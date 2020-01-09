LOL, it turns out Prince Harry & Meghan totally informed the palace about Sussexit

The official story from Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace was that they had NO IDEA that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were about to make this sudden announcement about stepping away from their positions as “senior royals.” People Magazine has a piece about how the Sussex announcement “came as a surprise to Queen Elizabeth” and that “Prince Charles and Prince William were caught off guard by the release of the couple’s statement on Wednesday.” A source told People: “There is a lot of hurt about this,” and that all of this was “so avoidable.” I agree, much of this was avoidable if only Charles, William and the Queen had supported Meghan and Harry. What seems to be false about People Mag’s timeline – and everyone else’s timeline – is that the Sussexes dropped this news without any warning whatsoever. Allow the Evening Standard to break it down:
Prince Harry defied clear instructions from the Queen not to announce that he and Meghan are to quit as “senior” royals, the Evening Standard has been told. The Queen made it clear to her grandson that he should not proceed with any announcement this week about his future after he requested a meeting with her at Sandringham, according to senior sources.
The Duke of Sussex’s apparent refusal to comply with an explicit request from the head of the royal family will help to explain the unprecedented expressions of “hurt” and “disappointment” from the palace over last night’s statement. The Standard has also been told that Prince William tried to build bridges with his brother in the autumn shortly after the airing of an ITV documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in October. It is understood that William wanted to visit Harry at his Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, but the meeting never happened.
It is understood that:
Harry originally contacted Prince Charles about spending more time in Canada and America just before Christmas, but was told he needed to come up with a thought-out plan. Harry sent a draft proposal about his future role to his father early in the New Year but was again informed that more time was needed to think through the complex implications, particularly over funding.
Harry asked for a summit with the Queen at Sandringham as soon as he, Meghan and their son Archie, arrived back from their long Christmas break in Canada at the weekend. He was told that while the Queen was happy to meet him, she would not discuss his wishlist before he had discussed it in detail with his father. The planned meeting was blocked by courtiers, but the Queen made it clear to Harry that he should not go public about his future plans at this time.
Prince Charles and Prince William, the next two in the line of succession, were only sent a copy of Harry and Meghan’s statement “10 minutes” before it was released and without any further consultation.
Senior courtiers have warned that “Harry and Meghan will be punished for this”.
Oh ho ho. Well that’s something, isn’t it? I knew that the whole “the Queen didn’t know a thing!” story was f–king bullsh-t. Harry and Meghan were trying to do this the “right way,” the proper way, with plans and meetings and negotiations, but they were pushed aside and slow-walked and ignored. And then someone – probably in BP – decided to leak the information and that’s when the Sussexes pulled the trigger.
Also: “Senior members of the royal family have gathered at Kensington Palace to celebrate the Duchess of Cambridge’s 38th birthday amid an ongoing crisis after Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell announcement last night,” per the Daily Mail. I think Will & Kate were called back to London because of all of this – they likely planned to spend this entire week lounging around Anmer Hall. Now the DM says that “there are expected to be crisis talks today among the most senior family members, who are said to be ‘incandescent with rage’ after learning about the announcement minutes before it broke on TV channels last night.” That just reminds me that Prince Andrew also did crisis talks in Buckingham Palace after Jeffrey Epstein’s mysterious death. Hahaha.
Of course they are having crisis talks. I think someone there realizes how bad this makes them look.
And it sounds like Harry was being given the run-around – “okay, here’s my plan. Okay, I’ll talk it over with Granny. Okay, I’ll talk it over with Pa. Why cant I get in touch with Pa? Wait, someone told William and now Dan Wootten has it? Okay, eff it. I’m going public.”
Pretty much and I don’t blame Harry. They wanted to brush him.aside and hope he went away or that they could talk him out of it. After the leak he said deuces.
Attrition policy. What a lovely family.
I’m with you, Becks. They were given a run-a-round, and had enough. They didn’t want to jump on the merry-go-round only to be told to not get on the horses, just grab the pole and stand and wait.
I think K & Wandering Wilie were already back in London though, as the kids went back to school. And I DO love the fact that H&M released this mic drop the day BEFORE Kate’s birthday. Who’s talking about that now?? lolol. Petty of me…but yeah…I’ll go there 😄
I think the racists (public and RRs) totally underestimated Harry’s determination to not let them bully his wife/son the way they did his mother, including the names they called Diana, hoping to get a reaction-shot for the $$$$. All anyone has to do is look at his little face, following that coffin procession to know what trauma it wrought on him.
As for his family… feh! All it would’ve taken is a few words of support (“What is being said against Duchess of Sussex….”), a picture of H&M with TQ in the car going to church (guess that’s only reserved for Pedos), even a PRIVATE WORD to the Royal Rotas. But no… too much trouble.
