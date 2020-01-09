Prince William is ‘incandescent with rage’ with the Sussexes’ exit announcement

In the immediate aftermath of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s sudden announcement yesterday, I was waiting to see the story of “Prince William is reportedly mad as hell.” It came in the form of a Dan Wooten exclusive for The Sun, but the story is more about how everyone in the royal family is outraged at Meghan and Harry saying enough is enough. This is, from where I sit, the only piece which specifically says that William is “incandescent with rage” or name-checks William specifically:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle today announced they would be standing down as senior royals and moving to Canada, leaving the Queen “deeply upset” and Prince Charles and Prince William “incandescent with rage.”
The couple rushed out a bombshell statement after their plans were exclusively revealed in The Sun. But the failure to consult other Royals has triggered outrage. A senior source said: “Their statement was not cleared with anyone. It breaks all protocol. This is a declaration of war on the family. There is fury over how they’ve done this without any thought for the implications for the institution. The Queen is deeply upset. The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are incandescent with rage. Courtiers can’t believe it. There are so many unanswered questions but they’ve just up and done it without a thought for anyone else. The plan was there to discuss it and work out a way that works for everyone in the family.”
But when Harry and Meghan found out The Sun was breaking the story, they wanted to rush out a statement immediately.
“Harry and Meghan wanted it their way or the highway. So they’ve gone and exiled themselves from the Royal Family. It’s extraordinary.”
The question is… how did the Sun know there was a story to break? The timeline is interesting, and I suspect that Harry and Meghan told *someone* in the family, just not William. I have a theory, which I’ll be exploring through several posts, that part of this is a Sussex set-up, or a series of set-ups. Maybe they were checking to see if someone would leak the information and when someone did, they pulled the trigger on their announcement. As for William being “incandescent with rage” – he’s been salty AF for two solid years, and he’s been doing so much sh-t to marginalize his brother and sister-in-law behind the scenes, so f–king spare me. William is basically aggro right now because all of his little petty schemes and bullying tactics have blown up in his face. Also: even though this is the only piece I’ve seen which name-checks William specifically, I feel like his fingerprints are all over several pieces in the Daily Mail.
Ha Ha… you push and you push and you push and “POP” shit goes off.
FCUK you William and your lazy wife.
+1 Poor baby William. Perhaps if you had have, oh I don’t know, stood by your brother and his new wife??????? Boo-hoo!!!!!!
The family’s reaction, solidifies that the Sussex clan made the correct choice.
They werent leaking their dismay and outrage when Meghan and Harry were being slandered to the high heavens.
William is just mad he won’t be able to lean on Harry and Meghan to do more work and serve as a buffer for he and his wife’s laziness
@Oh No: That’s my opinion too. It was very convenient for William when his brother and sister-in-law were getting destroyed by the press. I give it a few weeks before the return of all the ” Willian and Kate are lazy as hell” articles.
Stay mad, hater.
William’s just mad he didn’t get the chance to tell them, “You can’t quit- you’re fired!”
I agree 10KTurtle.
“The Queen is deeply upset. The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are incandescent with rage. Courtiers can’t believe it” I will take things they should have said about Prince Andrew for $500, please Alex.
Oh and I find it interesting that Dan Wotton of The Sun “fame” has a partner that words in communications at Kensington Palace, totally not related to anything I am sure.
@Zapp ” I will take things they should have said about Prince Andrew for $500, please Alex.” You are right on the nose!
Literally the first thing I did this morning was look at the Daily Mail to see what unfounded vitriol they would pile on the Sussexes. I will tell you that the sh*t I read made me break out in a rage sweat on behalf of Meg and Harry. I obviously do not know the Sussexes personally, but I feel an unreasonable level of protective of them. NPR covered their announcement this morning, revealing that emotions are high over the Susses plan, but come on, Piers Morgan, spare me the faux protectionism for the GD monarchy, which has long worn out its relevancy.
Piers Morgan is an a-hole. He never has anything nice to say and looks for a way to put people down.
There are 35,000 comments on the announcement post!!!!!! That is insanity. I keep checking it to see the number grow and noticed the DM keeps changing the title to the same post, I guess to entice people to click as if it was a new story? Have they always done that?
They have, yes and they tend to add to a story as it develops too.
That said the DM comment section has a bot problem.
Ah, classic Narcissistic Rage. Meghan sadly has a lot of experience with toxic families. Sounds like they have gone “grey rock” with him and his flying monkeys. William is smart enough to know that in the absence of his scapegoats the tide will turn against him. Who will he throw under the bus now?
And Tom Markle Sr has also gotten his 2 cents in on this.
Why would he be mad? He’s got the spotlight all to himself now, exactly as he wanted.
