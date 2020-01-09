Prince William is ‘incandescent with rage’ with the Sussexes’ exit announcement

In the immediate aftermath of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s sudden announcement yesterday, I was waiting to see the story of “Prince William is reportedly mad as hell.” It came in the form of a Dan Wooten exclusive for The Sun, but the story is more about how everyone in the royal family is outraged at Meghan and Harry saying enough is enough. This is, from where I sit, the only piece which specifically says that William is “incandescent with rage” or name-checks William specifically:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle today announced they would be standing down as senior royals and moving to Canada, leaving the Queen “deeply upset” and Prince Charles and Prince William “incandescent with rage.” The couple rushed out a bombshell statement after their plans were exclusively revealed in The Sun. But the failure to consult other Royals has triggered outrage. A senior source said: “Their statement was not cleared with anyone. It breaks all protocol. This is a declaration of war on the family. There is fury over how they’ve done this without any thought for the implications for the institution. The Queen is deeply upset. The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are incandescent with rage. Courtiers can’t believe it. There are so many unanswered questions but they’ve just up and done it without a thought for anyone else. The plan was there to discuss it and work out a way that works for everyone in the family.” But when Harry and Meghan found out The Sun was breaking the story, they wanted to rush out a statement immediately. “Harry and Meghan wanted it their way or the highway. So they’ve gone and exiled themselves from the Royal Family. It’s extraordinary.”

[From The Sun]

The question is… how did the Sun know there was a story to break? The timeline is interesting, and I suspect that Harry and Meghan told *someone* in the family, just not William. I have a theory, which I’ll be exploring through several posts, that part of this is a Sussex set-up, or a series of set-ups. Maybe they were checking to see if someone would leak the information and when someone did, they pulled the trigger on their announcement. As for William being “incandescent with rage” – he’s been salty AF for two solid years, and he’s been doing so much sh-t to marginalize his brother and sister-in-law behind the scenes, so f–king spare me. William is basically aggro right now because all of his little petty schemes and bullying tactics have blown up in his face. Also: even though this is the only piece I’ve seen which name-checks William specifically, I feel like his fingerprints are all over several pieces in the Daily Mail.