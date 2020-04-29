Mike Pence went mask-free while visiting medical staff & patients at the Mayo Clinic

Mother’s Husband Mike Pence decided to visit the Mayo Clinic yesterday to personally thank medical personnel for their work during the pandemic. To thank him, this blob decided to go without a mask for the entire trip. He was greeted by the mask-wearing governor of Minnesota and continued to meet a steady stream of nurses, doctors and patients, all of whom were wearing masks. Pence had excuses for why he decided to forgo the mask:

Vice President Pence visited the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday and spoke with patients and staff while not wearing a face mask, an apparent violation of the medical center’s policy during the coronavirus pandemic and a decision that also appears to run contrary to the Trump administration’s recommendations for combating the outbreak. Asked by reporters later about his decision not to wear a mask, Pence noted that he is frequently tested for coronavirus and so didn’t need to wear one. “As vice president of the United States, I’m tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus,” Pence said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance states that masks are helpful for preventing the transmission of the coronavirus because even people who do not show symptoms can still spread the virus, particularly in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” The agency does not address whether someone who has recently been tested should wear a mask. Pence’s office declined to provide further details about when the vice president was last tested as well its discussions with the Mayo Clinic. “Since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers these incredible health-care personnel and look them in the eye and say thank you,” Pence said.

[From The Washington Post]

He wanted to “look them in the eye and say thank you” and a mask would have hindered that HOW? Does Mother’s Husband think that people can’t see his squinty little rat eyes if he’s wearing a mask? Does he understand that tons of people are getting false negatives on their corona test? And even if they test negative, they can still be asymptomatic carriers? He endangered hundreds of people for no reason other than arrogance and stupidity.

The Mayo Clinic had to delete this tweet when Pence arrived mask-free:

Mayo Clinic took that tweet down right quick pic.twitter.com/5cHJfuWduB — AJ Mirabelle – the 'rona stole my hugs 🦄 (@aj_mirabelle) April 28, 2020

Here’s some video of Pence being the only f–king dude without a mask:

