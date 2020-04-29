Duchess Meghan volunteered to coach SmartWorks clients via Zoom

Okay, I’m laughing! I’m sure I’m about to yelled at too, but so be it! After several years of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge encroaching on the Sussexes’ events and trying to step on Harry and Meghan’s newscycles, a little tit for tat is always in order. Today is the Cambridges’ ninth anniversary, and they are not expected to make any kind of appearances on social media or anything like that. So… it was the perfect opportunity for the Duchess of Sussex’s patronage, Smart Works, to release a Zoom conversation Meghan had with one woman who was about to go on a job interview. Meghan apparently spoke to this young woman on March 27th. And SmartWorks decided to release it today! I love it. From SmartWorks:
“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring.” – a message to our clients from the Duchess of Sussex.
Since moving to a virtual service six weeks ago we have delivered 200 hours of support to our clients. From the volunteers who have been delivering coaching online to the staff working behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly – the energy, passion and commitment has been overwhelming.
We couldn’t do this without the support of our community and on the 27th March we were honoured that our patron, The Duchess of Sussex kindly volunteered some time to speak with one of our clients ahead of her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement. During the session the Duchess praised her for being “such a beacon of hope” and “focusing on getting through this”.
When asked about her patronage she said, “it’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.”
After her session with the Duchess our client had this to say: “I just wanted to say a big ‘thank you’ to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super useful interview tips – I will be using them for years to come!.”
Very sweet. And Meghan looks amazing in that video too – who the f–k looks THAT good in a video-conference? Can I also just say… maybe it’s just the angle of the camera or maybe it’s just the sweater, but I’m definitely getting preggo vibes.
The Telegraph had a nice (paywalled) story about Meghan’s volunteer work with SmartWorks via Zoom – she’s been helping coach clients from LA for a while now.
This is a nice thing to do. I’m glad she’s keeping in touch with her UK patronages. Sort of like “We still care about the UK. Calm down everybody!”
But watch some Cambridge stans whinge and moan this was released on their anniversary.
The Sussexes are doing just what they wanted to do without the royal family undermining their work.
They can moan about Camilla too. A really nice video was just released of her doing a video call promoting dance for the elderly.
Cambriges and their stans and rest of the brf are salty when it comes to Sussex. Lol cambriges always whiny about stealing cambriges thunder I mean when you get this salty over sixth in line and his work with no hrh title ?? I mean cambriges are future king and queen and they are threaten by sixth in line means they have to reass their work.
I have to be honest I don’t think anyone is as petty as this site describes the Sussex or Cambridges. I think the Cambridges are like yeah its 9 years write about it don’t but who cares.
I think Meghan here wanted to do something helpful and nice, and I don’t get why anyone would put a petty spin on it. That doesn’t make Meghan look good and what she is doing is Great!! She is taking time out of her day (not that we have a lot going on) to talk to people and help them. That should be the story. No need to pit people against each other and make it look like Meghan is doing something nice just to be mean and petty. I don’t like that framing and think it devalues what Meghan is doing.
This is great and that girl does seem very confident so I hope she gets what she is looking for and Meghan helped her out.
Good job not his Meghan and best of luck to the young woman she was speaking too.
“I think the Cambridges are like yeah its 9 years write about it don’t but who cares.”
*laughs* Oh Amy, they care. They care a lot.
They definitely care and their stans care even more.
@Tiffany: I didn’t really belive all that ‘the Cambridges were competing with Meghan nonsense’ until… those stunt photos of them boarding an EMPTY commercial plane to show just how ‘normal and down to earth they are’. Now I’ll believe anything!
I cant tell from your comments how long you’ve been a royal gossip follower, but its been pretty clear for a while now that the Cambridges absolutely care about the spotlight and press coverage etc. There have been enough strategic leaks and such around Sussex initiatives that its clear the Cambridges are that petty. And let’s not forget the ultimate petty move – the budget flight stunt.
I don’t think Meghan is that petty but it must still be nice to just do your thing and not worry about what your BIL and SIL are doing .
“I have to be honest I don’t think anyone is as petty as this site describes the Sussex or Cambridges.”
