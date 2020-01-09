Duchess Kate got an awkward fence-portrait to celebrate her 38th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge turned 38 years old today. Happy birthday to her. To celebrate, Kensington Palace published a new-to-us photo of Kate smiling on a fence, I would assume it was taken somewhere on the Sandringham/Anmer Hall property. KP included this message: “Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday!” Clarence House and Buckingham Palace also posted birthday messages:

Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/RETtpGqhjo — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) January 9, 2020

Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday! 🎉 Find out more about The Duchess and her work here: https://t.co/rymtd1BBdp pic.twitter.com/9obQlVEgLw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 9, 2020

As of this writing, the SussexRoyal IG has not posted anything. I’m not expecting them too. Kate will be lucky to get any kind of attention today because of the Sussexes’ drama. That being said, Kate and William are about to get the spotlight to themselves, which is what they said they wanted. Will Kate actually launch her dumb Early Years project? She promised to do it by the end of 2019. She did not. Will it finally get a rollout now?

Before the Sussexes’ big announcement yesterday, the Cambridges were already announcing their future events – they’ll be traveling together to Bradford next week, on the 15th, for a series of local events. They’ll also attend/host a Buckingham Palace reception for the UK-Africa Investment Summit on the 20th. What will the Cambridges do now that they actually do have the spotlight, both good and bad?