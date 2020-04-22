The Sussexes (plus Archie!) video-conferenced with the Queen on her b-day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not mark the Queen’s 94th birthday on social media, because Harry and Meghan are “between social media accounts” at the moment. I expect that they will probably launch their new post-royal Instagram at some point soon though, because Meghan must be itching to use social media to highlight some coronavirus charities. So, no, the Sussexes didn’t post any photos or birthday wishes online. But they did speak to the Queen, who is in semi-isolation at Windsor Castle. Apparently, they Zoom’d (??) in with baby Archie in tow:
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan—and baby Archie!—are wishing Queen Elizabeth a happy birthday from their new home of California. BAZAAR.com can confirm that the Sussexes and their 11-month-old son video-called the 94-year-old monarch for her birthday today.
Members of the royal family are all celebrating the queen’s special day virtually this year due to government orders to self-quarantine and self-isolate amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. While the Sussexes are currently residing in Los Angeles, the Cambridges are quarantining at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate, the queen and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla in Scotland. While other members of the royal family have been sending the queen well wishes via Instagram, the Sussexes haven’t utilized social media since their official transition into post-royal life on March 31.
Omid Scobie confirmed on Twitter that this information was legit. It wasn’t until the Daily Mail published their hilariously butthurt version that I understood what happened: the Sussexes’ new PR firm sent out an email blast to a handful of friendly outlets confirming the video-conference call with Archie and the Queen. I know there are a lot of people who believe this sh-t, but you just have to see how the Mail framed it!!
It has been months since she held her youngest great-grandson. So it was a real birthday treat indeed for the Queen to catch a glimpse of 11-month-old Archie yesterday – even if it was only over video call. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex called the monarch from their new home in California to wish her a happy 94th birthday. But it was hardly an intimate affair. The privacy obsessed couple were so keen to tell the world about the afternoon chat that they instructed their spokesman to email a selection of hand-picked publications to share the news shortly afterwards.
It comes after the pair were forced to suspend their own Sussex Royal website and Instagram page after quitting royal duties. Harry and Meghan’s rush to make the news public was at odds with the wishes of Buckingham Palace, which had expressly stated that details of any calls between the Queen and her family on the occasion of her ‘low-key’ birthday should be private.
This is known as “hitting them coming and going.” If Harry and Meghan hadn’t released any information whatsoever, the story would be “cruel Sussexes refuse to wish poor old queen a happy birthday.” Because they confirmed the call to friendly, non-toxic outlets, the story is “Harry and Meghan are famewhores who refuse to allow a petty old woman access to her great-grandson, and they refuse to play ball with the rancid gutter press that smeared them for years, WE HATE THEM SO MUCH.” I hope that was clear to everyone.
The only people you have to please are yourselves, Harry and Meghan, so just continue on with what you’re doing. The RRs are going to stomp their feet and throw around their toys, no matter what. I love seeing their meltdown.
Watching the gutter tabloids lose their $hit every time the Sussexes give information to Omid and the like is going to be sooooo much fun!! Get my popcorn ready.
Also, of course the Daily Fail got it wrong when it said the queen didn’t want anyone talking about birthday wishes, because both the Cambs and Charles made public birthday wishes on KP and CH SM. So…a double standard once again for the Sussexes. We see you.
“Privacy obsessed” There are crazy people trying to figure out where the Sussexes live.
I swear the British media are itching for something bad to happen to the Sussexes.
The BM was just waiting to announce that the Sussexes didn’t not acknowledge the Queen on her birthday, but boom the Sussexes sent out a message and now they’re running with, the Queen told her family to keep their birthday wishes private.
So if she wanted their wishes private, why did CH and KP put birthday wishes for her on Instagram, guess to the media that is private.
Not trying to be funny, I wonder if the Queen ever held Archie.
Kier Simmons has said the Queen doesn’t like babies. I’m almost positive she hasn’t held him. They act like she is a regular grandma and she isn’t.
Sound just Queen Victoria, she didn’t like her kids as babies …and didn’t Camilla say once that a Charles didn’t interact much with her grandkids until they could walk and talk properly? He wasn’t overly fond of others’ babies either. Must be in their genes.
Daily fail are just mad they can’t run a story about the Sussexes ignoring the Queen on her birthday.
You just know they had multiple articles prewritten.
They are pissed off the Sussexes beat them to the punch and anticipated their next headline of “ harry and Meghan ignored the queen on her birthday” crap and to round it off they did and, told it to a newspaper that isn’t the daily fail. 🤣
The DM screeching “But they didn’t tell MEEEEEEE!”
They are so butthurt at having to get info second hand now.
The daily mail are turning into that crazy jealousy ex who won’t quit bitching over the fact they got dumped. Glad another publication got the exclusive. Oh well, at least they have endless William and Kate stories to publish, cos I’m sure people love clicking on stories about how perfect and wholesome they are. Lol
Daily Fail’s treatment of M&H should be a case study on how media manipulate stories and the need of certain limitations of opinions (cough Piers Morgan) which are contributing to the hate. There is freedom of speech but this is not it. Seriously, I don’t remember seeing anything like this. It’s crazy.
LOL, the Mail is really so mad. It’s hilarious to see. I agree with others that they definitely had their “the Sussexes ignored the Queen” stories ready to go.
did the Sussex team email some reporters, or were they asked? I can see a reporter reaching out for comment “so did the Duke and Duchess talk to the Queen today?” and getting confirmation.
I’m guessing they released the info to certain reporters since they don’t have any SM currently. I think if they still had IG they would have just released a message there, like the KP and CH SM did.
