement yesterday, the Cambridges were already announcing their future events – they’ll be traveling together to Bradford next week, on the 15th, for a series of local events. They’ll also attend/host a Buckingham Palace reception for the UK-Africa Investment Summit on the 20th. What will the Cambridges do now that they actually do have the spotlight, both good and bad?

The Queen's Diplomatic Reception

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge talk to members of the media about their newborn nephew, as they arrive to launch the King's Cup Regatta, at the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, south east London on May 7, 2019. - The event is set to take place on August 9, 2019, on the Isle of Wight, and is set to see The Duke and Duchess go head to head as skippers of individual sailing boats, in an eight boat regatta race. Each boat taking part will represent one of eight charities and the winning team will be awarded the historic trophy The King's Cup.

Portrait courtesy of Matt Porteous for KP, photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN and Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Duchess Kate got an awkward fence-portrait to celebrate her 38th birthday”

  1. Becks1 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 7:49 am

    SussexRoyal did post a comment on KP’s IG, which has been their SOP for Cambridges etc.

    Have fun Will and Kate! You’re the main royals now after Charles/the Queen. hope you’re ready!

    ETA also – the Royal Family (the Queen’s IG) posted several pictures of Kate for her bday. They did the same thing last year. They only posted one picture for Meghan’s. (yes, I went back and looked). I know its just social media, and I know Kate DOES outrank Meghan, but when the press is full of “the queen doesn’t support Meghan” stories like it was in August – maybe, just maybe, the royal family should have posted a few more pics.

    Reply
  2. Belli says:
    January 9, 2020 at 7:49 am

    Will she still be Saint Kate, I wonder? The press won’t trade off positivity for long.

    Will the public expect her to step up now they’re down two royals?

    Reply
  3. Oh No says:
    January 9, 2020 at 7:50 am

    Lol, Happy Birthday, girl.

    Have fun with all those new patronages coming your way, you’ve earned them 😂

    Reply
  4. Zapp Brannigan says:
    January 9, 2020 at 7:53 am

    What an appropriate image of her sitting on a fence, not standing for anything.

    Happy birthday Kate! 🎉

    Reply
  5. Maxie says:
    January 9, 2020 at 7:54 am

    Poor Kate sees her sister live a dream life and her in-laws about to live their very best life while she’ll have to shake hands with boring people and open charity shops in Norwich and Exeter for the rest of her life.

    Out of Meghan, Pippa and Kate, I would rather be Pippa (wealthy private life) then Meghan. Kate’s life would bore me to tears.

    Reply
  6. emmy says:
    January 9, 2020 at 7:54 am

    It’s a beautiful picture, casual clothes just always look so much better on her than formal attire.

    2020 is sure going to be interesting.

    Reply
  7. MMC says:
    January 9, 2020 at 7:56 am

    She looks really beautiful. I like the photo.

    Reply
  8. pearlime says:
    January 9, 2020 at 7:59 am

    I am curious to see whether there is any connection between the delays on that early years project and Brexit. It more or less got pushed back every time the UK had to ask for an extension or the discussions stalled.

    Reply
  9. HK9 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:02 am

    Happy Birthday to Kate and all her buttons. (I think she looks good tho)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment