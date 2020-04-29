Mike Pence went mask-free while visiting medical staff & patients at the Mayo Clinic

Mother’s Husband Mike Pence decided to visit the Mayo Clinic yesterday to personally thank medical personnel for their work during the pandemic. To thank him, this blob decided to go without a mask for the entire trip. He was greeted by the mask-wearing governor of Minnesota and continued to meet a steady stream of nurses, doctors and patients, all of whom were wearing masks. Pence had excuses for why he decided to forgo the mask:

Vice President Pence visited the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday and spoke with patients and staff while not wearing a face mask, an apparent violation of the medical center’s policy during the coronavirus pandemic and a decision that also appears to run contrary to the Trump administration’s recommendations for combating the outbreak.

Asked by reporters later about his decision not to wear a mask, Pence noted that he is frequently tested for coronavirus and so didn’t need to wear one.

“As vice president of the United States, I’m tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus,” Pence said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance states that masks are helpful for preventing the transmission of the coronavirus because even people who do not show symptoms can still spread the virus, particularly in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” The agency does not address whether someone who has recently been tested should wear a mask. Pence’s office declined to provide further details about when the vice president was last tested as well its discussions with the Mayo Clinic.

“Since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers these incredible health-care personnel and look them in the eye and say thank you,” Pence said.

[From The Washington Post]

He wanted to “look them in the eye and say thank you” and a mask would have hindered that HOW? Does Mother’s Husband think that people can’t see his squinty little rat eyes if he’s wearing a mask? Does he understand that tons of people are getting false negatives on their corona test? And even if they test negative, they can still be asymptomatic carriers? He endangered hundreds of people for no reason other than arrogance and stupidity.

The Mayo Clinic had to delete this tweet when Pence arrived mask-free:

Here’s some video of Pence being the only f–king dude without a mask:

Embed from Getty Images

Photo courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to “Mike Pence went mask-free while visiting medical staff & patients at the Mayo Clinic”

  1. tempest prognosticator says:
    April 29, 2020 at 7:29 am

    Is this supposed to impress his fan base? Does he have a fan base?

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      April 29, 2020 at 7:53 am

      It’s to send a message to the fan base that all is well and safe and continue to fight against those governors who are telling you to stay home.

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        April 29, 2020 at 8:04 am

        I can’t read anything but contempt from it — it definitely signals to people that they should fight the stay at home orders.

        And his excuse about looking people in the eyes is about as pathetic as Trump claiming his injecting disinfectants comment was sarcasm. These people are not only evil, they are complete and utter imbeciles.

  2. Becks1 says:
    April 29, 2020 at 7:33 am

    The sheer arrogance of this man.

    I’m sure Letizia and Felipe are tested regularly too, and they wore masks and gloves the other day. It’s about leading by example.

    Reply
  3. ChillyWilly says:
    April 29, 2020 at 7:36 am

    The clinic should have made him put one on. I don’t know why anyone is treating this Nazi administration with any kind of respect at this point. Just treat them like the evil scum that they are.

    Reply
    • liz says:
      April 29, 2020 at 8:12 am

      The clinic isn’t at fault here. They have to make nice to a vindictive set of assholes who have a lot of power. They told him what their policy was and he choose to ignore it. If the Mayo Clinic said “Sorry Mr Vice President, you can’t come in unless you have a mask on.” the administration would have found a way to screw with their access to PPE or some other nasty, spiteful action. It’s not about treating them with respect, it’s about acknowledging political reality.

      Reply
      • LadyMTL says:
        April 29, 2020 at 8:34 am

        Exactly this. I’m sure everyone who works there was cringing and (possibly) even cursing inside their heads, but when saying something out loud could mean perhaps risking their supply of PPE they made sure to keep it to themselves.

  4. Some chick says:
    April 29, 2020 at 7:36 am

    How long, how long must we sing this song?

    How long?

    How looooong?

    Reply
  5. Eleonor says:
    April 29, 2020 at 7:37 am

    he shoud have asked Boris Johnson about his trip in intensive care.