Are you talking about the same Cambridges who let themselves be photgraphed entering a budget flight the day AFTER Harry and Meghan were photographed leaving a Private Jet and getting backlash for it?
And don’t say “The Cambridges didn’t know they were going to be photographed/It’s not their fault!” because a) that flight was apparently flown empty just to pick up the Cambridges (or something like that) and b) if they didn’t want their photos in the public domain, they would have threatened to got them removed just like William threatening newspapers to not report on any Rose rumours.
Sis, the Cambridge’s are the people who arranged to go on a “commercial” flight (to the cost of thousands of extra dollars and fuel emissions) just to capitalize on bad press their relatives were getting.
Raise your laptop up (I use old encyclopedias) and get some good lighting and it’s amazing how good you can look on a Zoom call. I somehow have managed to look better on Zoom calls than I usually do in real life at work lol
I look like trash in zoom calls.
She looks amazing and I LOLed at the timing. Love it.
The timing is perfect!
Got to give it to Meghan she’s good! At least she’s not sitting around eating cookies all day, not that I would know anything about that….
how does she look this good on zoom?!?!?! I ALWAYS look a mess even with my hair done and makeup on!
Meghan is dedicated and I’m happy for her patronages. Smartworks chose the date I’m assuming, so the drop date is on them.
Yes, I am assuming that SmartWorks released this, not the Duchess. They care about her and I think that the Executive Director probably released on this date because s/he wanted to send a message to the public about how valuable Meghan is to their actually, real life work, about how much she could have done for the British people. It highlights how horribly she was treated. Traditionalist royal watchers will spin this to blame the Duchess of Sussex, but she is now a private citizen volunteering with an organization that handles its own publicity.
Screw the Cambridges. They should have been better people.
The vile Duddly Moan commenters are going crazy that how dare Meagan release this on such a very special day
Commenters saying she has never worked and other dribble
Of course my comment was delated 🤨
I don’t think the timing has anything to do with the Cambridge’s, just a coincidence. Harry and Meghan seem above that and genuinely just want to help people. Love this video. Meghan is undeniably a kindhearted, down-to-earth person. I just like her so much.
I agree that I think the timing is just a coincidence (maybe the client got the job, so they’re releasing this now, but didn’t want to release it before she had the job) but its still hilarious to me just to see the breakdowns on social media.
I’m calling it.
The Sussexes will release a photo of Archie on his birthday and he will be wearing a “Thomas the Train Big Brother t-shirt”.
And if I’m right then the next headline will be “Meghan announces pregnancy on Kate’s wedding anniversary!”
That would be amazing and adorable.
I would DIE…. oh my gosh please let this happen! haha
Go on Duchess!
She looks beautiful. I love that hairstyle on her
love that hairstyle on her too. it’s very flattering.
She’s so beautiful inside and out, an unbothered queen!
I don’t understand how anyone could not like or hate Meghan.
She’s a hard worker who is consistently sweet and positive.
And that is why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be successful. They will be just fine. As the Royal Rota spins their tales, Meg and Harry will continue to work their magic on the world from California. Genuine sweetness and hope shine brightly when foiled by pettiness and weird spin.
Keen katie fans doesnt like Meghan solely because of her race and work . They admire kate because wait what she does with other having reproducing?? She is bland and stupid , cant strong two sentences together with all that private schools.
SmartWorks released this so I’ll give them props in the petty department. Meghan is just being Meghan. Smart, compassionate and professional. It’s good to see SmartWorks is continuing their good works during the pandemic.
All that talk of the charities being ‘abandoned’ by them leaving the country. They’re getting on just fine!
I’m quite enjoying the Sussexes not having their own active personal social media, but just popping up on various charity accounts like this. It feels like a treasure hunt… and Meghan is the gold!
the sussexes no longer have to bother about trampling on other news cycles as they are no longer working royals. they can do what they bloody well want.
by releasing this they are showing they are dedicated, making a difference and working. So yes Catty, it is possible to work during the lockdown. Although she must be enjoying this lockdown time of doing nothing, playing tennis and swimming in the indoor pool decked in jewels. she doesn’t know what to do with herself since the busted fake survey flopped.