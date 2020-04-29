The Sussexes’ biography will cover ‘their last few years’ up to their royal exit

The moment I saw the People Magazine cover story in February 2019, I knew what the Duchess of Sussex had done. She had been victimized, abused and smeared for months prior to that moment, and she was tired of being voiceless in a white, colonialist, antiquated institution. She was also tired of being told that she couldn’t say or do anything to clap back at her father’s months of abuse in the press, all of the paid interviews he had done with Piers Morgan and the Daily Mail and the Sun. So of course Meghan organized the People Mag cover and authorized her closest friends to speak out. As soon as one anonymous friend mentioned Meghan’s letter to her father, I could see the plan and how Meghan had set up a rare win-win for herself. And so it was. While she now denies setting up the People story, I… uh, just don’t see how that can be true. The information about the letter was so obviously a bait by Meghan, and honestly, she should sign her work. I still see the beauty and elegance of the strategy.
Why bring this up? Because Meghan – and Harry too – wants to implement another media strategy. Omid Scobie has long been one of Meghan’s favorite journalists, and now that the Sussexes are running their own communications office (with help from some LA people), Scobie and Harper’s Bazaar are still on the favored list. Scobie was one of the handful of journalists to get the information about the Sussexes’ video-call with the Queen just last week. Scobie is still seen as “friendly,” that’s my point. Which means if he had gone off to write a book about the Sussexes without Meghan and Harry’s approval, they would have removed him from the Friendly List. Meaning, the Sussexes have authorized this book. Once again, I’m not saying that it’s off-side or wrong or anything – William, Kate, Charles, Camilla, the Queen, they’ve all quietly authorized biographies from friendly journalists. The question becomes, how much will a royal figure “cooperate” with their authorized biographer? Thus far, one journalist claims that Meghan & Harry did not *officially* give an interview for the book. But Vanity Fair (surprisingly not Katie Nicholl) has more exclusive info about the book:
The book: Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have written a “biographical look at their last few years, provisionally called Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World of Meghan and Harry.” According to the Mail on Sunday, Meghan and Harry sat for interviews with Durand and Scobie before they announced their exit in January. The book was reportedly set to come out in June, but its release date has been pushed to August due to the coronavirus crisis.
What the book will cover: According to a source with knowledge of the deal, the book will cover the period from Meghan and Harry’s introduction to their royal exit in March, including details about her deteriorating relationship with the Markle family. It will approach those years from the perspective of the couple and cast Meghan in a more flattering light than many tabloid stories have. Their cooperation tracks with some of their motivations from stepping back from the royal family earlier this year.
The comparison to Princess Diana: In 1992, Princess Diana had cooperated with Andrew Morton, a tabloid veteran, on Diana: Her True Story, which documented her difficult days in the palace and the affair between Prince Charles and his future wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. At a moment when Diana was attempting to negotiate her own exit from the family, the book’s publication strained her already rocky relationship with the Queen. But it also endeared her to an international audience and helped her maintain popularity despite the messiness of a royal divorce. Meghan and Harry’s choice to go public doesn’t seem to have as much to do with their feelings about the family’s state of affairs. When they stepped back as senior royals, Meghan and Harry were hoping they could find a more progressive role within the family, but were only able to achieve that by leaving their roles behind entirely. Participating in a book might be the most forceful way they are able to make that change without deliberately agitating their relatives.
The Sussexes won’t go scorched earth: In charting their careers outside of the royal family, the couple have reportedly taken pains to stay on the monarchy’s good side. There’s no reason to believe that Thoroughly Modern Royals will drop any information that will leave the queen fuming, though there’s a chance that their choice could backfire. But by working with Durand and Scobie, two British journalists who write for American outlets, they’re making a point about who this book is aimed at. Meghan and Harry don’t seem to be trying to set the house on fire—just looking for an opportunity to get a few things off their chests.