Well… you reap what you sow. The Firm will now have 2 gaping holes in their “slimmed down” monarchy.
I just can’t shake the feeling that this is not going to end well…I don’t know why. It feels like they are fighting something they can never win from.
Lenn,
I agree with you, I’m not sure they’re just going to let them walk away. There’s something eery in the air.
This news doesn’t contradict the actual palace statement which only stated that discussions were at an early stage, in fact, it corroborates that. Sounds like discussions were at an early stage.
Agreed, it will take awhile to work things out.
Yup. This is complicated and even their Q&A doesn’t answer everything. This needed a lot more hashing out and approval by the Queen. They submitted a “proposal”.
The more they (the BRF) tries to take control of this narrative, the more I applaud Harry and Meghan for how they are handling things.
I am so glad that they are pulling away from this toxic sludge. And the harder the BRF tries to contain them, the more those old fossils show their @sses. Meantime, the Sussexes seem more and more relatable, smart, and downright decent in comparison.
Run, Harry and Meghan! Take your gorgeous baby and get the he// OUT of there!
My thought yesterday was of course they did. The message and source sounded like this was the plan but just conveyed in a bitchy/bitter manner, and that it was reminding us all that this plan is going to take a while to execute, which I think is true. I also think the leak was The Firm beginning to spin the news for their benefit aka make them not look like aholes aka this was the heirs idea, and the Sussexes just said f it.
Thank you for using Sussexit.
Yes, let’s popularize this instead of hashtag the haters have used for three years.
Yeah, I think William, Charles and Queenie didn’t take Harry seriously and thought they could continue to let him and his family be abused in the press without any changes.
And even Rebecca English who is the Bill and Kate mouthpiece admitted that the family knew about it. I am guessing H&M announced it because Bill was starting to leak more negative stories to the Sun.
These assholes thought they could keep pushing Harry off until he accepted his fate and fell into line as the fall guy.
That worked out well for them.
They BRF clearly don’t seem to understand that Harry isn’t here for the BS. He warned everyone he wasn’t playing around. He is his mother’s son, through and through, I love him!
Wow. The fact that a grandson can be blocked from talking to his grandmother by others because of an archaic system is just even more evidence that this nonsensical system needs to be burned to the ground. The absurdity of it all. Do people really enjoy supporting this formality? It seems so archaic and inefficient and super bureaucratic. Maybe if this toxic status symbol game wasn’t played this could have ended so differently.
This doesn’t change anything. All of this occurred over the Christmas break. Doesn’t seem like much would move forward during this holiday period. The Sussexes didn’t think things were moving fast enough and overplayed their hand.
They didn’t overplay their hand. Is that the haters latest spin? Lol.
Please explain how they “overplayed their hand”. It’s quite obvious that they released a well-thought statement complete with a detailed website after *someone* leaked to the Sun.
William overplayed his hand by leaking this to Wooten.
What? The situation was misrepresented in the media? I’m shocked! I guess that’s why Sussex Royal made this statement on their new media plan:
Their updated approach aims to “provide access to credible media outlets focused on objective news reporting ”
ROFL
How was it misrepresented? They did in fact release the statement and launch the website before it was vetted and approved. Considering much of what they wrote depends on the Queen’s approval, it was shared without her full knowledge and support.
Nope BP, QE and Charles overplayed their hand. And it’s backfired spectacularly.
I see the leak coming from William, not the Queen or Charles.
Sounds like the courtiers have a lot to answer for, yet again.
I don’t believe for a second that they are in crisis talk. It’s a bunch of BS from courtiers and the press. The Fail has pictures of Kate and Eugenie rushing to KP to attend the meetings. Really, Kate does what she is told and they could careless about what Eugenie thinks. This is a complete Royal mess. I think we will hear the Sussex side real soon..it will come from American media via friends…
I don’t think this necessarily negates the messages sent from the Queen. I think she was surprised they went public and it IS early in planning? I don’t know. I think the BRF is awful, but I’m still not fully convinced this is the best course of action by H&M.
Twenty years from now someone will make a pretentious movie on this and win multiple Oscars. This script has everything – romance, drama, family fued. Can’t wait! LOL
All of this could have been avoided! The Queen, RF and the greysuits are so dumb. So, so dumb! LMAO!
Can someone please explain who the hell the “palace courtiers” even are??? They used to be like random people who just hung around and put clothes on the royals right? Who are they now, in the 21st century? Secretaries? Still just random people who hang around????????
To play Devil’s advocate – how quickly did Harry and Megan think it would take to work out the details of their new role and financing with the RF? It kinda sounds like they wanted it to happen much faster than is realistic so they just went and did it. If they came to Charles with this just before Christmas, then a timeline of the summer sounds more realistic. I agree with their choice but it seems fast.