Maybe he’s realising he’ll have no one to throw under the bus now 😉
Oh well William.
Whoever decided to leak this to Dan Wotton should have thought about restraint before blabbing.
This is the same as when M&H’s holiday location was leaked by the tabs, M&H immediately released their own statement. So there was presidince of M&H being done with being quiet on leaks.
He’s been petulant, and possibly the main leaker (though we do not have actual proof of that, so I cut a LITTLE slack until there’s something definitive. I tend to think it’s MULTIPLE people doing the leaking) and that’s not at all okay, and he shouldn’t be surprised that his relationship with Harry has taken a huge downturn.
But even while having a strained relationship with your sibling – it WOULD be disappointing to see them leave the thing that you’ve both been born into – especially when you never thought he’d leave. And I’m sure some of that anger is a bit of resentment that Harry DOES get to leave and Will doesn’t feel he’d ever been able to do that sort of thing.
I’m still SUPER surprised by the Sussex announcement. I always thought there was a tiny possibility it could happen, but I really thought Harry would feel shackled to the monarchy in a way that prevented him from leaving. And I bet the entire family thought the same thing.
I bet there’s a lot of panic in the palaces and the tabloid offices since the announcement.
William will probably remove their titles the minute he becomes King (if he ever does).
Probably. Bc he’s proving to be a dick.
Never known a brother to be this destructive to their only sibling.
And the reason provided for his behaviour is bs. Oh William thought Harry was moving fast with Meghan, or he didn’t like the lawsuit etc. And so? Its superficial bc you move on and have your brother’s back. Normal people who love their family do it.
Instead there were staged plane pics, leaks to royal reporters, saying you have distanced yourself, washed your hands off ( who the eff is he? Pontius Pilate?), not one public word of solidarity etc.
Whatever made William sacrifice his only brother I hope it was worth it.
I’d love to see him try.
The RF have to remove Andrew’s titles before they even think about ex-communicating H&M in that way…
I don’t understand how William could not be more understanding towards his brother. He lived through the same trauma, their mother DIED as a result of the British tabloids.
My take is that Meghan is not the one who wanted out, it is Harry, and he has felt this way all of his life. He is traumatized, and he is reliving his trauma.
Harry has wanted out out since waaaaay before he met Meghan, and only stayed because the queen convinced him too. So yes, I truly believe this is 100% Harry’s doing, and he has his wife support and she fully agree with his decision. I mean, dude may be able to deal with abuse directed at him, but don’t f@ck with this man’s family and think he would just stand by and watch his wife and child get bullied to high heavens, instead of putting his foot down. Especially after what he went through with his own mother’s death after she dealt with years of abuse from that shitty family!
I hope Williams steps back and reflects on the fact that how he treats Harry is setting an example for how George will treat Charlotte and Louis.
I doubt he is that self-reflective, but your comment is spot on.
I’ve been saying this for years! It’ll come back around to bite him and his children in the years to come!
I hope that if he doesn’t realise that he is setting the mould for now his children will be treated that Kate does.
I’m really worried for Charlotte in the future, especially. She’s going to get more scrutiny as a girl, we’ve seen that play out already. She seems feisty and cheeky, which the press love while she’s 4. What about when she’s 17? What about when she’s 21 and getting more coverage than a shyer George and painted as being headstrong and wild and out of control?
Don’t think he cares tbh. This is how things go and obviously he doesn’t care enough to try set a new precedent for his children. He’ll probably just to tell them to get on with it when they get older.
William is used to just being able to do whatever he wants. Having H & M to bully and distract from other royal scandals was perfect. I mean, what could go wrong. It’s not like Harry could stop being royals
Oh, wait…
Also, this entire situation underscores the fact that monarchies are a completely outdated, old-fashioned, unsustainable system. In the modern world, with royals marrying ‘normal’ people, this is bound to happen more and more. Royalty was always based on being ‘above’ the rest of us.When royals start wanting to be a part of the rest of us, it is the end. As it should be!
Of course he is – his whipping post is now gone. He, Chuck and Queenie can’t keep throwing the Sussex’s under the bus to protect themselves.
It’s obvs that the RF hasn’t been supporting them and someone is def leaking to the press and yeah this is a setup to smoke that leak out and I think we all know who the leaker is. Remember the story about how Andrew was furious with William’s office over leaking to the press?!?!? William has no currency with the press now to hide his indiscretions.
Sh!t has clearly gone down in the past few days behind the scene’s and the RR’s are PROVING why the Sussex’s are right in cutting them out and yet its still crickets from BP.
