“Oh no, what did Timothee Chalamet do to his once-beautiful face?!” links
  • January 09, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Timothee Chalamet’s gross little mustache has ruined his beautiful face and I will never be able to unsee this mess. [Jezebel]
Burger King has such a smart marketing team. [OMG Blog]
Yep, big shock that Prince William & the KP team tried to undercut the Sussexes only to have it blow up in their faces. [LaineyGossip]
Andy Cohen offers Duchess Meghan a job on RHOBH. [JustJared]
Lori Loughlin’s husband isn’t happy that she’s getting scammed by that “prison consultant,” what a time to be alive. [Dlisted]
Lupita Nyong’o looked amazing at the NBR Awards. [GFY]
Another Unexpected star is a domestic abuser. [Starcasm]
Don’t hate me but I would wear the hell out of Salma Hayek’s dress. [RCFA]

1 Response to ““Oh no, what did Timothee Chalamet do to his once-beautiful face?!” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    January 9, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Oh, Timmy. Why, Oh WHY. At best, this could be for a role. At worst…well.

