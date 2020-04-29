Duchess Meghan volunteered to coach SmartWorks clients via Zoom

Okay, I’m laughing! I’m sure I’m about to yelled at too, but so be it! After several years of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge encroaching on the Sussexes’ events and trying to step on Harry and Meghan’s newscycles, a little tit for tat is always in order. Today is the Cambridges’ ninth anniversary, and they are not expected to make any kind of appearances on social media or anything like that. So… it was the perfect opportunity for the Duchess of Sussex’s patronage, Smart Works, to release a Zoom conversation Meghan had with one woman who was about to go on a job interview. Meghan apparently spoke to this young woman on March 27th. And SmartWorks decided to release it today! I love it. From SmartWorks:

“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring.” – a message to our clients from the Duchess of Sussex.

Since moving to a virtual service six weeks ago we have delivered 200 hours of support to our clients. From the volunteers who have been delivering coaching online to the staff working behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly – the energy, passion and commitment has been overwhelming.

We couldn’t do this without the support of our community and on the 27th March we were honoured that our patron, The Duchess of Sussex kindly volunteered some time to speak with one of our clients ahead of her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement. During the session the Duchess praised her for being “such a beacon of hope” and “focusing on getting through this”.

When asked about her patronage she said, “it’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.”

After her session with the Duchess our client had this to say: “I just wanted to say a big ‘thank you’ to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super useful interview tips – I will be using them for years to come!.”

[From SmartWorks IG]

Very sweet. And Meghan looks amazing in that video too – who the f–k looks THAT good in a video-conference? Can I also just say… maybe it’s just the angle of the camera or maybe it’s just the sweater, but I’m definitely getting preggo vibes.

The Telegraph had a nice (paywalled) story about Meghan’s volunteer work with SmartWorks via Zoom – she’s been helping coach clients from LA for a while now.