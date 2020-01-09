Queen Elizabeth is ‘deeply disappointed’ with the Sussexes’ ‘surprise’ announcement

Before we get into this bonkers Daily Mail story, I’d just like to take a moment and recap two stories which happened last year (both in April 2019) which perfectly encapsulated what was really happening behind the scenes between the Cambridges, the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace. Story #1: William had his panties in a bunch about the very idea of Meghan being allowed to borrow any jewelry from the Royal Collection, so to stop William’s ass from hurting, she promised William that Meghan would never again be allowed to wear any Royal Collection jewelry. Story #2: William and his advisors were truly PLOTTING to have the Sussexes sent away, exiled to another country, and even then, William was worried that if he exiled them to Australia or Canada, they would still get too much attention, so he plotted to have the first biracial duchess “sent to Africa.” This was William consulting with Kensington Palace staff AND Buckingham Palace staff.

So, keep all of that in mind when you read this Daily Mail piece, wherein some unnamed “royal insiders” are throwing an absolute HISSY FIT about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex withdrawing from senior-royal status.

Harry and Meghan last night ‘pressed the nuclear button’ on their royal careers by announcing they are quitting their frontline roles. Their dramatic decision was taken without the knowledge of the Queen, Prince Charles or Prince William, who learnt about the announcement as it broke on television news channels. A senior royal source said the Queen and her family were ‘deeply disappointed’. Another said the royals were ‘shocked, saddened and downright furious’ at the couple. In a terse statement, Buckingham Palace said: ‘Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work though.’ Well-placed sources made clear that the shock announcement was a personal statement and ‘members of the family were not consulted on the contents’. One exasperated aide said: ‘People had bent over backwards for them. They were given the wedding they wanted, the house they wanted, the office they wanted, the money they wanted, the staff they wanted, the tours they wanted and had the backing of their family. What more did they want?’ Another royal source said: ‘It’s deeply unfair to the Queen who doesn’t deserve to be treated this way. It is a shoddy way to treat her. The family understands that they want to do something different and is perfectly willing to help them. People are just devastated.’ The Mail has been told the couple ‘secretly plotted’ their decision during their stay in Canada, even conspiring to create a new website independent of the Royal Family and ready to launch it when they returned. This was without the knowledge of their own loyal UK-based press team. ‘The level of deceit has been staggering and everyone from the top of the royal household to the bottom feels like they have been stabbed in the back,’ one source said. Harry and Meghan have, in the words of one aide, ‘no clue’ as to how they will become financially independent – although for the moment are insisting they will continue to take money from the Queen and the Prince of Wales to fund their official work. ‘It’s a masterclass in wanting to have your cake and eat it,’ one royal insider raged. ‘Even their own staff cautioned against them making this public until they actually sat down and discussed it with the family properly. But they are in this weird bubble and have this strange siege mentality. They feel like it’s them against the world and are painting a very unfair picture of how this is a family that supposedly doesn’t understand or support them, which is complete and utter rubbish.’ ‘They have got to start working with people. It’s hugely unfair to paint out that this is a fusty old institution that doesn’t want to help them. People have been bending over backwards looking at different ways of doing things.

[From The Daily Mail]

The level of deceit! No, they didn’t tell the fusty old courtiers because those are the same a–holes who have been stabbing them in the back for the past two years. The one thing I will give this “insider” is that it would have been better to announce everything when there was a firm plan in place about where they’re going and what they’ll do once they get there. But, you know…Meghan is the planner. I’m sure she’s already figured it out and they’re just making this announcement in stages. As for the feeling of BETRAYAL felt by the Queen, Charles and whoever else… LMAO. Harry warned ‘em. He tried to tell ‘em. They didn’t listen.