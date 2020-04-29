Mike Pence went mask-free while visiting medical staff & patients at the Mayo Clinic

View this post on Instagram
Vice President Mike Pence faced criticism Tuesday after he walked into the Mayo Clinic while not wearing a face mask. Everyone else in the building was, according to reporters who were traveling with him. Wearing a mask has been a policy at the renowned Rochester, Minnesota, facility since April 13. Afterward, Pence told reporters that he wasn't wearing a mask because he's often tested for coronavirus.
Mother’s Husband Mike Pence decided to visit the Mayo Clinic yesterday to personally thank medical personnel for their work during the pandemic. To thank him, this blob decided to go without a mask for the entire trip. He was greeted by the mask-wearing governor of Minnesota and continued to meet a steady stream of nurses, doctors and patients, all of whom were wearing masks. Pence had excuses for why he decided to forgo the mask:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance states that masks are helpful for preventing the transmission of the coronavirus because even people who do not show symptoms can still spread the virus, particularly in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” The agency does not address whether someone who has recently been tested should wear a mask. Pence’s office declined to provide further details about when the vice president was last tested as well its discussions with the Mayo Clinic.
He wanted to “look them in the eye and say thank you” and a mask would have hindered that HOW? Does Mother’s Husband think that people can’t see his squinty little rat eyes if he’s wearing a mask? Does he understand that tons of people are getting false negatives on their corona test? And even if they test negative, they can still be asymptomatic carriers? He endangered hundreds of people for no reason other than arrogance and stupidity.
The Mayo Clinic had to delete this tweet when Pence arrived mask-free:
Is this supposed to impress his fan base? Does he have a fan base?
It’s to send a message to the fan base that all is well and safe and continue to fight against those governors who are telling you to stay home.
I can’t read anything but contempt from it — it definitely signals to people that they should fight the stay at home orders.
And his excuse about looking people in the eyes is about as pathetic as Trump claiming his injecting disinfectants comment was sarcasm. These people are not only evil, they are complete and utter imbeciles.
The sheer arrogance of this man.
I’m sure Letizia and Felipe are tested regularly too, and they wore masks and gloves the other day. It’s about leading by example.
The clinic should have made him put one on. I don’t know why anyone is treating this Nazi administration with any kind of respect at this point. Just treat them like the evil scum that they are.
The clinic isn’t at fault here. They have to make nice to a vindictive set of assholes who have a lot of power. They told him what their policy was and he choose to ignore it. If the Mayo Clinic said “Sorry Mr Vice President, you can’t come in unless you have a mask on.” the administration would have found a way to screw with their access to PPE or some other nasty, spiteful action. It’s not about treating them with respect, it’s about acknowledging political reality.
Exactly this. I’m sure everyone who works there was cringing and (possibly) even cursing inside their heads, but when saying something out loud could mean perhaps risking their supply of PPE they made sure to keep it to themselves.
How long, how long must we sing this song?
How long?
How looooong?
Indeed.
November is coming.
he shoud have asked Boris Johnson about his trip in intensive care.
Being a patient at Mayo is intense – it’s days of specialist after specialist with multiple lab draws and scary tests. I would have lost my shit with this asshat if he had done this while I was there.
It’s telling that he thinks anyone there gave a damn about his gratitude. I promise you all anyone felt was his intrusion into seriously ill people’s privacy. This is NOT how you give thanks.
While he was doing this, Trump and Ivanka brought several hundred people, many with disabilities, into the White House for an event cheering Ivanka for single-handedly saving every small business in the United States, no social distancing, not a mask in sight. The Trump administration was united in spreading the virus yesterday, sending clear whistles to the MAGATS to rise up and take no precautions
I saw a video clip and I was horrified by her tone deafness. She sounded like a motivational speaker, all dumb, empty platitudes and zero clue about what is actually happening in real life with small businesses.
Someone on Twitter called her the “head of the Vapid Response Team.”
And she has tweeted that clip half a dozen times now and made the White House and several federal agencies tweet about it. She also sat in on a telephone call to the governor of NJ yesterday and then did another half dozen tweets about how she is saving NJ. 58,000 Americans are dead, thanks to her and Daddy and Jared, but hey, watch me sit in on a phone call and make a vapid speech in a crowded room while pretending people aren’t getting sick. And look at my Ill-fitting jumpsuit!
Just because he tested negative on one day doesn’t mean he’s forever immune.
Idiot.
Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the head of the Coronavirus task force, recipient of this year’s Darwin Award.
TBH, the candidates for this year’s award would fill stadiums.
Why couldn’t he have just put on the god damn mask without all the excuses….so instead we all think he’s a bigger pos than we all already thought he was. I guess he probably went home and prayed the virus away.
Mother told him if he prays hard enough he’ll be immune.
How many people will catch the virus, spread the virus, die of the virus because the VP is too proud to wear a mask and they see him as a role model?
It is literally the easiest way to protect yourself and others.
And he is the HEAD of the coronavirus task force. He is garbage.
They don’t believe in science. No need to overanalyse. Just vote them out…rooting for my sane Americans…
I’m looking forward to the disappearance of these misfits. Pence, no longer making news, along with McConnell, Drumpf living a lonely life in a closed Mir A Lago and eventually facing a trial and prison courtesy of SDNY.
It’s awesome that he’s getting tested all the time when there are tons of people who can’t even get one test.
My understanding is that the mask doesn’t protect the wearer, it protects everyone else FROM the wearer. So by not wearing one, he’s showing zero respect for anyone else he comes in contact with.
I’m usually a pretty even tempered person, don’t swear a lot, don’t like confrontation, but just seeing these photos makes me want to scream PUT ON A MASK YOU DISGUSTING PIECE OF SH!T!
He’s part of the established problem. I would have been furious if he tried to interact with me under the circumstances.
Piece of crap. Dangerous, idiotic human. Mayo shouldn’t have let him in.