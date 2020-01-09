Theory: Is next-level planner Duchess Meghan baiting the Queen?

The Duchess of Sussex is a planner. Previously, I’ve wondered aloud if she, like the late Princess Diana, was a better tactician than a strategist. Diana was brilliant with short-term anything, but she was often blinded by emotion and part of her “danger” was that she barrelled into some personal situations without thinking everything through. Meghan is, thankfully, not like Diana in that sense. Case in point: the next-level way she manipulated her toxic father into exposing himself publicly as a liar, then used that as the basis for her lawsuit against the Daily Mail. It was so brilliant, I’m still in awe of how she managed to do it, from the People Magazine cover story introducing “the letter,” to Thomas Markle selling the letter (which exposed him as a liar), to DM publishing the letter, to the lawsuit. It took about ten months for that plan to come to fruition.
So it is with Meghan and Harry’s move to “step down” as senior royals. While the British tabloids are in a full rage, what keeps being said is “no one knows how any of this will work.” This is true. Meghan and Harry have said how they want it to work – they have built SussexRoyal.com, a website with several handy explainers about how they’re going to structure their lives from here on out (I’ll discuss more on that in a minute). It occurred to me as I read all of those pieces on SussexRoyal… could this be a bait? On its face, this is Harry and Meghan telling the Queen how it’s going to be. But so much of it will depend on the Queen, from whether their HRHs are taken away, whether their Sussex titles are removed, whether they will continue to get money from Prince Charles, whether they’ll be allowed to “keep” Frogmore Cottage, and whether they’ll still get police protection.
The Queen COULD “punish” them quite severely and take away a lot of these things. Which is why I think Meghan and Harry are baiting the Queen and the Buckingham Palace courtiers and advisors. If the Queen cancels some or all of their privileges, that makes it even easier for them to walk away with clean hands, do what they want and not owe the Windsors anything. If the Queen accepts their terms – which I doubt she will – then yay, they got everything they said they wanted, they get to be royal AND free. It’s win-win. Once again, Meghan is a next-level planner. We have to stan.
As for the sussexroyal.com site – the most interesting part (to me) was the discussion about the media and the “royal rota” and how the Sussexes are opting out of the “royal rota.” It’s one more f–k you to the racist old biddies who have been clutching their pearls at Meghan for years. I honestly found the “funding” section confusing, but again… I think that part of it is Harry and Meghan baiting the Queen and seeing what she’ll do next.
As for money and work… it’s really funny that some people are like “Harry won’t know what to do without that royal money/title!” Harry served two tours in Afghanistan, he was in the military for a decade. I’m not saying that Harry is a completely normal bloke, but I’m not worried about Harry. Harry has a personal fortune (inheritance from his mother) of something like $40 million. Meghan was a working actress and she has her own money. Plus, they could both ink eight-figure book deals and eight-figure development deals with any studio. And on and on.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
They went off at the media on their website and I’m living for it!
The royal family might eventually come to realise how badly they’ve messed up, but I doubt it.
Right?!?
Neither of these two are stupid and I’m sure they went over all the implications…WITH A LAWYER AND FINANCIAL ADVISOR
I think the Queen and Charles knew…they just thought they would have time to persuade them to stay.
The Sussexes were abandoned by this family and instead of crumbling under the pressure, they adapted and fought back.
I would say lesson learned Windsors…but these people are incredibly dense
anyone who claims that they won’t know how to make money on their own and that they’ll be in major trouble if they’re cut off from royal family funds is a straight-up moron.
Which is why I think it would have been better if they just made more of a clean break—state specifically they won’t use Frogmore Cottage or even take money from the Duchy of Cornwall, despite it being private. They already have 45 mil, and they can easily make some $ off book deals.
honestly, I think part of the reason they did that was to see what the Queen’s reaction would be. I don’t know what public perception will be if they say they want to still be involved to an extent and she strips them of everything.
Right? They could go the Obama route and get a Netflix deal, make a Spotify podcast deal, and get book deals. Easy. Every publisher out there will want them. They could produce documentaries (featuring them) on issues that are important to them.
This is a brilliant move!
Baby Archie can model for Boden-no brainer $$$.
We will see how it works out but they certainly were not playing with their announcement. The leaks and response does not show that the Queen and others weren’t consulted they just weren’t expecting the announcement at this point which is different than being unaware like they are trying to paint things.
Harry has that Apple deal with Oprah coming out sometime this year, so that’s money too.
I love what they said about those royal “reporters” and agree completely with them. Those so called reporters never covered Meghan’s initiatives fairly, always a BS slant, so I wouldn’t want them at any of my upcoming engagements either.
Happy birthday kate ha
Lol!
The pettiness… i love it
They will set up a foundation a la Obama / Clinton and make a lot of money of it, paid apparences/speeches, book deals, tv deals etc. Meghan could receive free clothes or partner withs some brand the possibilities are endless.
Uh, the Clintons and the Obamas and the Carter and even the Bushes, etc., don’t make money off their foundations. Those are charitable organizations that do a lot of good, despite the smear job the press tried to do on the Clinton Foundation. Where former politicians make money is book deals—like every single president has done a book deal as have their first ladies–along with the occasional paid speech.
Yep that was my first thought – The Clinton Foundation. They can make a lot of money heading a charitable foundation alone.
Basically they’ve worked out they can get on much better without tethered to the Family. The 2m from the Queen is just for staff and office and another 2m from Charles is for household expenses. Without these miserable 4m they would get long term deals and endorsements at levels others ahem York would go green with envy. Not only they’ve been sidelined, they’ve been used as the residence scapegoat anytime scandals rise they’re trotted out for the racist media.
First of all, I think this is the right choice and I am extremely sympathetic to Meghan and Harry. Meghan has dealt with so much insane racism and misogyny, and it’s clear at this point the BRF was leaking shit to the press and smearing them (how else would The Sun get an exclusive about the Sussexes)?
So please don’t attack me for what I say next: I don’t think the funding part is planned out well. I understand that they basically want to be like Princess Madeline of Sweden—which makes a lot of sense, and even fits it with Charles idea of a slimmed down monarchy while also telling the BRF to f*ck off. But I’ve already seen a lot of journos, and not only racist right wing hacks, going on about them taking money from the Duchy of Cornwall and living in Frogmore Cottage. Basically, comments like “they won’t take money, but they want to live rent free in a house paid for by the tax payers.”
Ideally, yes, they should have been able to pull a Princess Madeline. But with everything that’s already gone on, the somewhat in/somewhat out thing was never going to work. The BRF will not stop smearing them in the press, and neither will the tabloids, even if they aren’t taking from the Royal list. And much of the public doesn’t understand that the Duchy of Cornwall is private and not public money.
Just saying it probably would have come off better if they flat out said they would not live in Frogmore Cottage, not take money from the Duchy of Cornwall (and specifically point out the Duchy is private, or the public, etc. Harry has 40 million dollars from Diana, Meghan has 5 million from Suits. She’ll still get residual checks. She can easily get a job writing or working for a magazine—Vogue hires so many people from defunct royal families. She and Harry could also get a book deal, and if they didn’t want to get “personal” Harry could write a book solely about Invcitus.
TLDR: IMO a completely clean break would have been better, and they could have kept their titles even in that scenario. Both could easily live off 45 million dollars plus her residual checks, plus whatever jobs they pick up, for the rest of their lives, without having to use Frogmore or the Duchy of Cornwall. At this point, though, I feel like the Queen is going to be pissed and yank Frogmore from them and convince Charles to not give them money from the Duchy of Cornwall (she won’t dare yank their titles, though), and it will just get even messier.
I agree 100%
I interpreted their website to say that they will only reside at Frogmore when they are working on behalf of the crown. Which seems entirely fair. I’m sure Madeleine also has a similar arrangement when she is attending official royal events in Sweden. Also, the York daughters and Zara all live in residences paid for by the queen (although maybe Anne’s property was a “gift?”) or owner by the crown, and none of them are working royals.
If the British people and press are going to get up in arms about Frogmore then I’d hope they do the same for the York daughters. But I won’t hold my breath since no one has said anything about them up to now even though they are not working royals.
Hi Div, I think that as time goes on and the dust settles the Sussex’s will be financially independent, giving up Frogmore and not taking any money from Charles. By completely removing themselves from all royal/public funding they will remove any last hold the RF might feel they have on them.
I agree. I’m all for the Sussexes making a getaway from this toxic family. If it’s this bad now, how horrible will it be for them once the Queen is no longer with us. I am very wary about not working alongside Charles and the Palace with this. If they’re going to make a clean break, make a clean break. Even I, their most ardent supporter felt a bit irritated with the whole Q&A about taking money when nothing has been agreed to. There is a whiff of entitlement. Unless Kaiser is right, this is all a master plan to make the cut say get the F-out. A part of me believe there is something hot headed about the announcement. My theory is that in the sussexes were in discussions with Buckingham Palace and as such, was preparing their website and announcement. The story leaked and in hot rage Harry pulled the plug.
I expected this to happen and I could not believe that they would continue like they did before. This constant harassement would have destroyed her and consequently Harry as well. They certainly do not want their child to be exposed to this treatment. This is not a game and not a bait. They spoke to many people during these 6 weeks and I did not want to say it before but I am sure they had lengthy discussions with the Obamas.
I just wait for the outcome of the court case.
Yes, Harry has a fortune that he inherited from his mother and great-grandmother. The big question is going to be the legal structure of those inheritances and how easily he can access them without having to go through the BRF. Untangling those funds may be difficult, but the last thing the BRF will want is for any of it to end up in the courts – too public and too much risk of everyone’s finances being opened to public scrutiny.
And while $40 million is walk-away money for almost everyone else in the world, it may not be enough to cover H&M’s security costs for the next 40 or 50 years, particularly after they buy a home that can be properly secured.
It’s going to be interesting to see how difficult or how easy the BRF makes it for H&M in the next few weeks/months.
The funding section was confusing to me too. Both in content and the purpose of some of the sections. I feel like Megan wrote it all – as we have seen before she not the best writer. I also fear that the focus they are putting on financials, in their announcement and long section on the website, will open them to criticism that all of this is just about them getting more money (and you know who the tabloids will blame for that, hint, not Harry!). I also fear that the press will get worse not better due to this – but if they’re not Sr royals maybe they can better fight back!
This is all so interesting. Let’s see if they get to have their cake and eat it too!
Yeah people who act like they will be destitute without the royal family are not living in reality. One book deal or Netflix special for either of them will have their family set for life ON TOP OF the money they already have. They’ll be more than fine.
As for the Master Plan theory, I like it but I don’t like the idea that Meghan is the one behind it all. They ARE a team and HAVE of team of professionals. I still think the timing of the release was unplanned as they were in discussions with the Queen and PC. I don’t even think the site was supposed to be up yet. The leak changed all of that. The funding part is not completely clear cause everything was worked out yet imo. They had to put something there so they went with what they wanted to happened. This is all a PLAN. It’s not set in stone it looks like. Everyone should keep that in mind. I doubt what’s on the website is the final draft of the agreement.
Security alone is going to cost them a fortune.
I’m delighted by all of this. Meghan is no dummy and saw the writing on the wall, probably had this plan in their pockets since the paps lost their minds when they were dating
I hope Kaiser is right and that this is the first step to them leaving everything behind. They should decide if they want to be in or out. The title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex was given to them in the expectation that they would be senior working royals. Same for the money of the Duchy of Cornwall (that they seem to consider as not public) and Frogmore. It seems from their website that the Duchy pays 95% of their costs. That is profit of property of the Crown Estates that the royal family only gets to keep because they still have an official function in the UK (in all countries that abolished their monarchies such property went to the government). If they want to be financially independent they should no longer be financed by the Duchy and not capitalize on a brand that refers to either Sussex or Royal. Let’s hope that this is what they mean. Harry and Meghan should be strong enough as a brand.
Oh and BTW I do hope that the Clintons and Obamas don’t use their foundations to fund their own living, which other commenters seem to imply.
Agreed – accessing some pots of money and not others does seem counter to the message of ‘financial independence’. It’s a kind of Kylie Jenner ‘self-made billionaire’ argument. They’ve got (at least) $50 million of their own money – that should be enough to make a clean break.
I think that many of us normal people (myself included!) often forget that money begets money. Rich people stay rich because they pay experts to invest their money, and if done right, they can easily live off of that.
I really like that it’s not a threat, it’s a plan. And sadly, I do think Meghan’s experience in how to deal with toxic family helped them make the decision.
Wishing them the best for a joyful life!
I agree that the potential sources for income are endless – starting with an Obama style model for their foundation. But if the appeal of the couple is being a part of the Royal Family, it opens them up to the type of criticism (pre-Epstein-revelation) Andy received for his ‘pay-for-play’ scandals and the weird ‘non-executive director’ thing Zara recently got in trouble for with that Hong Kong businessman. For those with a longer memory, Sophie and Edward got eviscerated for trying to hold normal PR jobs and keep being Royals.
People don’t seem to like private income and the Royal lifestyle mixing, so it’ll be interesting to see how H&M navigate that into longevity for their foundation.
Every European family is trimming down but this is one hot mess. They should’ve announced years ago that Harry would step down from his royal duties as it’s now the norm for the “spare” in most royal families. They guy clearly wanted something else from his life than visiting museums and talking to old ladies in a doctor’s office. Who wouldn’t?
I don’t think they’ll be able to keep everything while not playing by the firm’s rules. It may be a power move as the Queen will now look bad if she takes back some of the perks. All they need really is the royal titles to keep their brand. Royal Sussex carries a lot more weight than Meghan Markle & Harry Windsor. The duchy’s money wouldn’t hurt either. As for the house, they probably don’t care and will even be able to say it isn’t their fault if the renovations have gone to waste as they wanted to keep it. They either get to keep it for free or the Queen more or less waste millions of tax dollars.
They’re trying to be some kind of hybrid. They won’t want to be William and Kate but they don’t want to be like Zara and Mike either. Has it ever been done in an European royal family? You’re usually 100% in with all expenses paid or 100% out with nothing but a title.
They’re trying to do something like the Clintons and the Obamas but they don’t have the world experience, the connections or the overall gravitas of a former US president. They obviously have a very good plan but it may be difficult to remain relevant through the years if they lose access to the royal family as that’s their best seller. They do have 40 millions between the two of them and will probably secure dozens of millions within the next decade. They’ll be set for life no matter what.
The one thing they need to keep is the royal titles. They can cut loose everything else. They won’t owe anything to anyone if nobody is footing their bills. The fight will be nasty, though.
IMO, this is more Harry’s doing than Meghan’s. Everyone wants to put the focus on Meghan as if she’s some sort of Svengali that’s hypnotized and duped poor bumbling Harry. Not buying it. Before he met Meghan, Harry wanted out of the BRF. Now that he has a wife and child to,protect, no way was he going to allow them to be thrown under the rug and abused. The Sussexes worked together to figure out a plan for their future and I applaud them.
Also, as far as financing their new lifestyle, if a rich white privileged man like Harry can’t make it in this world, what hope do the rest of us have.
My guess is Harry wanted out, but just didn’t think he could do it or didn’t know how to make it happen. Enter Meghan, who was like, “oh we can totally make this happen.”
Whenever someone separates from his family when a new relationship occurs is a red flag for me. He’s not the brightest guy – I remember him dressing up as a brownshirt to go to a party. She’s smart but not as smart as she thinks she is. The royal family are pretty powerful, I don’t think this is going to end well.
I did not expect this to happen but can the press and everyone else calm down. They are not going to be the first minor royals. This is not an Edward abdication. Have they forgotten that these people exist and seem to appear alright being on their own waving from balconies:
Eugenie
Beatrice
Anne’s kids
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent
Edward’s kids
They are initiating what is the start of Charles streamlined monarchy. And I’m of the opinion that only the monarch and only 1 palace should be funded even if you don’t want to get rid of monarchy. Only the monarch should work. The rest can do their own charity if they want to.
I’m so proud of harry for coming into this difficult decision! He is prioritising his family and own wellbeing above a toxic family. I’m loving watching the anxious press. They are peddling the lie that the queen didnt know despite the press release+ roya nikkia admitting last night on newsnight that this has been in discussion for months.
The cambridges are probably panicking about not having their scapegoats. They’ll regret alienating their only black relative.
Yeah, they definitely laid it all out. This has been in the works for a while. Anyone who says they didn’t consult the queen is being stupid. No way Harry and Meghan made this move without consulting the queen and Charles. Now, I can believe that the Queen and Charles didn’t realize it was going to happen yesterday, or that they thought they (BP/CH) would get to make the announcement – but the Sussexes took control of the narrative as I said in another post.
I think this is a big deal bc it’s Harry, but I think with some objectivity, its not that big a deal. They’re still going to be working royals. Just not “senior” royals and not subject to the royal rota. Like someone said on another post – lots of minor royals get housing from the Queen (or Andrew or Anne…), and do some work for the royal family, some work for themselves.
You would think the press would be happy that they were rejecting the sovereign grant.
No matter what the RF decides they’ll be more than fine-they will thrive and the RF and the grey suits will eat their hats.
Charles over the last 40 years has done some forward thinking things regarding the running of the family, and while I wouldn’t bet all my money on it, I think he’ll be able to work with them because the bottom line is Harry & Megan know how to work and anything they do will still make the RF look good. The trick will be getting WK & the grey suits in line, because they’re petty AF.
I can’t shake an uneasy feeling about this. Yes, it makes sense that they would be fed up and want out, but the name of their website still uses and capitalizes on the word “royal”. William aside, of course, the Queen and Charles seemed very supportive of their relationship at the onset with seemingly no restrictions. And I’m not sure what “working toward” financial independence means, but their ability to earn very good money will inarguably always be a result of having been royal.
They’re not going to stop being royal though. This isn’t directed at just you, because I keep seeing it posted – but that’s a misreading of the situation and their post. They’re not going to be SENIOR royals. Meaning, they aren’t going to be full-time royals. Harry will always be “royal.” Diana was Princess of Wales until she died. They’re not “walking away from the family.” They’re just taking one massive step back.
Exactly. Isn’t it a red flag that he had to isolate himself from his family, friends and his title so their relationship work? Mmmm