They sent an email to various news outlets. It seems on the surface a bit trivial, but I think it is their way of demonstrating that they are open to certain media while at the same time squashing the “oh poor queenie” narrative before it starts.
RRs and BM are finally getting it. Two members of the BRF are not going to bend over for them especially when you have attacked them And the Sussexes are making it clear they will notify reporters and media outlets that have been reasonable and fair. Toxic Tom is throwing a fit that he will not get a Zoom of Archie. – ever ( cue the story). I also think it’s strategy for the lawsuit, showing the queen has not cut the Sussexes off and she is not ordering them to drop the lawsuit.
I’m laughing so hard right now. Nobody, and I mean not even the hardcore royalists, believes that QEII is baby crazy and just CRUSHED that she hasn’t held her great-grandson in months!
She has other great grandchildren that she “hasn’t held” for months, I’m sure.
Do we actually think TQ really regrets not interactIng with Archie? I mean from all reports she was a very hands-off mom and in my own life it’s seemed by the time you get to having great-grandkids the interest has died down somewhat.
Nope. It’s just one more angle that the tabloids and Sussex-hating trolls can use to bash Meghan and Harry. They never mention it in relation to any of her other great-grandkids or even grandkids.
No, I don’t think the Queen really cares about any of her great-grandkids, aside from George. and I don’t mean that in a callous way. I’m sure she loves them, wants them to be healthy/happy, etc – but I think if she doesn’t see them for months on end she’s fine. I get the impression she was more into her grandkids than her kids or the great-grandkids, and that’s not saying a whole lot.
But that said – any stories about the Queen getting along with H&M never got traction. There was one blurb last fall about how the Queen often visited them at Frogmore on Sundays, after church, and around Christmastime there was a line about how the Queen actually sees them more frequently than other members of the family, since they lived so close to her.
But those stories are less “fun” than “The queen never saw Archie!!!!”
As far as her great grandchildren, I picture her peering at a screen and thinking, which one is this again?
I mean all 3 of them were basically living in her garden from May to November. If she didn’t or barely saw Archie when he was walking distance from her, I doubt she suddenly has the desire to see him when he’s 5000+ miles away.
I think the info was released to stop the whole “Harry and The Queen hate each other!” narrative. You can tell the Fail is pissed because they probably had a million think pieces from Piers Moron and Sarah Vile on how the Sussexes have abandoned the Queen. (Vile’s already got a think piece saying they don’t care about the Sussexes. If that was the case why are you writing about her?)
Anyways I though the Sussexes were irrelevant and that the reporters have better things to do? But guess who’s sharing the DM’s front page with the Queen? Hint: Not the 1st, 2nd or 8th in line and their (ex-)wives and kids.
Yesterday the Daily Fail had 4 separate articles on Meghan and Harry with the commentariat of the Fail posting thousand of comments basically saying “they need to go just away”. If this is so why does The Fail keep writing stories on them. Wonder??? LOL! LOL!
I had read somewhere that the Queen only has interest in children when they’re walking, talking and ready to ride horses.😆
That makes sense. Babies are cute and adorable, but they are much more interesting when they are older.
They’re better people than I am. Old biddy and her klan would never see me or my baby again, zoom or no zoom, if I were in that situation. Eh, maybe Charles and Camilla. That’s about it.
Wouldn’t they have had to do a video conference birthday call even if they were senior royals? It’s not like the entire royal family is in one castle (although I imagine they could all fit) so I would assume she hasn’t seen any of her children, grandchildren or great grand children since this started.
The Fail headline was hilarious, esp as further down the page it had a nice big story about how the rest of the family released a video to mark TQ’s birthday which was sent out by the palace PR team.
Plus, why is everyone obsessed with Zoom – I know its free (only for the first 45mins) but there are other platforms out there. Google Hangout, normal skype, FaceTime, WhatsApp video calls etc..
I have used all of these for work, or fun etc and I will say that if you are with a group I like Zoom the most- because if you are doing a happy hour or a project you can see everyone. Which Google Hangout defers to the person talking.
Now here I would assume all three were on the same camera so it would not matter what they used.
For me Skype is the worst one my former job used it and would constantly crash and was a mess.
Zoom is imperfect, but for group calls still the best, as has been said because you can see everyone at once. Google is phasing out the video piece of Hangouts (if not the whole app), and not supporting it. They may have a new product to replace it, but it’s not available now. Similarly, Microsoft is getting rid of Skype and not supporting it. They’ll probably buy someone like Zoom to replace it, but I haven’t heard what. Just no good options.
The Sussexes are so winning this media/tabloids game, it’s so fun to see all those pressed royal reporters
The release of this to the other media outlets was a simple, master stroke that shows the Four Rags how it’s going to work now. Their zero engagement policy is crystal clear in operation.
I’m heartily sick of the rant that they are “privacy obsessed.” They are not, never said that their wish, desires, plans were to go private. They’ve been clear that Master Archie is a private citizen and no one is entitled to access to him, unless his parents say so. That’s entirely different.
They truly can’t win. Before this was released I read people saying that they wouldn’t be able to do a social media greeting to the Queen because of no social media at the moment, and was that a snub? So they said “hey, we video called her” and it becomes a big thing again.
Not to mention, I doubt she has seen her other great-grandkids much lately. And if she is missing them, maybe she’s going to learn that actions have consequences?
Why does the Fail have multiple stories on the Sussexes in the middle of a pandemic? Aren’t they irrelevant? And i thought the pandemic should be the sole focus right now?