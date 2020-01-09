Theory: Is next-level planner Duchess Meghan baiting the Queen?

The Duchess of Sussex is a planner. Previously, I’ve wondered aloud if she, like the late Princess Diana, was a better tactician than a strategist. Diana was brilliant with short-term anything, but she was often blinded by emotion and part of her “danger” was that she barrelled into some personal situations without thinking everything through. Meghan is, thankfully, not like Diana in that sense. Case in point: the next-level way she manipulated her toxic father into exposing himself publicly as a liar, then used that as the basis for her lawsuit against the Daily Mail. It was so brilliant, I’m still in awe of how she managed to do it, from the People Magazine cover story introducing “the letter,” to Thomas Markle selling the letter (which exposed him as a liar), to DM publishing the letter, to the lawsuit. It took about ten months for that plan to come to fruition.

So it is with Meghan and Harry’s move to “step down” as senior royals. While the British tabloids are in a full rage, what keeps being said is “no one knows how any of this will work.” This is true. Meghan and Harry have said how they want it to work – they have built SussexRoyal.com, a website with several handy explainers about how they’re going to structure their lives from here on out (I’ll discuss more on that in a minute). It occurred to me as I read all of those pieces on SussexRoyal… could this be a bait? On its face, this is Harry and Meghan telling the Queen how it’s going to be. But so much of it will depend on the Queen, from whether their HRHs are taken away, whether their Sussex titles are removed, whether they will continue to get money from Prince Charles, whether they’ll be allowed to “keep” Frogmore Cottage, and whether they’ll still get police protection.

The Queen COULD “punish” them quite severely and take away a lot of these things. Which is why I think Meghan and Harry are baiting the Queen and the Buckingham Palace courtiers and advisors. If the Queen cancels some or all of their privileges, that makes it even easier for them to walk away with clean hands, do what they want and not owe the Windsors anything. If the Queen accepts their terms – which I doubt she will – then yay, they got everything they said they wanted, they get to be royal AND free. It’s win-win. Once again, Meghan is a next-level planner. We have to stan.

As for the sussexroyal.com site – the most interesting part (to me) was the discussion about the media and the “royal rota” and how the Sussexes are opting out of the “royal rota.” It’s one more f–k you to the racist old biddies who have been clutching their pearls at Meghan for years. I honestly found the “funding” section confusing, but again… I think that part of it is Harry and Meghan baiting the Queen and seeing what she’ll do next.

As for money and work… it’s really funny that some people are like “Harry won’t know what to do without that royal money/title!” Harry served two tours in Afghanistan, he was in the military for a decade. I’m not saying that Harry is a completely normal bloke, but I’m not worried about Harry. Harry has a personal fortune (inheritance from his mother) of something like $40 million. Meghan was a working actress and she has her own money. Plus, they could both ink eight-figure book deals and eight-figure development deals with any studio. And on and on.