The Sussexes (plus Archie!) video-conferenced with the Queen on her b-day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not mark the Queen’s 94th birthday on social media, because Harry and Meghan are “between social media accounts” at the moment. I expect that they will probably launch their new post-royal Instagram at some point soon though, because Meghan must be itching to use social media to highlight some coronavirus charities. So, no, the Sussexes didn’t post any photos or birthday wishes online. But they did speak to the Queen, who is in semi-isolation at Windsor Castle. Apparently, they Zoom’d (??) in with baby Archie in tow:

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan—and baby Archie!—are wishing Queen Elizabeth a happy birthday from their new home of California. BAZAAR.com can confirm that the Sussexes and their 11-month-old son video-called the 94-year-old monarch for her birthday today. Members of the royal family are all celebrating the queen’s special day virtually this year due to government orders to self-quarantine and self-isolate amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. While the Sussexes are currently residing in Los Angeles, the Cambridges are quarantining at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate, the queen and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla in Scotland. While other members of the royal family have been sending the queen well wishes via Instagram, the Sussexes haven’t utilized social media since their official transition into post-royal life on March 31.

[From Harper’s Bazaar]

Omid Scobie confirmed on Twitter that this information was legit. It wasn’t until the Daily Mail published their hilariously butthurt version that I understood what happened: the Sussexes’ new PR firm sent out an email blast to a handful of friendly outlets confirming the video-conference call with Archie and the Queen. I know there are a lot of people who believe this sh-t, but you just have to see how the Mail framed it!!

It has been months since she held her youngest great-grandson. So it was a real birthday treat indeed for the Queen to catch a glimpse of 11-month-old Archie yesterday – even if it was only over video call. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex called the monarch from their new home in California to wish her a happy 94th birthday. But it was hardly an intimate affair. The privacy obsessed couple were so keen to tell the world about the afternoon chat that they instructed their spokesman to email a selection of hand-picked publications to share the news shortly afterwards. It comes after the pair were forced to suspend their own Sussex Royal website and Instagram page after quitting royal duties. Harry and Meghan’s rush to make the news public was at odds with the wishes of Buckingham Palace, which had expressly stated that details of any calls between the Queen and her family on the occasion of her ‘low-key’ birthday should be private.

[From The Daily Mail]

This is known as “hitting them coming and going.” If Harry and Meghan hadn’t released any information whatsoever, the story would be “cruel Sussexes refuse to wish poor old queen a happy birthday.” Because they confirmed the call to friendly, non-toxic outlets, the story is “Harry and Meghan are famewhores who refuse to allow a petty old woman access to her great-grandson, and they refuse to play ball with the rancid gutter press that smeared them for years, WE HATE THEM SO MUCH.” I hope that was clear to everyone.