It will be VERY interesting to see how the Cambridges reply to this – I strongly believe that Harry and William’s falling out has played a huge part of this. I’ve said before when Harry got married he wouldn’t allow W&K to use his family to hide behind and he is protecting them as the RF have made it clear they won’t.
Oh noes William. You mad bro?
I bet they have a freaking protocol even to use a toilet.
Probably pissed the leak didn’t pan out the way he wanted it to. I’m sure the only reason the Sussexes released the statement was to get ahead of the exclusive The Sun had. Isn’t someone from KP buddy buddy with Dan Wooten? As far as the brothers relationship is concerned, I for one think it’s dead or largely damaged for the most part. I wouldn’t even know where to begin to repair or if I’d even want to. Sad state of affairs. Best of luck to the Sussexes.
Lainey Gossip mentioned it six months ago…I believe it’s Prince William himself.
Several of the RR’s have stated that they have the private phone numbers of both William and Kate (and I think a few other RF members) so its safe to say that the leak came direct from a royal.
I definitely think this is a matter of – the Sussexes made the announcement on their own terms, when BP and CH wanted to do it (and probably didn’t want to do it right at this point.) but, I’m sure the Sussexes knew that any announcement from BP/CH would have the feel of them being sidelined a la Andrew, and they took the opportunity to control the narrative.
I’m not surprised William is ticked. But, he deserves it.
The Queen has had the support of her mother, sister, the Kent’s, the Gloucester’s and her adult children. If William becomes King he will only have Kate and their children to carry the monarchy.
And maybe not even Kate with the way things are going… I can see her subtly knifing him in the back every now and then as payback for Rose, the Lawyer and Jecca….
Also Charles is a PR beast who has in the past media sacrificed his own sons to rehab his image, so effectively Bill is also isolated.
Can you imagine being mistreated, lied about and vilified by your abusers, but the minute you take action to save yourself, the abusers get indignant and go on a rampage about how dare you? Simply unbelievable.
Dan Wooten’s source at KP (doesn’t he date someone at KP) overplayed their hand. The Queen and Charles and senior level “need to know types” knew about this, but everyone else didn’t. So the BS about being blindsided is just that…BS. Those who needed to know this was coming, already knew.
Per twitter he dates the director of communication at KP. So……
Per Twitter…lol…I think Lainey mentioned he’s really close to Prince William himself.
So Wooden sleeps with his snitch? Bet that’s the only reason he dates her.
@Aquarius64 – Its a he, Wootton is open about his sexual orientation. He’s got 2 kids with his former long term partner.
Yeah I think TQ and Charles knew about this as they were part of the discussions but William wasn’t – when he found out he had a tantrum and leaked it, forcing the Sussex’s hand.
BP’s statement was interesting as it says that they understood their need to go out on their own which tells me that TQ and Chuck were likely Ok with them branching out but wanted the opportunity to talk them out of it and then the leak happened and all bets were off.
I’d say TQ and Chuck are upset that an announcement was made without a heads up or consultation and NOT with them going off on their own.
I think it’s likely the Sussexes released early because of the leak.
I wonder whether the “they didn’t tell anyone in the family” was from William.
But then he found out that the Queen and Charles did know (about the plan, not the timing) and that’s why he’s raging.
Okay now I said in another post that I have a few theories. Here are some of them.
The Sussexes not giving Archie a title – I think they thought that would protect and insulate him. They were very clear from the start that he was not a public figure. It didn’t make a whit of difference to the press.
H&M taking several weeks break over the summer (particularly Meghan with mat leave). Didn’t make a whit of difference to the press, they still attacked her.
I think they very soon realized that it didn’t matter what they did – share pics of Archie, not share pics of Archie, do public appearances, no public appearances – they were going to be attacked by the press.
I think they went to BP and CH for help. Were probably told, “it is what it is.” I think they asked for ways to escape the royal rota and were prob told in passing, “ha, only if you’re not a ‘senior royal.’” So they said, okay, we wont be senior royals.
I think in the midst of all this – their lawsuit, etc – they found out that someone (William? Charles? Both?) was actively leaking and encouraging the smear campaign. Couple that with the Queen’s immediate show of public support for Andrew, and the fact that William shut down the affair rumors immediately (at least in the papers) – and they probably saw the writing on the wall. The rest of their lives would be spent as being the whipping boys for the Cambridges. And Meghan was not about to live like that. (nor Harry, although I do think it took Meghan to make him realize it wasn’t normal.)
I also agree that they were being sidelined by the royal family in order to let the Cambridges shine, and while I think H&M were vaguely okay with that (they didn’t need to attend state dinners, for example) I think they were probably hurt that their initiatives and projects got only a fraction of the coverage from the royal family itself that Kate’s garden got.
