“Oh no, what did Timothee Chalamet do to his once-beautiful face?!” links

Timothee Chalamet’s gross little mustache has ruined his beautiful face and I will never be able to unsee this mess. [Jezebel]

Burger King has such a smart marketing team. [OMG Blog]

Yep, big shock that Prince William & the KP team tried to undercut the Sussexes only to have it blow up in their faces. [LaineyGossip]

Andy Cohen offers Duchess Meghan a job on RHOBH. [JustJared]

Lori Loughlin’s husband isn’t happy that she’s getting scammed by that “prison consultant,” what a time to be alive. [Dlisted]

Lupita Nyong’o looked amazing at the NBR Awards. [GFY]

Another Unexpected star is a domestic abuser. [Starcasm]

Don’t hate me but I would wear the hell out of Salma Hayek’s dress. [RCFA]