The fact that it was supposed to be published in June says to me that the original pre-corona plan was to package everything into a series of announcements over the course of a few weeks/one month in May and June: the announcement of a foundation/charity, the launch of a new Instagram, a production deal (probably with Netflix), and the authorized book as a way to frame their new post-royal life. Corona really f–ked that up. And while Scobie and Durand likely won’t quote from any “exclusive” interview with Meghan and Harry, my guess is that – much like Diana did with Andrew Morton – the Sussexes will be providing the “background” on their own stories. We’ll have to wait and see if Thoroughly Modern Royals brings the monarchy to its knees like Diana’s authorized biography did.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Good on them, they deserve the opportunity to fairly portray their side of the story.
I would truly love to be in a world where the media was regulated to a degree, the abuse of power in all corners of the world is very disheartening, they all but get away with murder.
If not when.
So the Sussexes are not:
1. Publishing their trademarked pictures
2. Giving an interview for this book
These are the two most valuable things they have outside of themselves.
The scope of the book makes sense. The name? Absolutely nothing modern about hereditary monarchy.
Sounds reasonable… i actually may buy the book.
Yeah, like I said the other day – this is definitely being done with their blessing, even if not their official authorization. And I agree with your take Kaiser, it seems like it was part of their master rollout for their post-royal life and now some things are being adjusted.
Also like I said – no way is this going to be scorched earth. Diana had an agenda and a bone to pick with the royals. The Sussexes have an agenda* as well and there is obviously some bad blood there, but this is not going to be how they handle that bad blood. Their motivations here are completely different. No tea will be spilt in this book – no serious tea, at any rate.
*Don’t come at me for saying they have an agenda. Most people do. It’s not a negative thing.
Diana wasn’t good when it came to long term strategy. I hope the Sussexes do better in the long perspective.
No, she definitely wasn’t, so I don’t think the Sussexes are going to follow her lead there.
I don’t think Meghan and Harry are going give much info about what was going on behind the the palace gates, it’s called currency waiting to be used, at their convenience.
Diana had had enough. Plus she needed to counter the stories leaked about her to the media.
Sussex won’t spill the tea before the queen’s death. I think a lot of secrets will come out after queen death. Because spilling the tea will get them backlash even nonroyalist won’t like dragging the queen because of her age. But after her death, all bets are off. so many brf secrets will come and out and how brf will survive after her is the real game of throne. Willileak already trying to dethroning his father with constant pr , andy is doing what andy does.
On a superficial note: that purple dress in the last photo is really lovely. Meghan looks great in strong colours.
“According to the Mail on Sunday, Meghan and Harry sat for interviews with Durand and Scobie before they announced their exit in January. “
Still not buying into this 100% cause Vanity Fair is quoting MOS. And they’re not a reliable source…they just want to get their narrative of what they want the book to be about. And agree to disagree, but I still don’t believe that Meghan masterminded the People article with her friends and set this whole Machiavellian scheme in motion. We’ll see what what comes out.
I agree with you Edna, I don’t think Meghan set up or was aware of the People interview. I think that her friends were horrified by the British tabloid coverage, were tired of seeing their dear friend hurt and upset and decided to do what they could to “help”. While I might not be the best friend in the world, if I saw one of my dear friends being vilified on a daily basis I would be chomping at the bit to stick up for them and set the record straight.
This is such a short term strategy, people are getting annoyed with them outside of the Uk now. They have no really roles/jobs.
What’s it going to say white privileged male met and married well?
Hey B(ot), you’re glitching!!😬
A few rambling thoughts:
1) I really didn’t think this “book” was a true store but apparently I was wrong.
2) I wish they would wait a couple of years so we could also get the story behind the building of their new life, new non-profit and their new work,
3) In my less generous moments, I do wish that they would Burn It Down. But realistically I don’t think they ever will because it doesn’t seem to be part of either of their personalities, they both seem to be focused on moving forward instead of looking back. Plus I think Harry is hoping at some point to have a better relationship with his father and brother.
It’ll be interesting to see how much input the Sussex’s have in this book or is it going to be the impressions of Omid and Carolyn.
It is WIlliam who needs to change. I think Harry tried and Meghan also but William is so judgmental and did not like that Harry did not obey him.
lol most are keen kate fans lurking here and pretending to care about Sussex.
Oh I agree completely Tessa! I think in the beginning Meghan saw how William treated Harry and said “nope”. I can’t recall a single time that William spoke with pride about Harry’s accomplishments, it’s always put-downs veiled as sibling teasing. I believe that William never expected Harry to want more from his life, to become more than the “spare”, to move past being the family screw up, but he did and found a partner who brought out those wonderful qualities and helped him become more of who he was longing to be.
Realistically they can’t burn it down until their ventures are off the ground and they have a solid income flow, corona really did put the brakes on a fast moving train. Only time will tell if they regain that kind of momentum in a post corona world where people are stretched thin and weary of celebrities.
i hope this book is only released after the Daily Mail trial because any glimmer of information will be used against her.
While I 100% believe that Meghan & Harry do plan ahead and strategize etc, i’m not sure how good they are at it outside of PR & Charity events.
Sussexit certainly didn’t go as planned and they had to walk away without the half in , half out deal they had publicly set out to obtain, and need to submit to a 1yr review that they themselves have expressed unhappiness over.
The DM trial, which i certainly hope she wins, seems to be resting on whether she did or didn’t authorise her friends to speak on her behalf. I remember at the time, everyone raving over how Meghan had laid everything out so perfectly to bait her dad and the DM, and now it all seems to be boomeranging back.
Agree with all your points.
I might be naive, but I can see Meghan not having orchestrated anything. Yes, she was an actress, is comfortable enough with the ins and outs of the industry to have achieved modest success as a performer and even greater as a social influencer. This means that her instincts for self promotion tend to be more right than wrong and she is famously good on networking.
To me, a Brazilian, she is my idea of American go-getter. The first rule of any performer´s rule is to know their audience, and Meghan knows hers.
Harry is sixth in line for the Throne. Meghan saw the writing on the wall a long time ago when she tried to work on this Foundation. They have tried to do their work within the institution to the best of their capabilities while also playing to their audience, which is not Daily Mail material. DM is Wills and Kate audience. The fact that Meghan kept her ties to America, travelled there, did not close her site but rather stopped posting. No, it is not that Megahn always wanted to leave, but being an intelligent woman of colour and having experienced a divorce, girl knew the value of a fucking plan b!
Now, getting to the point: Meghan and Harry are adults. They are not dumb. They both had full time jobs . They are not Will and Kate, whose whole identities are Future-Future King, who both only worked part time at best, who both love the jet-set lifetstyle.
This is to say: they are suing the vicious tabloids. They sat with their legal team for hours to work on the strategy. If Meghan is saying she did not orchestrate People cover, I believe her. I think that she must have given tacital approval, but I dont believe she done the whole thing. It is too neaty, you know?
Moreover, women of colour tend not to pull this shit. The game is already set against us and we know second chances are mostly esxclusively granted to white people, so we do not count on gaining sympathy by playing the victim. I might be wrong, but that is just not my experience. This really sounds like a group of well intentioned white friends over cokatil going all ” we must help poor Megs!”
Again, I might be wrong…but I truly believe I am not.
Kaiser, I know a lot of people came for you when you mentioned this and I never saw the big deal. I’m sure Harry and Meghan know this book is coming and gave their blessing to Omid. Out of all the reporters that would write a book about them I would definitely want Omid because he is fair. He is fair to all of them. This book isn’t to settle a score but to get their truth out there. I have always thought he had an “in” with the Sussex’s and their friends. He hasn’t gotten every story right but most. A lot of people that say Omid doesn’t know what he is talking about are the same that go to his twitter page when a story needs confirmed. I think Harry and Meghan are behind this book and I will definitely read it.