So basically I think there was a lot going on behind the scenes, and I think the kicker was when they realized not only was the royal family not going to support them publicly against the press, but were in fact encouraging the press.
I think the support Andrew got was the final straw for them. I really do. Andrew who’s been mixed up with a known sex offender gets visible support from the Queen and my pregnant newlywed wife can’t get a inch of support? I do think the break was to rest but also to form an exit plan to get the hell out of there cause the writing was on the wall at that point.
This is so petty, and I’m here for it.
It’s a little like a grown adult telling their parents — I’ll make my own car payments now! But can I still have my room/money for the mall/etc?
They should just go and be free from this arcane, racist institution.
Why is William complaining? Oh I know, with the Sussexes gone there are no human shields for the press, which thrives on scandal. More attention to the Rose pruning. With Andrew stepping back (pushed off actually) 200 + patronages are going to be vacant. Harry and Meghan already announced on their site sussexroyal.com they will keep their current patronages. Bill and Cathy are going to have to pick up the slack.
When the Times wrote that story last Easter that William was behind the press weaponizing Toxic Tom against Meghan I was done with him and Kate. They are now under the gun to be the perfect British couple and British family. George, Charlotte and Louis cannot be caught stumbling out of a club drunk and/or high. No more shrugs on camera. No more private jets for the Cambridges for private vacations even if the jet is on loan from a friend. Karma is a b.
It also means that the Cambridges will be used as tabloid fodder now, something they have largely avoided due to others being thrown under the bus. The Rose Bush story is going to make a comeback.
I thought he’d already “dropped Harry like a ton of hot bricks” and “washed his hands of him”… make it make sense. Unless he’s truly that controlling, narcissistic, and stupid. Well…
From the Sun:
“Even some of the couple’s most senior staff were not aware of their plans.”
That’s messed up: who have they been discussing something this big with, then? I feel like they’re in a teeny tiny bubble and they’ve been getting themselves all worked up. Or /she/ has /him/. How many people even count as their internal circle?
Full disclosure about where I stand, since I know I’m gonna be attacked for saying sth negative about Meghan: I don’t think I’ve ever commented on anything Royals before today; mostly liked Harry, disliked W&K, felt sorry for Meghan about all the unfounded vitriol, but was also a bit distrustful of her because clearly, drama follows her, she has no one from her past, “when everyone around you is an a-hole, maybe you’re the a-hole”, etc etc, and this is more of the same now, with an added bonus of alienating Harry from *his* past now…
Anyway, I’ve been reading a ton of stuff since last night, and now I’m firmly of the opinion that:
1) Meghan is absolutely the diva she’s been called, all about herself, very “ambitious”, etc.
2) not sure she even loves Harry that much, he was a means to an end (as she was for him in some ways I guess, “his light was on” etc, except I don’t doubt he really loved her), and the divorce isn’t far off, I give them less than two years.
3) what a blow to the RF! W&K will rue the day…
4) H&M can’t play the “we wanted more privacy and a more normal life” card, they’ll need to hustle to make money, and I’m curious to know how long before their stars fade and they realize what a mistake they’ve made…
5) this is just the initial announcement and they’ll roll stuff out slow, but I’m sure it’ll end up with Meghan back in LA pretty much full time, before long.
6) mostly I just feel sorry for Harry: if he separates himself from the RF, does his fortune become fair game in (American-based) divorce proceedings? And custody-wise, obviously Meghan will keep Archie in LA, which makes sense of course, but poor Harry will be left without anything, the life he’s always known, his family, his country, and his illusions about love…
So yeah, I said I didn’t like Meghan! Come at me with your pitchforks! I wonder how long it will take for the reporting to change here, and for the comments… I’ve been finding the hive mind pretty frightening tbh. Hope other voices will be heard… She might not be a amazing as you all think, you know?
My gosh this family needs therapy. You know who is “incandescent with rage?” ME!!! Are you farking kidding me??? Will, buddy, you didn’t see this coming?
Will and Charles and Elizabeth had choices. They could have chosen to RESPECT Harry and the woman he chose to marry. They could have stood by them, in solidarity, and insisted the press stop. (Rose Hanbury who?? Pedophile Uncle who??) Instead, they allowed Harry, who they claim to love, go through an absolute racist, misogynistic press storm with his beautiful, smart, new wife.
Harry stuck up for himself? Yay Harry. Toxic families don’t like it when you grow and realise, hey, wait a second, it is my life, I can be happy if I want to. Toxic families HATE THAT.
The man baby will regret alienating the Sussexs. I feel like there is much more yet to be reported! I wonder if the press will turn on bill now? This was the last thing they could leak about the Sussexs and soon they’ll be out of material