    Reply
  6. Charlie says:
    April 29, 2020 at 7:37 am

    Being a patient at Mayo is intense – it’s days of specialist after specialist with multiple lab draws and scary tests. I would have lost my shit with this asshat if he had done this while I was there.

    It’s telling that he thinks anyone there gave a damn about his gratitude. I promise you all anyone felt was his intrusion into seriously ill people’s privacy. This is NOT how you give thanks.

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    April 29, 2020 at 7:38 am

    While he was doing this, Trump and Ivanka brought several hundred people, many with disabilities, into the White House for an event cheering Ivanka for single-handedly saving every small business in the United States, no social distancing, not a mask in sight. The Trump administration was united in spreading the virus yesterday, sending clear whistles to the MAGATS to rise up and take no precautions

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      April 29, 2020 at 8:09 am

      I saw a video clip and I was horrified by her tone deafness. She sounded like a motivational speaker, all dumb, empty platitudes and zero clue about what is actually happening in real life with small businesses.

      Someone on Twitter called her the “head of the Vapid Response Team.”

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        April 29, 2020 at 8:22 am

        And she has tweeted that clip half a dozen times now and made the White House and several federal agencies tweet about it. She also sat in on a telephone call to the governor of NJ yesterday and then did another half dozen tweets about how she is saving NJ. 58,000 Americans are dead, thanks to her and Daddy and Jared, but hey, watch me sit in on a phone call and make a vapid speech in a crowded room while pretending people aren’t getting sick. And look at my Ill-fitting jumpsuit!

  8. damejudi says:
    April 29, 2020 at 7:40 am

    Just because he tested negative on one day doesn’t mean he’s forever immune.

    Idiot.

    Reply
  9. Cate says:
    April 29, 2020 at 7:42 am

    Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the head of the Coronavirus task force, recipient of this year’s Darwin Award.

    Reply
  10. Mellie says:
    April 29, 2020 at 7:43 am

    Why couldn’t he have just put on the god damn mask without all the excuses….so instead we all think he’s a bigger pos than we all already thought he was. I guess he probably went home and prayed the virus away.

    Reply
  11. Aang says:
    April 29, 2020 at 7:45 am

    Mother told him if he prays hard enough he’ll be immune.

    Reply
  12. Carobell says:
    April 29, 2020 at 7:45 am

    How many people will catch the virus, spread the virus, die of the virus because the VP is too proud to wear a mask and they see him as a role model?

    It is literally the easiest way to protect yourself and others.

    Reply
  13. Alexandria says:
    April 29, 2020 at 8:13 am

    They don’t believe in science. No need to overanalyse. Just vote them out…rooting for my sane Americans…

    Reply
  14. kellyRyan says:
    April 29, 2020 at 8:13 am

    I’m looking forward to the disappearance of these misfits. Pence, no longer making news, along with McConnell, Drumpf living a lonely life in a closed Mir A Lago and eventually facing a trial and prison courtesy of SDNY.

    Reply
  15. KSK says:
    April 29, 2020 at 8:17 am

    It’s awesome that he’s getting tested all the time when there are tons of people who can’t even get one test.

    Reply
  16. lucy2 says:
    April 29, 2020 at 8:20 am

    My understanding is that the mask doesn’t protect the wearer, it protects everyone else FROM the wearer. So by not wearing one, he’s showing zero respect for anyone else he comes in contact with.
    I’m usually a pretty even tempered person, don’t swear a lot, don’t like confrontation, but just seeing these photos makes me want to scream PUT ON A MASK YOU DISGUSTING PIECE OF SH!T!

    Reply
  17. JRenee says:
    April 29, 2020 at 8:21 am

    He’s part of the established problem. I would have been furious if he tried to interact with me under the circumstances.

    Reply
  18. Kersplasha says:
    April 29, 2020 at 8:29 am

    Piece of crap. Dangerous, idiotic human. Mayo shouldn’t have let him in.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment